U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.75
    +11.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,240.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,328.25
    +53.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.30
    +5.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.00
    +0.58 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +2.05 (+12.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3693
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9840
    -0.0720 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,343.48
    -1,434.14 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.83
    -16.47 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,643.51
    -98.78 (-0.36%)
     

Apple will now let App Store developers talk to their customers about buying direct

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Apple announced today it has reached a proposed settlement (embedded below) in a lawsuit filed against it by developers in the United States. The agreement, which is still pending court approval, includes a few changes, the biggest one being that developers will be able to share information on how to pay for purchases outside of their iOS app or the App Store—which means they can tell customers about payment options that aren’t subject to Apple commissions. The settlement also includes more pricing tiers and a new transparency report about the app review process.

The class-action lawsuit was filed against Apple in 2019 by app developers Donald Cameron and Illinois Pure Sweat Basketball, who said the company engaged in anticompetitive practices by only allowing the downloading of iPhone apps through its App Store.

In today’s announcement, Apple said it is “clarifying that developers can use communications, such as emails, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app. As always, developers will not pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Stores.”

This would allow developers to communicate with customers by email and “other communication services,” which was difficult to do under the App Store’s rules, which forbid developers from using contact information obtained within an app to contact users outside of the app. The settlement would lift this rule for all app categories, enabling developers to tell consenting users about payment methods that avoid Apple’s commissions.

In terms of pricing tiers, Apple said it will expand the number of price points available to developers from fewer than 100 to more than 500. It also agreed to publish a new annual transparency report that will share information about the app review process, including how many apps are rejected, the number of customer and developer accounts deactivated, “objective data regarding search queries and results,” and the number of apps removed from the App Store.

The company also said it will create a new fund for qualifying developers in America who earned $1 million or less through the U.S. App Store, which includes 99% of developers in America. Hagens Berman, one of the law firms representing plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said the fund will be $100 million, with payments ranging from $250 to $30,000.

Cameron et al v. Apple Inc. proposed settlement by TechCrunch on Scribd

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy JD.com, and 1 Reason to Sell

    JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) share prices rose 3% on Aug. 23 after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted second-quarter numbers that surpassed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. Let's examine three compelling reasons to buy JD stock -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to decide.

  • Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points; Ascendis Pharma Shares Spike Higher

    Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.33% to 35,288.79 while the NASDAQ fell 0.62% to 14,948.24. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.53% to 4,472.56. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,223,210 cases with around 632,270 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,558,530 cases and 436,360 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,645,530 COVID-19 cases with 576,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 213,967,020 cases

  • Bank of America vice chairman, COO to retire

    Both Finucane and Montag will remain in their roles until the end of the year, BofA said, with succession plans set to be announced in the coming weeks. Finucane joined Fleet Bank, which merged with Bank of America in 2004, 26 years ago. Following retirement, Finucane will assume the role of non-executive chairman at Bank of America Europe and transition to a non-executive board member role on BofA Securities Europe.

  • See Why Ascendis Pharma Stock Is Shining On Thursday

    The FDA on Wednesday gave a thumbs-up to Ascendis Pharma A/S's (NASDAQ: ASND) long-acting growth hormone lonapegsomatropin-tcgd. Marketed as Skytrofa, the somatropin prodrug has been approved in kids ages one and older with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) who weigh at least 25.4 pounds. The Company says that it is the first childhood GHD therapy that can be taken just once a week. Patients who make the switch from daily somatropin, the standard of care for more than three decades, could see up t

  • Ulta sees revenue boom, Salesforce raises full-year guidance, Williams-Sonoma rallies on record Q2

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Thursday’s early morning earnings, which include: Salesforce raising its guidance after beating estimates and acquiring Slack, Ulta shares surging after reopening efforts helped boost the company’s revenue by 60%, Williams-Sonoma upping its revenue outlook after posting record Q2 results, Abercrombie and fitch delivering a mixed Q2 as online sells saw a decline, and Coty riding the wave of a rebound in makeup sales to report a quarterly earnings beat.

  • Biden urges tech execs to 'raise the bar on cybersecurity'

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks about the Biden administration's plan to work with the tech industry on new cybersecuirty guidlines.

  • Best practices on how to prove your Covid-19 vaccination status

    Yahoo Finance’s Stephanie Asymkos&nbsp;breaks down the best ways to prove your vaccination status.

  • Ulta Beauty wants to give your tired self a post-pandemic facial

    Ulta Beauty is testing facials in its stores to capitalize on strong demand on strong demand for personal care products during the pandemic.

  • Delta Air Lines could be 1st of many to hike premiums for unvaccinated employees

    Other companies could soon follow Delta Air Line's lead in fining workers that don't get a COVID-19 vaccine, explains Paychex CEO Mary Mucci.

  • The cost of being unvaccinated in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down the costs of hospitalizations among the unvaccinated, as Delta Air Lines requires unvaccinated employees to pay an extra $200 per month for company-provided health insurance.

  • Exclusive-Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Microsoft on Thursday warned thousands of its cloud computing customers, including some of the world's largest companies, that intruders could have the ability to read, change or even delete their main databases, according to a copy of the email and a cyber security researcher. The vulnerability is in Microsoft Azure's flagship Cosmos DB database. A research team at security company Wiz discovered it was able to access keys that control access to databases held by thousands of companies.

  • VMware Stock Slides as Growth of Cloud Business Disappoints

    The enterprise-software company reported revenue of $3.14 billion, in line with Street estimates, but investors may not have liked the component parts.

  • China’s Top Court Says Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture Is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most detailed warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, as a backlash grows against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. It outlined 10 court cases

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 26th, 2021

    Following a bullish mid-week session, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivots and revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a return to the red.

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Apple will change its App Store practices in legal settlement

    Apple Inc. will change its App Store policies in a legal settlement, the first major concession the iPhone maker has made amid antitrust investigations.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CloudMD Software & Services Inc.'s ( CVE:DOC ) business as it appears the...