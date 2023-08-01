The Apple Pencil 1 is compatible with our favorite iPad and is 20% today

Amazon back-to-school deals: Save 20% on the Apple Pencil 1.

The new school year is coming up and one of our favorite back-to-school deals is the ninth generation Apple iPad for $59 off. Once you've scooped up the Reviewed-approved tablet, you're going to want a flashy new accessory to go along with it. Amazon has the best-selling Apple Pencil 1 on sale for $20 off, one of the lowest prices we've seen since Black Friday 2022. Weighted nicely, users will love the tool's preciseness and how it responds to pressure, just like a real pencil, and it is compatible with the ninth generation iPad!

Apple Pencil 1

Save 20% on the Apple Pencil 1 with this rare back-to-school deal

$79 at Amazon (Save $20)

The Apple Pencil 1 is on sale at Amazon for 20% off its normal price of $99, ringing up at just $79. If you took advantage of today's Amazon deal on the ninth generation Apple iPad, this stylus is the perfect accessory to help you get all your school work done efficiently (and on budget!). With the Apple Pencil 1, the days of needing a pen and paper to sketch are gone. Digital art suites like the iPad-native Procreate give you a complete set of software tools for drawing, painting and 3D modeling, and your Apple Pencil 2 gives you the means to control them. We chose the first generation stylus as one of the best styluses for your iPad.

What devices is the Apple Pencil 1 compatible with?

The Apple Pencil 1 is compatible with iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th generation); iPad Air (3rd generation); iPad mini (5th generation); iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation); iPad Pro 10.5-inch; and iPad Pro 9.7-inch.

Amazon deal: Apple Pencil 2

The newer Apple Pencil 2 is also on sale right now, down a whopping 40% off the typical $129 price, ringing up at $89. all about wireless connectivity. Pairing seamlessly with your iPad, it's easy to get started with. Tools, eraser and off / on are controlled with a tap, and unlike its predecessor, it charges wirelessly—meaning you won't have to stop and plug it in when it's time to draw. This charging feature is its best improvement over the Apple Pencil 1, enabling you to simply set your pencil next to your Bluetooth-enabled tablet, for it to charge via proximity, rather than plugging both in. Read more about how the Apple Pencil 2 works in our full review.

Apple Pencil 2

Get the Apple Pencil 2 for under $90 at Amazon.

$89 at Amazon (Save $40)

What devices is the Apple Pencil 2 compatible with?

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th generation); iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation); iPad Air (4th and 5th generation); and iPad mini (6th generation).

