Apple Music arrives on Roku streaming devices, smart TVs and speakers

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Roku

Apple Music will be available on the Roku platform starting today. You'll be able to stream music from the service on any Roku device, including streaming devices, Roku-powered TVs and speakers and soundbars (such as Roku Streambar Pro).

Not only will this be useful for Apple Music subscribers who already have Roku devices, the move could help Apple find more subscribers who might be put off by the likes of Spotify. Newcomers will be able to sign up to Apple Music through the app, which is available in the Roku channel store. After a one-month trial, the service costs $10 per month.

Subscribers get access to a library of more than 90 million songs and 30,000 curated playlists. They can also watch music videos in 4K, check out original shows and concerts and stream Apple Music Radio.

Apple Music is landing on Roku three years after it hit Fire TV and almost as long since its Android app gained Chromecast support. Roku will now have most of the major music streaming services on its platform. It already offered access to the likes of Spotify, Amazon Music and Tidal.

