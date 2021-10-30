U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,285.60
    +94.58 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Apple's worst shipping delay is for a $19 polishing cloth

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

You'd think global supply shortages would hit Apple's tech products the hardest, but that's apparently not the case. As The New York Times reports, Apple's most backordered new release is its $19 Polishing Cloth. Order the microfiber cloth from the company store as of this writing and you'll wait 10 to 12 weeks — in other words, you won't get your Apple-branded polishing experience until January 2022 at the earliest. You could buy a new MacBook Pro and wait another two months to (officially) wipe smudges off the screen. 

It's not clear what prompted the backlog, but it might be sheer popularity. An anonymous Apple official talking to The Times said the company wasn't surprised by high demand, and that the cloth was both specially designed (it was originally meant for the nano-texture glass on the Pro Display XDR) and particularly effective.

It's no secret that you can find far, far less expensive alternatives if you're cleaning a regular screen. Amazon is selling a six-pack of MagicFiber cloths for $9, and even the pricer options tend to offer better value. However, the shortfall illustrates both the cachet of the official product and the sheer range of supply constraints affecting tech, sometimes in unexpected ways. If you can't even count on getting a polishing cloth in a timely fashion, you know the industry is struggling with broad supply issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook expands fight against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation to include kids

    Facebook expands vaccine misinformation policies and COVID-19 vaccination efforts to include kids.

  • Amy Hennig's new studio is making a game with Marvel

    After years of radio silence, Amy Hennig reveals she's working on a new AAA game with Marvel.

  • Is Big Tech 'greenwashing' its environmental responsibilities ahead of COP26?

    Do Big Tech's protestations of sustainable progress signify a legitimate effort to clean up its collective act or are they simply more PR spin?

  • The latest 'Valorant' hero is Chamber, the dapper sniper

    Valorant players are getting another hero to use in Riot's free-to-play shooter. As described by character producer John Goscicki, Chamber plays the "gentleman assassin" role, a Sentinel-class character who "bunkers down, and holds a location by getting frags.”

  • The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

    COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box re

  • What even is the metaverse?

    Facebook is changing its name to build out its vision of the 'metaverse.' So, uh, what does that mean, exactly?

  • Microsoft, World’s Most Valuable Company, Jumps Apple

    Apple stood at about $2.46 trillion at market close, while Microsoft reached nearly $2.49 trillion.

  • Exclusive Interview: The Living Dead Gives Rise to NFTs

    An interview with George C. Romero on his new NFT motion comic film, The Rise. On October 31st, there will be two important holidays for fans of blockchain and NFTs -- the lucky 13th anniversary of the Bitcoin Whitepaper and Halloween. The whitepaper marks the start of a revolution in finance and a boom in blockchain development that led to NFTs. Halloween is a frightful chance for the cavalcade of creative NFT projects to make new drops with orange-bedazzled and candy-corn flavored NFTs. After

  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) spikes 10% this week, taking one-year gains to 435%

    While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great...

  • Boston Dynamics wants you to know its Spot robot has moves like Jagger

    In a new solo display, we get to see Spot move to “Start Me Up” from The Rolling Stones in honor of the 40th anniversary of their 1981 album Tattoo You.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 30th, 2021

    After another bullish day for the majors on Friday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to maintain the upward momentum.

  • Shiba Inu Investor Scores Trade for the Ages

    One fortuitous trader has seen the value of their SHIB holdings skyrocket to over $5 billion.

  • AT&T Makes Cricket Wireless More Accessible To Tap Budding Prepaid Market

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) Prepaid Portfolio member Cricket Wireless reached 12.4 million subscribers, growing by over 2 million subscribers in 2 years. Cricket Wireless also removed the 8Mbps speed caps on its monthly plans of $30, $40, and $55 and added 5G network access on every plan. Now, existing customers on current rate plans can enjoy access to the 5G network for just $25 per month per line with four lines of service. AT&T started giving the top tier of its Cricket customers free HBO Max two mon

  • Is The Metaverse Just Sci-Fi Hype Or Is It Truly The Next Big Thing?

    Major tech companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Nvidia are talking up the "metaverse" as the next generation of the internet.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In March 1957, the S&P Composite became the S&P 500 as we know it today, an index comprising 500 of the largest U.S. companies, designed to be a bellwether for the broader economy. Since its inception, the S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of approximately 7.

  • These Sony Camera and Lens Deal Promos are Really Great! Look Here!

    Guess what! We found a bunch of great Sony Deals on various cameras and lenses. Want to go full-frame? This might really be the time to make it happen. Take a look at all these Sony camera deals we found on brand new gear. Don't need the latest camera model? That's fine. There's a lot of ways that Sony can give you exactly what you need. Also, be sure to check out our Sony FE lens guide if you're interested in more lenses. There are over 79 lens reviews hosted there.

  • RS Recommends: Philips Hue Smart Bulbs Are Cheaper Than Ever

    Our favorite smart light bulbs are marked down $50 for a limited time — no promo code required

  • Audi turns to software to add more range to its older e-tron EVs

    Audi has rolled out a new software update to its 2019 model year e-tron electric SUV that will add up to 12 miles of range to the battery. While the improvement might not seem significant — it is, after all, only 12 miles — it does show how automakers are using software to improve older electric vehicles. In this case, Audi used software to unlock more capacity in the existing battery, essentially improving its efficiency.

  • Apple objects to links to outside payments ahead of Epic Games hearing

    Apple Inc on Friday outlined its objections to allowing app developers to link to third-party payment options ahead of a hearing next month that could determine whether a set of antitrust court orders is put on pause. After a lengthy trial earlier this year brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a ruling that was largely favorable to the iPhone maker and upheld its practice of requiring developers to use its in-app payment system, for which it charges commissions. But Gonzalez Rogers expressed concern that consumers did not have access to information about other ways to pay for apps.

  • Shark’s Best-Selling Vacuums are 40% Off Today Only

    Photo: Scouted/Amazon.Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals sale event is still going strong, offering plenty of Black Friday-worthy deals on some of their best-selling brands. Today, an assortment of Shark’s top-rated vacuum cleaners and home devices, including the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base (was $599.99, now $318.99) the Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll (was $329.99, now $229.99), and the Shark HE601 Air Purifier (was $49