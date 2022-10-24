U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,806.16
    +53.41 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,561.93
    +479.37 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,971.28
    +111.56 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.29
    +7.06 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.75
    -0.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.18 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9883
    +0.0021 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1290
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9080
    +1.2780 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,397.29
    -77.07 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.01
    +1.65 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Apple raises the price of Music and TV+ subscriptions

1
Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·2 min read
Mathieu Improvisato on Unsplash

Apple is matching its wave of software updates with a not-so-pleasant price hike. As 9to5Mac reports, the company has raised the prices of Apple Music and Apple TV+. Music now costs $11 per month for individual plans (up from $10) in the US, or $109 per year. The Family plan now costs $17 per month instead of $15. TV+ sees the largest relative jump — the price has increased from $5 per month to $7, and from $50 per year to $69.

Accordingly, Apple has hiked prices for its multi-service One bundles. You now pay $17 per month for an Individual plan versus the earlier $15. Family users now pay $23 per month instead of $20, and Premier customers pay $33 per month where they previously paid $30.

A company spokesperson attributes the increases to licensing costs in a statement to 9to5. The more expensive plans will let artists and writers "earn more" from streaming music, Apple claims. The TV+ increase also reflects the size of the service, the representative adds. The video offering had "just a few shows and movies" when it launched three years ago, and now has a much larger catalog.

This won't thrill you if you're cross-shopping services. Spotify still asks $10 per month for its regular plan, and $16 for a six-user family account. You won't get lossless or spatial audio, but it's a better bargain if you're more interested in the lowest possible price. Things are murkier with video services. The higher pricing still makes Apple TV+ more affordable than Amazon Prime Video and ad-free Netflix (particularly if you want 4K HDR), and more specialized services like Disney+ and Hulu will charge extra in December. It's just a question of whether or not shows like Ted Lasso and Slow Horses are worth the outlay.

The larger One prices may be easier to swallow. It's difficult to find all-in-one bundles that combine music, video, cloud storage and other services, particularly if you want something Apple-friendly. And like it or not, you probably won't find alternatives that include fitness apps or magazine subscriptions.

Recommended Stories