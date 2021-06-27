Apple lists the devices you should keep away from your pacemaker

It's not just the iPhone 12 that could play havoc with pacemakers. MacRumors notes that Apple has listed the products whose magnets could interfere with pacemakers and other medical devices. The iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessories are just the start of the products you should be concerned about. AirPods, the Apple Watch, HomePods, iPads, Macs and some Beats offerings are also risky.

The list isn't completely shocking. Apple is fond of using magnets to make device lids, power connectors and other features more convenient. That's not including any that might be needed for the products to work. Apple certainly isn't alone in using magnets for tech products, but it's one of the biggest proponents.

Still, the list makes it clear just why you should talk to your doctor or medical device maker before buying new gadgets — it could be all too easy to buy a phone or wearable that interferes with a vital implant, at least it's used without care.