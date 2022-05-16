U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Apple Podcasts gains storage clean-up tools, support for annual subscriptions, and a new distribution system

Sarah Perez
·6 min read

As the battle for podcaster talent and distribution heats up among providers, Apple this morning announced the launch of several new features for its Apple Podcasts service arriving alongside the latest software updates for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Key among these are features for managing podcast storage across devices, tools to enable annual podcast subscriptions, and the newly announced Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery system -- a feature that will soon allow creators to more easily distribute their podcasts directly to Apple Podcasts from third-party hosting providers.

Apple says this latter addition will save creators time and energy as they'll be able to authorize their hosting provider to deliver both their free and premium podcast episodes to Apple Podcasts using the provider's own dashboard. But it also gives Apple a means of competing with services like Spotify's Anchor, which now provides tools for creation, hosting, and distribution across all major listening apps.

Starting this fall, a select number of hosting providers will support the Delegated Delivery system, including Acast, ART19, Blubrry, Buzzsprout, Libsyn, Omny Studio, and RSS.com. Apple says these providers represent around 80% of listening for premium content on Apple Podcasts, and more services will be added over time.

The feature will be available at no additional cost to all creators through Apple Podcasts Connect and creators won't need a membership to the Apple Podcasts Program to publish their free shows -- only to publish premium content.

Apple notes additional details about the new system, including educational resources for creators, will be introduced closer to the service's launch. In the meantime, creators can visit the Hosting Providers page on Apple.com to stay tuned for further updates.

While the new distribution technology is top among today's announcements, another new tool will be welcomed by longtime Apple Podcasts' users -- particularly those impacted by the app's more recent bugs.

Because Apple Podcasts is able to download shows to listeners' devices, the app can end up consuming a lot of device storage. On iPhones in particular, this can lead to users running out of room for other essential activities -- like taking photos or installing new apps and games. This issue was then further complicated by the buggy iOS 14.5 and macOS 11.3 releases, which caused unwanted, older episodes of shows to be downloaded, eating up even more storage.

Image Credits: Apple

With the launch of iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, and macOS 12.4, Apple is launching new tools to solve the problem of more easily removing a show's accumulated downloads, potentially freeing up gigs of storage on users' devices' as a result.

From the Settings app on iPhone and iPad, users will be able to navigate to Podcasts, then tap on "Automatically Downloaded" to choose how many episodes of shows are downloaded and saved to the device. The menu will allow listeners to choose to download a certain number of recent episodes, like the latest 3, 5 or 10; or users can choose to download all episodes published recently, like in the last 7, 14, or 30 days. Or they can select "All New Episodes" or none by choosing the "Off" option. The latter makes Apple Podcasts function as a streaming-only app, which works for most people who live in areas with reliable cellular connectivity or access to Wi-Fi.

By default, brand-new Apple Podcasts users will have the last 5 episodes kept for all episodic shows and all episodes kept for serial shows, the company says. Otherwise, the default will be to keep all new episodes if nothing else is configured.

What's more is when a user selects their preference, the app will then prompt them to remove the automatically downloaded episodes on the device that now no longer meet the newly selected criteria. That means this feature actually works as a bulk clean-up tool for removing a large number of downloads from the device storage. Before, this was a tedious, manual process that could be tackled in different ways. Users could mark shows as played while having the "Remove Played Downloads" setting turned on, or they could manually remove the downloads for a show or individual episodes one by one.

These new preferences can also be customized at the show level, not just system-wide, for a more personalized experience.

This new functionality will also be integrated into the iPhone's recommendations related to cleaning up device storage. From iPhone Storage (under Settings --> General), users will be prompted to keep only the last 5 episodes and delete older shows if podcast episodes take up more than 15% of their device storage.

The selected settings carry over to Mac, as well, which gives desktop users the ability to make decisions related to their Mac storage. That means this is the first time listeners can automatically delete old episodes across their devices.

Image Credits: Apple

Finally, Apple says it's introducing the option for podcast creators to present annual subscription plans for their premium podcasts alongside their monthly options. These appear when a user taps "Subscribe" or "Try Free" on a show or channel with a subscription. Of note, the annual subscription will now be selected as the default. And, when the annual cost is lower than if the listener paid monthly, the annual plan's savings will be displayed to the user.

Creators are able to set up their annual subscriptions at price points they choose as they do their monthly subscriptions in Apple Podcasts Connect.

The subscriptions and new storage features are rolling out with iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, and macOS 12.4. Delegated Delivery will arrive on supported podcast hosting providers later this fall.

Other updates to the app in iOS 15.4 include the ability to browse shows by season and filter episodes by status, which will make it easier to find the one users want to play.

The changes follow a Podcasts app update that introduced a new design but also a number of usability issues that drove users to third-party podcast apps, including to Apple Podcasts competitor Spotify, which has been heavily investing in the podcast ecosystem. Those departures could limit Apple's ability to market podcast subscriptions to users, where Apple takes 15%-30% of subscription revenue, similar to the App Store.

Ahead of this update, Apple last month introduced three new Apple Podcasts Collections — Darkside, tbh, and Popped — which focus on true crime, culture, and entertainment and are available in the U.S. and Canada. It also recently added support for uploaded MP3 files for subscriber audio in addition to WAV and FLAC, tools for getting help with launching subscriptions with Jump-Start, and new analytics around listening and followers in Apple Podcasts Connect.

Recommended Stories

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • This Stock Is No. 1 on My Buy List

    In the four years I've been following it, Appian's stock price has doubled, running up 105%. While I was reviewing Appian's recent earnings report for one of the Fool's video services, I had the opportunity to dig a little deeper into the Appian story. Appian offers a cloud platform where software is simplified.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Hitting the Books: Why we need to treat the robots of tomorrow like tools

    In their new book, The Digital Mindset, authors Paul Leonardi and Tsedal Neeley make the case for treating tomorrow's humanoid robots like products, not peers.

  • Businesses Could Lose Money from QR Codes

    The resurgence of QR codes occurred during the pandemic as businesses found a simple way for consumers to scan menus, pay bills and sign up for events. The bottom line is that QR codes are tampered with because it is a way to make money, Alex Hamerstone, director of advisory solutions at TrustedSec, a Strongsville, Ohio-based ethical hacking and cyber incident response company, told TheStreet. "Scammers go where they can make money or steal personal information (to use to make money) and as QR codes continue to become more common, scammers will continue to gravitate towards them," he said.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu is known for two things: Its mascot, the Shiba Inu dog. The cryptocurrency surged 45,000,000% last year. When I say winner, I'm referring to cryptocurrency players that have what it takes to attract more and more users and investors.

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $25, but only 'til midnight

    Over 13,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • Amazon's Fire TV sale cuts its streaming devices by up to 42 percent

    Amazon is knocking up to 42 percent off most of the Fire TV Stick streaming devices in its lineup, making it a good time to update or increase your streaming capabilities.

  • A USB-C iPhone could be part of a broader move away from Lightning for Apple

    Apple may be planning a broader move away from its proprietary Lightning port than was initially suggested in reports earlier in the week.

  • Marriott to Debut Ad Network to Reach Travelers Via App and Room TVs

    Marriott International said on Monday it would shortly launch a media network to let advertisers reach its guests via the hotel group’s app and websites and, someday, the TVs in its guestrooms. Marriott and a few advertisers will test the media network in the U.S. and Canada in the next two weeks. The hotel group […]

  • The Envoy Gateway project wants to bring Envoy to the masses

    The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is hosting its semi-annual Kubecon+ CloudNativeCon conference this week, so it's maybe no surprise that we'll hear quite a bit of news around open-source cloud infrastructure projects in the next few days. In addition, the CNCF is also merging two existing CNCF API gateway projects, Contour and Emissary, with Envoy Gateway. Both of these projects were already building out API gateway features for Envoy, but the CNCF argues that this new approach will allow the community to converge around a single Envoy-branded API gateway core.

  • Crypto Prices Slip After Record Week For Bitcoin Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies trended lower Saturday in the wake of the collapse of TerraUSD and the most volatile week for Bitcoin trading in at least two years.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityThe

  • This Week in Apps: Google I/O wraps, a new ARCore API, Twitter deal drama

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China grew 19% in 2021 to reach $170 billion.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    This week’s economic data highlight will be the Census Bureau’s retail sales data for April, due out Tuesday morning.

  • Walmart’s Earnings Are Coming. They’ll Say a Lot About How Consumers Are Handling Inflation.

    Investors will be eager to hear if Walmart reaffirms its full-year forecast or changes its view on the strength of consumer spending.

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 129.147 Pivot Sets the Early Tone

    Higher Treasury yields helped underpin the USD/JPY on Friday as investors sold out of government bonds and looked to move back into stocks.

  • The Challenge Ahead Is to Persuade People That Recession Isn’t Inevitable

    The economy was supposed to return to its pre-Covid steady expansion. These three things are blowing that off course, and any one of them could cause a recession on its own.

  • Treasury yields trend lower as concerns about global slowdown take hold

    Treasury yields are little changed to lower Monday morning as weak factory data in the U.S. reinforced concerns about an economic slowdown.

  • Euro Is Sliding Toward Dollar Parity for First Time in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityThe euro is on the verge of U.S. dollar parity for the first time in two decades.Europe’s common currency has already slumped to a five-year low