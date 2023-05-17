Apple Music teams with Pepsi for free summer music streaming deal, with Bad Bunny on board

Pepsi has teamed with Apple Music for a summer streaming music special.

The “Press Play On Summer” promotion, which begins Monday, May 22, gives free three month subscriptions to Apple Music (to new and some returning users).

Each bottle also gives everyone, including current Apple Music subscribers, the chance to win more than 100,000 other instant prizes including MasterCard prepaid gift cards, Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, “Press Play on Summer” apparel and swag, and weekly flights to Apple Music Live VIP experiences.

To participate look for specially marked limited-edition 20-ounce PepsiCo beverages with the “Press Play On Summer” QR code.

Drinks included in the promotion, which lasts through Sept. 17, 2023: Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Mango, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Major Melon, Mountain Dew Spark, Mountain Dew Voltage, Starry and Starry Zero Sugar.

Bad Bunny is partnering with Pepsi and Apple Music on the “Press Play On Summer” promotion, which begins Monday, May 22, on specially market bottles of Pepsi products that deliver free 3-month Apple Music subscriptions and chances at more than 100,000 prices throughout the summer.

Also partnering on the promotion: Grammy-winning superstar Bad Bunny.

“Summer is the season of the year that we all get excited about, the one that brings the heat, when we seek the beach, friends, good music and just have a good time,” said the Puerto Rican artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, in a statement. "I’m happy to partner with Pepsi and Apple Music to bring fans more of what we love and unites us: MUSIC, through ‘Press Play On Summer’ offer."

Added Pepsi chief marketing officer, Todd Kaplan, in a statement, "We are excited to give fans unprecedented access to a host of music experiences and Bad Bunny’s catalogue all summer long."

More on Bad Bunny, Pepsi from USA TODAY

Story continues

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple, Pepsi and Bad Bunny: Summer of free Apple Music and prizes