U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.42
    +23.16 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,170.54
    +257.98 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,857.72
    +34.29 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.56
    +22.38 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.28
    +0.97 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -21.20 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    +0.0440 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3749
    +0.0072 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2960
    +0.6190 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,980.35
    +2,393.68 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,417.04
    +10.31 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.11
    +32.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Apple October 2021 event: What to expect

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Apple is set to host its a major hardware event on Monday, Oct. 18. Here&#39;s what to expect. (Image: Apple)
Apple is set to host its a major hardware event on Monday, Oct. 18. Here's what to expect. (Image: Apple)

Apple (AAPL) is set to host its second big hardware event of the fall on Monday. The virtual event, dubbed “Unleashed,” is expected to spotlight new Mac products powered by Apple’s custom ARM-based processors.

Scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. ET and broadcast from Apple’s Cupertino, California, headquarters, the event could see the unveiling of new MacBook Pros, new Mac Minis, and perhaps a new generation of AirPods.

The MacBook Pro line first got its taste of Apple’s custom silicon in 2020 with the release of its 13-inch MacBook Pro, but its 16-inch model is still powered by an Intel chip. The new Pros are rumored to come in 14-inch and 16-inch models and get Apple’s M1X chip, an upgrade over last year’s M1 chip, according to Bloomberg.

The new chip, which reportedly packs 10 CPU cores and 16 or 32 GPU cores, will need to provide enough performance to match the power of Apple’s existing MacBook Pro lineup, which creators like photo and video editors rely on as their workhorse machine.

In addition to the new chips, the updated MacBook Pros will get new mini LED displays, which unlike standard LED panels, offer more accurate colors, a major benefit for creators. According to Bloomberg, the new Pros will likely bring back the HDMI port and SD card slot, two features that Apple dropped from its last generation MacBook Pros that left photo and video editors rather miffed, as they rely on such connections.

Additionally, according to MacRumors, the Pros will ditch Apple’s Touch Bar entirely. In its place, Apple will put a standard row of keyboard keys.

The new Mac mini is also expected to come equipped with Apple’s M1X processor, making it a solid desktop replacement and workstation. Apple previously released a version of the Mac mini with an M1 chip alongside its first M1-powered MacBooks in 2020, but this one is said to be designed for users who need stronger performance.

Finally, Apple could debut its third-generation AirPods. Rumors of a third-generation version of the AirPods have been floating around for some time now. They were initially expected to be announced during Apple’s September iPhone event, but never showed up.

The new AirPods, Bloomberg reports, are said to feature a refined design similar to the AirPods Pro as well as a Pro-style charging case. Don’t, however, expect Apple to show off AirPods with any fancy new health features. Those, according to The Wall Street Journal, are still in development.

When they do come, if ever, they’ll pack a thermometer to take your in-ear temperature, a sensor to measure your posture, and the potential to function as hearing aids.

The Oct. 18 show follows Apple’s September event that unveiled the iPhone 13 line and the Apple Watch Series 7. While initial reports indicate the iPhone 13 is selling well, Apple has also been stung by the ongoing chip shortage caused by the pandemic. As a result, the company had to cut its iPhone 13 orders by as many as 10 million units. Whether the shortage will hurt Apple’s MacBook sales remains to be seen.

The company’s Mac line of products has done well throughout the pandemic as consumers purchased laptops and desktops to work and learn from home. For its fiscal 2020 Apple saw Mac revenue jump to $28.6 billion from $25.7 billion in 2019. And just last quarter, Mac revenue was up to $8.2 billion from $7.0 billion.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine mandates are the new labor market wild card: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, October 15, 2021.

  • ‘Take this job and shove it’ indicator hits all-time high: DataTrek

    According to data released in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday, Oct. 12, job quits to total separations reached a record high of 71.1% in August.

  • Features & benefits of the Apple Watch Series 7 

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley reviews the series 7 Apple Watch.

  • Bitcoin miners make US an industry leader after China crackdown as climate fears weigh

    New data shows the U.S. now leads the world in Bitcoin Mining followed by Kazakhstan, Russia and Canada. Here's what it might mean.

  • Apple's rumored AirPods would be just its latest attempt to make you healthier

    Apple is reportedly moving deeper into the health care industry with a new pair of AirPods.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • What to expect at Google's Pixel 6 launch event

    Google will finally reveal full details of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at its October 19th event — here's what to expect.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Google mobile search results get ‘continuous scrolling’ treatment

    In the US, Google is rolling out a tweak that does away with the “See more” prompt you’ve had to tap on previously to load additional search results on mobile devices.

  • Goldman Sachs cashes in on M&A wave to cap stellar quarter for U.S. banks

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday reported a 66% surge in third-quarter profit that swept past expectations, as Wall Street's biggest investment bank rode a record wave of M&A activity and capped a strong quarter for U.S. banks. Global M&A volumes have shattered all-time records, as deals worth over $1.5 trillion were signed by the world's biggest investment banks in the third quarter, as per Refinitiv data. Goldman comfortably held its top ranking on the league tables for worldwide M&A advisory, according to Refinitiv.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Bitcoin $100,000 may be conservative, analyst says

    Bitcoin prices look poised to rally over the long-term says one veteran strategist.

  • LinkedIn to Shut China Platform

    Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn is Shuttering a localized version of its professional networking platform in China. Bloomberg’s Peter Elstrom reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.” (Source: Bloomberg)

  • One very sticky inflation trend (and maybe another) on the rise

    The latest on the inflation front shows that consumer prices are still on the rise. As usual these days, there’s good, bad and worse news.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in October

    From memory chips to mobile gaming, these three companies will benefit from growing demand for all things 5G.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is trading higher Thursday after the company filed two U.S. patent applications. The first patent is for "Method And System For Vehicle Location Tracking Using V2X Communication." The second patent is for "Method For Conserving Power On A Portable Electronic Device And A Portable Electronic Device Configured For The Same." Strength in BlackBerry's stock can also be attributed to retail driven investor interest. BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartp

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Rising

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 1.507% Thursday morning before rising to around the 1.512% level. The 10-year note was volatile in September after the Federal Reserve spoke on winding down its ongoing asse

  • This Company Revolutionizes What Matters for Hospitals, Big Pharma and Health Insurers

    You can perch on a 1-legged stool and balance precariously on 2, but if you want to settle in with comfort and safety, you need 3 sturdy legs. With its secure, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) unites customers in sectors as diverse as healthcare delivery, big pharma, life sciences, biotech, insurance and medical device manufacturing. Surprisingly, these industries, which essentially serve an identical group of patients, often speak in me