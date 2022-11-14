U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.73
    +34.48 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.92
    +56.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,358.41
    +162.19 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.48
    +27.23 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.74
    +0.87 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.90
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.47 (-2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0359
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    -0.0660 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0117 (+1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1450
    -0.8550 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,829.24
    +541.77 (+3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.16
    +0.46 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Apple Offers Rare MacBook Deal to Businesses to Spur Holiday Quarter Sales

Mark Gurman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is trying to spur Mac sales with a rare promotional deal for small businesses that buy computers in bulk, an effort to cope with a slowdown during the holiday quarter.

The company is offering a discount of as much as 10% off its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1-based chips, according to businesses and Apple retail employees. That tops the typical markdown given to small and midsize businesses.

The tactic is unusual for Apple and suggests it’s stepping up efforts to reinvigorate sales. The company warned last month that its holiday quarter would see slower growth than in the previous period due to Mac revenue declining “substantially.” The company doesn’t have as much of an enticement for Mac shoppers this holiday period: New high-end MacBook Pros launched in the year-ago quarter, and no such product is debuting this time around.

Mac computers generated more than $11.5 billion, or almost 13% of Apple’s total revenue, in the company’s fiscal quarter ending Sept. 24. It was the best sales period in history for the product line.

In its marketing material, Apple has described the new promotion as a “very special Mac campaign.” Sales employees were recently informed of the deal and have begun reaching out to businesses that Apple has prior relationships with to gauge interest.

Representatives from small businesses said they rarely get calls from Apple to push promotions. The company, which hasn’t touted an offering like this in half a decade, declined to comment.

Businesses that buy 5 to 24 MacBook Pros in any combination of screen size and configuration will get 8% off, while bulk purchases of 25 units or more will get a 10% discount. The deal runs through Dec. 24.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has long had a sales team aimed at small businesses. But discounts of 8% to 10% are typically reserved for the biggest spenders, whereas the current promotion is available to all business customers.

In addition to trying to bolster MacBook Pro sales, Apple could be looking to clear out some inventory before new models appear. Updated MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are expected to be released in the first few months of 2023, Bloomberg News has reported.

Though Apple rarely resorts to deep discounts, it has relied more on trade-in offers in recent years -- especially with the iPhone. As part of the Mac special, the company is also touting its existing trade-in program for computers.

In 2018, Apple’s marketing team rolled out a series of aggressive promotions for the iPhone XR to boost sales. A few weeks later, the company disclosed that the iPhone hadn’t sold as well as expected during the quarter.

Though the current holiday sales period is still expected to be a record quarter for Apple, supply problems have tamped down expectations. The company has warned that Covid lockdowns in China will reduce unit shipments for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, two of its most popular devices.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba eyes logistics growth in LatAm as China commerce slows

    Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba, is traveling far from home to seek expansion for its business. The company recently launched its first parcel distribution center in Brazil, adding to its regional network of sorting centers in Mexico and Chile, it said Monday. Alibaba's e-commerce business in China has been hurt by a combination of a cooling economy and aggressive rivals like Pinduoduo.

  • Mike McCarthy: I thought we needed to go for it in OT, just didn’t convert

    One of the biggest decisions in Sunday’s games was the one that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made in overtime at Lambeau Field. The Cowboys had a fourth-and-three at the Packers’ 35-yard-line and McCarthy opted to go for it rather than try a field goal that would have put his team up by three points. [more]

  • Cuellar describes GOP pressure to flip parties: ‘Name your price’

    Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas) on Tuesday revealed more details about the GOP effort to have him jump parties, saying a handful of Republicans — including a sitting member of Congress — were part of the pressure campaign to have him join the GOP following his easy victory in last week’s midterm elections. They did…

  • Twitter Implements Another Coding Freeze for Engineers

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has implemented another freeze on software code, meaning that new products and features can’t be shipped unless they are critical, according to three people familiar with the plans. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer Inflation Data:

  • Climate Tech Deal Flow Holds Up Amid Threat of Economic Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Dealmaking for new technology to tackle climate change held roughly steady in the third quarter, suggesting enthusiasm for environmental innovation is persisting through growing signs of an economic downturn. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Furth

  • US Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks ended a choppy session lower after two Federal Reserve officials highlighted the central bank’s resolve to be persistent until it brings inflation down meaningfully. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitThe S&P 500 was down 0.9%,

  • The Electric Grid Still Isn't Ready for EVs and Electric Big Rigs

    The EV transition is going to impact every part of transportation in the U.S. From fire trucks to school buses, everything that uses gas and has wheels is going to have to turn into an EV. The downside to this transition is that we aren’t quite ready for it yet. Parts of the transportation industry are changing faster than grid upgrades can come. Take electric semi-trucks. Bloomberg reports that truck stops will have to have enough energy to power a small town to handle the charging needs of EV

  • Microsoft Software Tackles Customer Supply-Chain Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled software that will help customers track and coordinate supply-chain systems by combining data from its own programs and tools from rivals like Oracle Corp. and SAP SE, seeking to attract companies roiled by several years of logistical disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and severe weather.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize

  • FTX’s Downfall Shows CFTC Needs More Crypto Sway, Chairman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange adds urgency to a Washington push to transform the Commodity Futures Trading Commission into a top crypto watchdog, according to the head of the derivatives regulator.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed

  • Passwordless Is All The Rage — But There Are Considerations To Be Made

    By Gita Karunakaran, Benzinga

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Why Sea Stock Was Surging Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were up 37% as of 11:29 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Revenue of $3.2 billion also beat the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

  • Russia is ‘a real risk to the market’ after missile hits Poland: Analyst

    Defiance ETFs CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the impact on markets from a Russian missile hitting Poland, seasonal market rallies amid the Fed's rate hikes, and opportunities in growth and semiconductor stocks.

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks

    In this article we take an in-depth look at why Michael Burry is Betting Everything on These 6 Stocks. Click to jump straight to the ‘Big Short’ icon’s top stock picks to see why Michael Burry is Betting Heavily on These 3 Stocks. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA), and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) […]

  • Some Stock Market Gains Fade After Report Of Rocket Strike Inside Poland

    The U.S. stock market pared gains in afternoon trading Tuesday. Indexes slid after a report on Twitter that two rockets hit a town in Poland. The Nasdaq composite surged 2.5% at midday but cut its gain to 0.6% at 1:40 p.m. ET.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Why Tencent Music Stock Was Moving Higher Today

    Shares of Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) were gaining today after the Chinese music streaming company posted strong third-quarter earnings and benefited from braoder gains in China stocks. The company topped estimates on both the top and bottom lines, though revenue declined 5.6% to $1.04 billion, which was ahead of expectations at $994.3 million. Tencent Music is in the midst of a strategic shift from free users to paying ones, meaning it's sacrificing revenue for profitability.