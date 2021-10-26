U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Apple One's Premier subscription tier is rolling out in 17 new countries on November 3

Aisha Malik
·1 min read

Apple is expanding its all-in-one Apple One Premier subscription bundle to 17 new countries on November 3rd. The service will be available in Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

In these countries, Apple One Premier will include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. The bundle can be shared among up to six family members. It’s worth noting that Apple News+ will not be part of Apple One Premier in these countries, as it is in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K (News and News+ aren't available in these new markets currently). With this upcoming expansion, Apple One Premier will be available in 21 countries in total.

Apple launched its subscription bundles in October of last year with the aim of being a one-stop-shop for all of a user’s software and service needs. Apple One Individual and Family plans are currently available in 100 countries and regions.

The Apple One Premier expansion comes as the tech giant plans to launch its Fitness+ subscription service in these countries on November 3rd as well.

