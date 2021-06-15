U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,251.36
    -3.79 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,338.98
    -54.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,091.12
    -83.03 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.20
    -6.94 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    +1.08 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.31 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5020
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4079
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0800
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,842.64
    +571.53 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.35
    +1.74 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.48
    +25.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     
Webinar:

Biden's budget and policy priorities

Yahoo Finance and The Bipartisan Policy Center on the budget and what may come on taxes, infrastructure, and more on 6/16 at 10 a.m. ET

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions go live worldwide

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions are now live across more than 170 countries and regions, Apple announced this morning. First unveiled this spring, subscriptions allow listeners to unlock additional benefits for their favorite podcasts, including things like ad-free listening, early access to new episodes, bonus material, exclusives or whatever else the podcast creator believes will be something their fans will pay for. Channels allow podcasters to group their shows however they like -- for instance, to highlight a set of shows with a shared theme, or to offer different mixes of free and paid content.

The new subscription features were initially set to arrive in May, but Apple later emailed creators that the launch was being pushed to June. This was likely due to a series of back-end issues impacting the service, including things like delayed episodes and malfunctioning analytics, among other things.

At launch, Apple says there are thousands of subscriptions and channels available, with more expected to arrive on a weekly basis.

When listeners purchase a subscription to a show, they'll automatically follow the show in the redesigned Apple Podcasts app. The show's page will also be updated with a Subscriber Edition label, so they'll be able to more easily tell if they have access to the premium experience.

The app's Listen Now tab will expand with new rows that provide access to paid subscriptions, including their available channels.

In the app, users can discover channels from show pages and through Search, browse through recommendations from the Listen Now and Browse tabs, and share channels with friends through Messages, Mail and other apps.

Apple's delay to invest in the Podcasts market has given its rivals a head start on growing their own audience for podcasts. At the time of the spring announcement of subscriptions, for example, an industry report suggested that Spotify’s podcast listeners would top Apple’s for the first time in 2021.

Despite the competition, Apple is betting its massive install base will bring in creators. Those creators agree to pay Apple a 30% cut of their subscription revenue in year one, just like subscription-based iOS apps. That cut drops to 15% in year two. Spotify, by comparison, is taking no revenue cut for the next two years while its program gets off the ground. It will then take only a 5% fee.

Based on the debut lineup, it seems many creators and studios believe Apple's footprint is worth the larger revenue share.

Early adopters of subscriptions include notable names like Lemonada Media, Luminary, Realm and Wondery; media and entertainment brands, including CNN, NPR, The Washington Post and Sony Music Entertainment.

Other studio participants include Audio Up, Betches Media, Blue Wire, Campside Media, Imperative Entertainment, Lantigua Williams & Co., Magnificent Noise, The Moth, Neon Hum Media, Three Uncanny Four, Wondery, Audacy’s Cadence13 and Ramble, Barstool Sports, Jake Brennan’s Double Elvis, Headgum, iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect, Big Money Players, Grim & Mild, Seneca Women, Shondaland, Relay FM, Tenderfoot TV, Radiotopia from PRX, Pushkin Industries, QCODE and others,

Image Credits: Apple

In the news category, there's also The Athletic, Fox News, Los Angeles Times, Bloomberg Media, Politico and Vox Media, plus channels from other newspapers, magazines, broadcasters, radio stations and digital publishers, including ABC News, Axios, Billboard, Bravo, CNBC, CNN, Crooked Media, Dateline, Entertainment Weekly, Futuro Media, The Hollywood Reporter, LAist Studios, National Geographic, MSNBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, New York Magazine, The New York Times, SiriusXM, SB Nation, Southern Living, The Verge, TODAY, VICE, Vogue, Vox and WBUR.

Kids' podcasts are also available, including those from GBH, Gen-Z Media, Pinna, Wonkybot Studios, TRAX from PRX and others.

Apple also highlighted independent creators offering subscriptions like “Birthful” with Adriana Lozada, “Pantsuit Politics” with Beth Silvers and Sarah Stewart Holland, “Snap Judgment” with Glynn Washington and “You Had Me At Black” with Martina Abrams Ilunga.

Image Credits: Apple

Meanwhile, international subscriptions and channels are being offered from ABC, LiSTNR and SBS from Australia; Abrace Podcasts from Brazil; CANADALAND and Frequency Podcast Network from Canada; GoLittle from Denmark; Europe 1, Louie Media, and Radio France from France; Der Spiegel, Podimo, and ZEIT ONLINE from Germany; Il Sole 24 Ore and Storielibere.fm from Italy; J-WAVE from Japan; Brainrich from Korea; libo/libo from Russia; Finyal Media from the UAE; and Broccoli Productions, The Bugle, Content Is Queen, the Guardian, Immediate Media, and Somethin’ Else from the U.K.

Subscriptions start at $0.49 U.S. per month and go up, with some popular shows priced at $2.99 per month and some channels, like Luminary, at $4.99 per month, to give you an idea of pricing. Apple Card users get a 3% cash back on their subscriptions, which can be viewed in Apple Wallet.

Once subscribed, you can listen across Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, CarPlay, HomePod and HomePod mini.

Subscriptions were announced alongside a redesigned version of the Apple Podcasts app, which has received a number of usability complaints and sent some users in search of third-party apps. Apple has been responding to user feedback and addressed some issues in the iOS 14.6 update with other Library tab updates planned to arrive in future releases, perhaps iOS 14.7.

Extra Crunch members get unlimited access to 12M stock images for $99 per year

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Hot Stocks to Watch In June

    June may be a fairly quiet month for investors because of a low volume of earnings reports, but some companies are stirring up serious news in this quiet period. Let me show you why investors should keep a close eye on FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the second half of June 2021. Video gaming legend Nintendo takes the stage later today at the annual E3 conference.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence will likely reshape the world in the coming decades. If you're looking to cash in, consider buying Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and UIPath (NYSE: PATH). This AI-powered platform uses audio and video (captured by Axon body cameras) to automate the writing of incident reports.

  • Report: Apple Planning Upgrades, Updates for Apple Watch

    According to a report published Monday by Bloomberg, citing "people with knowledge of the plans," Apple is planning a host of updates and upgrades to its signature wearable tech product. Later this year, those sources say, Apple will upgrade the device with a faster processor and an updated screen. The new model should also feature better connectivity, as it will utilize the same ultrawideband functionality that is a core feature of Apple's recently introduced AirTags.

  • Apple is urging owners of old iPhones to get this software update right away

    Security patch targets ‘maliciously crafted certificate’ and two WebKit vulnerabilities

  • BlackBerry; Value Proposition or Meme?

    BlackBerry Limited (BB), once a dominant player in the smartphones segment, has transformed into a specialist provider of enterprise software and the Internet of things (IoT) services. This year, the company has caught the “meme stock” frenzy, with traders swinging the stock to its 52-week high of $28.77 on January 27. The stock has been increasingly volatile due to the frenzy and has lost 15% in the last week alone. BB shares are up over 100% since the beginning of the year. With BlackBerry com

  • Roger Waters denies ‘powerful idiot’ Mark Zuckerberg’s bid to use Pink Floyd song in Instagram ad: ‘No f—ing way’

    Waters said Facebook offered a 'huge, huge amount of money' for rights to 'Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2'

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –June 15th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day. A move back through the day’s pivot level and a return to $0.33 levels would support a run at the major resistance levels.

  • Shopify to expand payments product to Google, Facebook sellers

    Shopify Inc. announced Tuesday that it plans to expand its Shop Pay payments offering beyond merchants who use the company for its online-store services. Shop Pay will come to Facebook Inc.'s core platform as well as to Instagram during the summer, before expanding to Alphabet Inc.'s Google later in the year. "By bringing Shop Pay to all merchants regardless of the commerce platform they use, we're making an industry-leading checkout more accessible to independent brands at a time when finding a

  • Ikea and Sonos launch new ‘Symfonisk’ picture frame that has a speaker hiding inside it

    Ikea and Sonos have released a new “Symfonisk” product that hides a speaker inside a picture frame. Both companies described the picture frame as the latest result from a “long-term collaboration”, suggesting more products are likely on their way. The new Symfonisk picture frame costs £179 and €179.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Snowflake Sees Sun a Long Way Out

    The cloud software provider gives a very long-term forecast that was already priced into its stock.

  • Spotify Clinches $60M-Plus Deal With Alex Cooper for ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast, Yanking It Away From Barstool

    UPDATED: Alex Cooper and her sex-positive podcast “Call Her Daddy” are leaving Barstool Sports — coming to Spotify exclusively starting next month under a multiyear deal. All existing and new episodes of “Call Her Daddy” will remain free and, starting July 21, will available only on Spotify. In addition to bringing the podcast to Spotify […]

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One of the biggest trends to take shape over the past decade has been the growing adoption of cloud computing. Since Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) introduced Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2006, an entire industry has grown up around infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS). This provides investors with a multitude of ways to profit from the accelerating move to the cloud.

  • Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Achieves Elite Partner Status with Pure Storage

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has achieved Elite partner status with Pure Storage. Elite is the top level within the Pure Storage Partner Program and is designed to create a high bar of enablement across a partner's sales, technical, and marketing functions.

  • The best and worst 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts, from Savannah Guthrie to Mayim Bialik

    From the surprising highs of producer Mike Richards to the lows of Dr. Oz, here is how all the guest hosts of "Jeopardy!" have done at the lectern.

  • If you buy one thing before Prime Day, make it a pair of Echo Dots — on sale for $50, an all-time low

    It's true: A secret code gets you the Echo Dot at 50 percent off, ahead of Prime Day!

  • Miley Cyrus Just Posted a Butt Selfie Wearing a Thong

    She's just being Miley.

  • 2 Reasons Netflix Will Win Its Merchandising Gambit

    It's easy to be skeptical about last week's launch of Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) online merch store. The new platform -- available via Netflix.shop -- is limited to selling T-shirts and hoodies themed to its Yasuke and Eden anime. Hypland's Yasuke hoodie is going to set you back a beefy $82, or nearly half a year of a Netflix subscription.

  • Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says 'f--- you' to Zuckerberg, turns down Facebook's 'huge' offer

    Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says 'f--- you' to Zuckerberg, turns down Facebook's 'huge' offer

  • How Rich Is Chris Evans as He Turns 40?

    Chris Evans, the actor behind the Captain America film franchise, turned 40 years old June 13, 2021. Birthday plans for "The First Avenger" are not available at press time, but social media blew up...