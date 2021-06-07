Dolby Atmos spatial audio is now available on Apple Music

Last month, Apple announced plans to add both lossless audio and Dolby Atmos to Apple Music at no extra cost in June. Today, the company says Atmos is now available for streaming. When the feature was first announced, Apple explained the streaming service will automatically play music in Dolby Atmos on all AirPods and Beats earbuds and headphones with an H1 or W1 chip. And the same goes for built-in speakers on "the latest versions" of iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Apple has already promised to make Dolby Atmos content easy to find with curated playlists and special badges. What we don't know is how many songs are available. Apple has said "thousands" of songs will be available at launch, but didn't give any specific numbers. The company is partnering with Dolby to make it easier for artists, producers and engineers to create music in Dolby Atmos. Apple also said it's working with artists and labels to bring over existing material to the format. Based on the the original announce, we can expect more tracks will be added "regularly."