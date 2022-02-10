U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.40
    -64.78 (-1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,322.70
    -445.36 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,284.21
    -206.16 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,064.50
    -19.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.83
    +0.17 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    +0.0031 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0210
    +0.0920 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9190
    +0.3940 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,755.71
    +138.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.08
    +11.90 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Apple is trying to make unwanted AirTags easier to detect

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
Chris Velazco/Engadget

In the months since Apple’s AirTags went on sale last spring, there have been stories of bad actors using the lost item tracker to stalk people. One of the most publicized incidents occured at the start of the year when model Brooks Nader said someone had placed an AirTag in her coat to track her movements for several hours. In an update published today, Apple said it would take additional steps to prevent incidents like that from happening.

In the immediate future, the company will update the device to add a new warning that every user will see when they set up their AirTag for the first time. The notification will remind you that tracking someone without their consent is a crime in many places and that police can request your information from Apple if you misuse the device. To that point, the company notes it has worked with law enforcement on multiple occasions in the past to trace misused AirTags back to their original owners.

At the same time, the company will update its AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and third-generation AirPods, as well as third-party devices that can connect to its Find My network, so that you don’t get an “Unknown Accessory Detected” alert on your iPhone. Instead, iOS will more clearly indicate you’re traveling with a pair of someone else’s AirPods to reduce confusion.

Apple has also updated a support document on its website dedicated to unwanted tracking to include additional on what to do if you believe someone is using its devices to stalk you. The company has additionally added links to organizations like the National Center for Victims of Crime to help those who believe their safety may be at risk.

Later in the year, the company will update the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 to add a precision finding feature that will allow individuals with those devices to find their way to an unknown AirTag. The tool will display the direction of and distance to an unwanted AirTag. Apple says it also plans to update its unwanted tracking alerts to notify people earlier that someone may be stalking. Lastly, the company will tweak the sound an AirTag emits to ensure it’s as loud as possible and add a backup visual alert you’ll see on your iPhone.

“AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products,” the company said. “We design our products to provide a great experience, but also with safety and privacy in mind. Across Apple’s hardware, software, and services teams, we’re committed to listening to feedback.”

Recommended Stories

  • Elgato's Key Light Mini provides vlogger-friendly lighting on the road

    Elgato has unveiled a mini key light built for streamers and vloggers on the move — but whether it beats a Logitech rival depends on what you're looking for.

  • The first Android 13 developer preview is here

    Google unveiled the first Android 13 developer preview and it looks like we can expect finer privacy controls and more Material You.

  • Biden administration unveils $5 billion plan for EV charging infrastructure

    The Biden administration has announced a $5 billion plan to help states build half a million EV charging stations by 2030.

  • Senate bill would add friction to social media posting

    The Social Media NUDGE Act takes aim at 'the harm of algorithmic amplification and social media addiction.'

  • Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $175 right now

    The AirPods Pro are 30 percent off right now and down to $175 at Amazon.

  • JET nuclear fusion reactor shatters record for energy production

    The Joint European Torus (JET) fusion reactor near Oxford in the UK has produced the highest level of sustained energy ever from atom fusion.

  • Farewell Douglas Trumbull, visual effects pioneer

    He produced pioneering visual effects for some of the most important sci-fi movies of the last century, and pushed the limits of what could be achieved with the technology long before CGI arrived.

  • How to build a budget home theater setup

    Here's everything you need to know about building a home theater setup on a budget, including the best soundbars, speakers, amplifiers and more to buy.

  • These 3 Apple AirPods (Including the Pros!) Are Already On Sale for Presidents' Day 2022

    We truly cannot live without our Apple AirPods . The Bluetooth wireless earbuds come in handy for so many things, from talking on the phone on the go to losing ourselves to the music...

  • Apple to address AirTag stalking problem with upcoming features

    Apple today is announcing a series of coming updates for AirTag and the Find My network aimed at addressing the problem of AirTag accessories being used to stalk individuals or people's property without their knowledge or consent. Following the AirTags' spring 2021 introduction, numerous media reports and updates from local police departments have warned of incidents where AirTags were being used for unwanted tracking, including of people and valuable property -- like cars thieves intended to steal. This resulted in a growing PR nightmare for Apple, which had positioned itself as a consumer privacy-focused company.

  • Could Meta Platforms Stock Double Over the Next 12 Months?

    Shares of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) have been absolutely clobbered this year. The stock is down about 30% so far in 2022. The question on many investors' minds is whether this pullback in the tech-stock price represents a buying opportunity.

  • The Nintendo Switch is $20 off at Woot for Prime members

    A decent deal on a fantastic console.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad mini is up to $50 off at Amazon

    Amazon knocks up to $50 off Apple's latest iPad mini, so you can get one for as low as $474.

  • Corsair’s new K70 keyboard is a welcome improvement

    The key sound on the newest K70 keyboard isn't great.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • Here's Why Mizuho Is Bullish On Square Despite Apple's Latest Move

    Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a $210 (105% upside) price target after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced Tap to Pay on the iPhone. The analyst views Apple's near-field communication move as potentially more long-term benefits for Block. Tap To Pay could further proliferate Block's two-sided commerce ecosystem on a broader and more global basis, Dolev notes. Related Content: Apple Fires Up Square Rivalry With Latest Feature He sees potential for Ap

  • Microsoft Considers Pursuing a Deal for Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc., according to people familiar with the discussions, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasi

  • Microsoft takes swipe at Apple and Google with new app store rules

    Microsoft has rolled out a series of new rules for its app store to win over regulators in its quest to purchase Activision Blizzard.

  • Apple Finally Cracks the Code in This Massive Market

    The tech giant is on its way to clock another strong year in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies To Buy and Hold Forever

    Cryptocurrency prices have been off to a rough start in 2022, with the total market's value falling 14% to $1.9 trillion year to date. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) look poised to lead the recovery because of their strong brands and innovative designs. Launched in 2015, Ethereum was the first blockchain optimized for decentralized application (dApp) development.