Apple Named a Top 2024 Pick at BofA Ahead of Key Earnings

Ryan Vlastelica
Updated 2 min read
2
In this article:

(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. was named a top pick for 2024 at Bank of America on optimism over the iPhone maker’s upcoming results, as well as its longer-term prospects.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company has a “rich catalyst path with defensive cash flows,” wrote analyst Wamsi Mohan, who has a buy rating and $225 price target on the stock.

Apple’s second-quarter results are scheduled for release next week, and BofA is largely positive on the prospects, with “services revenue growth and margins to remain strong.” However, it cautioned that “the demand environment is weak and a lower guide for F2Q could influence a pullback in shares.”

Apple’s shares rose 0.5% on Monday. The stock is coming off its lowest close in about a year, as well as a five-day drop of 6.5% that erased nearly $180 billion from its market capitalization. The stock is down 14% this year, making it one of the weakest performers among megacap technology companies.

The stock has been pressured by concerns over growth, especially for the iPhone in the key China market, as well as regulatory pressure and the lack of a strategy surrounding artificial intelligence.

Separately, Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target on the stock to $210 from $220 on Monday, expecting Apple to give a disappointing forecast when it reports.

“This appears priced in but in today’s volatile market, it’s a tricky setup,” wrote analyst Erik Woodring. The firm recommends buying on post-earnings weakness, given an upcoming Apple event focused on AI.

Bloomberg Intelligence is also cautious, writing that Apple, given weaker iPhone demand in China, “will likely give fiscal 3Q sales guidance for the device below consensus’ 2% drop.” Analyst Anurag Rana adds that “this could prolong the company’s slow growth and negative sentiment.”

While Apple remains a dominant stock in benchmark equity indexes, accounting for 5.7% of the S&P 500, Wall Street is fairly skeptical. Just 55% of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommend buying the stock, while for Microsoft Corp., Nvidia Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. the percentage of bulls is near or above 85%.

Some strategists view it as attractive following the year-to-date drop, however. Cantor Fitzgerald recently wrote that the valuation “has now contracted to a much more reasonable level.”

Eric Johnston, Cantor Fitzgerald’s head of cross asset and equity derivatives, added that “with inflation running hot and yields pushing higher, we believe this environment will attract capital to less rate-sensitive stocks and given AAPL’s underperformance, we believe it will be a major beneficiary from this rotation.”

(Updates to market close.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Poised for Fiscal Second-Quarter Beat on Stable Product Demand, Morgan Stanley Says

    Apple Poised for Fiscal Second-Quarter Beat on Stable Product Demand, Morgan Stanley Says

  • Second Week of Crypto Fund Outflows Shows Appetite Ebbs for ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- Appetite for global crypto funds continued to decline after a second week of outflows amid investor concerns that interest rates won’t be coming down any time soon, according to a report from CoinShares International Ltd.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call

  • What to Do With ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

    ServiceNow's (NOW) first-quarter 2024 results are likely to reflect gains from an expanding partner base and a solid generative AI portfolio amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

  • LATAM's share of Brazil airline market hits 11-year high as Gol drops

    LATAM Airlines' share of Brazil's domestic market reached its highest level in 11 years in March, data from local aviation regulator ANAC showed on Monday, while rival Gol continued to falter after filing for bankruptcy. The Brazilian unit of Chile-based LATAM had a market share of 41% in the month as defined by revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), according to ANAC figures, which the firm said was its highest since the 41.6% reached in July 2013. LATAM has been leading the domestic segment in Latin America's largest economy since 2021, when it overtook Gol, which in turn has seen its market share decline since entering bankruptcy proceedings in January.

  • Strong Earnings Will Give S&P 500 a Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Robust earnings from Corporate America will pull the S&P 500 Index out of its latest morass, despite rising concerns about a significant jump in bond yields, according to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy in 2024?

    This e-commerce giant has good reasons to keep performing in the years to come.

  • Despite Truth Social’s volatility, Donald Trump is poised to pocket another $1 billion this week

    Windfall scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

  • Japan's yen falls to 1990 lows, dollar/yen nears 155

    The decline in the yen comes after a string of strong U.S. inflation data pushed the dollar to five-month highs and reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to be in a rush to cut interest rates this year. The yen's slide against the dollar has revived anticipation of currency intervention. The strong dollar prevailed at last week's International Monetary Fund/World Bank spring meetings in Washington too, and the United States, Japan and South Korea issued a rare joint statement on the issue.

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring for 1 Big Reason and 3 Smaller Ones

    Wall Street doesn’t get any credit for the move. There are no stock upgrades or price- target changes to cite.

  • Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Can't Stop Buying the 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Billionaires Have Been Eager to Sell

    Though this highflying stock is making Nancy Pelosi and her venture capitalist husband richer, more than a half-dozen billionaires have sent it to the chopping block.