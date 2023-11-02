Apple paying out $0.24 per share Q4 dividend on November 16

Apple earnings

The Q4 2023 earnings report has arrived with Apple's board of directors declaring a $0.24 per share after another year-over-year revenue decline.



It hasn't been the easiest year for Apple with a revenue decline across all four quarters of 2023. Despite that, the company is maintaining the same dividend rate for Q4 that it paid in Q3.



Apple on Thursday announced its Q4 earnings for 2023, with $89.5 billion in revenue, which is down from $90.1 billion in Q4 2022. The board of directors declared a $0.24 per share to be paid to stockholders.



Cash dividends will be paid on November 16 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2023.



Apple's fourth quarter tends to be an oddity for the company. The latest iPhones are usually announced and released late into the quarter. In previous years they were too late to make a material impact, but the earlier than normal release in 2023 is apparent in the earnings, given weaknesses in other hardware segments of Apple's businesses.



Another strong point is Services revenue, hitting $22.3 billion, up from $19.18 billion for Q4 2022. Revenue from Macs announced during WWDC will have had an impact, but clearly not enough as that sector is also down year over year.



The earnings conference call is held at 5 p.m. EST and will provide additional color on these earnings.