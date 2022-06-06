Apple Pay Later lets you split up purchases into four payments at no interest

Apple today announced a major update to Apple Pay called Apple Pay Later, which will allow users to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments without interest or late fees. The new financial product -- which was rumored ahead of its debut at Apple's 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) -- marks Apple's move into the enormous and growing buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry.

Apple Pay Later is available everywhere Apple Pay is available, both in apps and on the web -- it requires no extra work from the developer or merchant side. Upcoming payments are made, and can be tracked or managed, through the Apple Wallet app on iOS.

Accompanying the launch of Apple Pay Later is Apple Pay Order Tracking, which enables merchants to deliver receipt and order tracking to Wallet. It's integrated with with Shopify, according to Apple, and -- like Apply Pay Later -- needs no additional integration.

Bloomberg last year reported that Apply Pay Later would use Goldman Sachs as the lender for the loans needed for the instalment offerings, similar to Apple's credit card offering, Apple Card. The report claimed customers making an Apply Pay Later purchase would have the option to make either four interest-free payments made every two weeks or across multiple months with interest -- but that didn't quite pan out if the announcement at WWDC is anything to go by.

Regardless, Apple Pay Later will go head-to-head with BNPL services from PayPal, Affirm, Klarna, Sezzle, and countless others. Grand View Research predicts that the BNPL could be worth $39.41 billion by 2030, making it a lucrative target.