Apple Music finally arrives on Xbox consoles

It seems like Microsoft just can't stop confirming Xbox partnerships this week. On Tuesday, Xbox Cloud Gaming support for Meta Quest 2 and some new Chromebooks was announced. Now, Microsoft has linked up with Apple to finally offer an Apple Music app on Xbox consoles.

As spotted by Eurogamer , you can snag the app on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console by searching for it on consoles, or download it remotely from the Microsoft Store . As with other music apps on Xbox, such as Spotify and Pandora, you can listen to Apple Music in the background while you're gaming. In the Apple Music app, you can watch music videos, follow time-synced lyrics while you listen and create playlists. You'll be able to access curated gaming-focused playlists too.

Although Apple Music has been available on PlayStation 5 for the last year , Xbox users have had to wait until almost two years into the Xbox Series X/S lifecycle for the app. Apple TV, on the other hand, has been available on Xbox consoles since the Series X/S debuted in 2020.

The timing of Apple Music's arrival on Xbox is definitely interesting. It comes just ahead of Microsoft's big Surface event. Perhaps there will be a little more Xbox news to come out of that showcase.