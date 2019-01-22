Apple Pay coming to Target, Taco Bell, and other major US retailers

Twitter More

See ya later, credit cards.

Apple announced Tuesday that its contactless payment system, Apple Pay, would soon be available to 74 of the "top 100 merchants" in coming weeks.

The latest merchants that will allow customers to tap to pay will include Target, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, and others. Truly the best America has to offer.

Apple launched its payment platform in 2014, which allows iPhone users to make payments at brick and mortar stores by scanning their phones — no plastic credit cards required. It slowly but surely has added more popular merchants in its four years of existence. Read more...

