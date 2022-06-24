Apple Music raises the price of its Music student plan in the US, UK and Canada

Expect an Apple Music student plan to add slightly more to your college debt. As developer Michael Burkhardt and 9to5Mac have noticed, Apple has quietly raised the price of Music's student discount from $5 per month to $6 in the US and Canada, and from £5 to £6 in the UK. It's not clear exactly when or why the change occurred (we've asked Apple for comment), but it appears to have occurred within the past two days.

The student tier was introduced in 2016 and offers the full functionality of Apple Music to those who qualify, just at a more affordable price. You currently get Apple TV+ as a bonus, but this is a "limited-time offer" that could vanish at any moment. In May, Apple hiked prices in countries like India, New Zealand and South Africa.

The increase makes Apple Music a tougher sell. Spotify Student Premium is still priced at $5 per month in the US as of this writing, and it includes Hulu's ad-supported plan as well as Showtime. While there are still some reasons to pick Apple Music over rivals (such as tighter integration with Apple hardware), it might not be so enticing if you're trying to wring every last drop of value out of your subscriptions.