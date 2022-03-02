Apple’s next event is March 8

Invites just went out for Apple’s next big event, scheduled for 10 AM PT (1 PM ET) on March 8. It will be an online event broadcasting from Apple Park. Anybody will be able to watch it from Apple’s website.

The invite features an Apple logo that looks like the entrance of a neon tunnel. It says “Peek performance” and rumor has it that Apple has plenty of hardware devices to announce this year.

Bloomberg first reported that Apple was planning to hold an event on March 8. Even though there are some tragic events happening in Ukraine, it sounds like Apple still wants to go forward with an online event.

The company could use this opportunity to introduce a refreshed iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, an updated iPad Air with better specs across the board and new Mac models with Apple Silicon.

Apple has been refreshing its entire Mac lineup to replace Intel CPUs with Apple chips. There are many possibilities for new computers, such as a new entry-level MacBook Pro, a more powerful Mac Mini, a redesigned MacBook Air or even some new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models. The company isn’t going to release all new Mac models at once though, so we'll have to wait a few days to learn more.

We will cover the event, so stay tuned.

