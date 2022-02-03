U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.16
    -65.22 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,370.11
    -259.22 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,091.05
    -326.50 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.84
    -16.68 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.75
    +0.49 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.26 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0125 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8380
    +0.0720 (+4.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8830
    +0.4330 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,867.86
    -420.92 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.53
    -1.52 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple privacy changes hammer social media stocks beyond Meta

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PINS
  • XRSMF
  • AAPL
  • SNAP
  • TWTR
  • FWAFX
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL
  • FB

Shares of Facebook parent company Meta (FB) sank to a 52-week low on Thursday, following a disappointing Q4 earnings report and news that the social networking giant is struggling to contain the damage from Apple’s (AAPL) iOS privacy changes called App Tracking Transparency (ATT).

But the damage wasn’t just contained to Meta. The blast radius from revelations that Apple’s ATT will take a $10 billion bite out of Meta’s revenue enveloped the social network’s peers as well — shares of Twitter (TWTR), Snap (SNAP), and Pinterest (PINS) fell in early trading.

Snap in particular took a beating, dropping nearly 20% to $25.44 a share after the open Thursday. Twitter was down more than 7% to $33.86, while Pinterest fell 8% to $25.10.

Meta’s Q4 was disappointing thanks to a miss on earnings per share. But it was the news that the company will continue to feel the sting from ATT for years to come, not to mention growth that’s slowed to a trickle and heavy investments in the metaverse that weighed on investors.

Apple introduced ATT in iOS 14.5 in April 2021. The feature allows users to choose if they want their apps to track their activity across the web via a piece of Apple-built software called IDFA, or Identifier for Advertisers. IDFA is a randomized identifier that lets apps determine what you’ve been browsing across websites and other apps. And it’s an incredibly helpful tool for companies like Meta and Snap.

Prior to the introduction of ATT, apps could gather more information about users as they browsed the internet, giving those platforms, and their ad tracking technologies, an impressively accurate understanding of users’ interests.

With ATT, however, apps need permission to track users via IDFA. And since most users choose not to be tracked, those apps are now cut off from much of that data. Apple has introduced a new tracking feature that the company says protects user privacy, but app developers like Meta say it’s not as effective as IDFA.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in particular has warned about the challenges ATT poses to the company’s ad capabilities.

“While we anticipated some degree of business disruption, the new Apple-provided measurement solution did not scale as we had expected, making it more difficult for our advertising partners to measure and manage their ad campaigns for iOS,” Spiegel said during the company’s Q3 earnings call. Snap is set to report its Q4 results on Thursday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing regarding the company&#39;s use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Google parent company Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), however, has remained relatively unscathed by ATT. That’s because the company is able to track user information based on what users search for. So rather than having to pull data from other apps and websites via IDFA, Google can simply use information about what people are looking up in search to target them with ads.

According to Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney, Google’s work to build out its own advertising capabilities has paid off handsomely.

“[Google] had very little exposure to IDFA and has invested very aggressively in constantly improving both YouTube, and its core search business,” Mahaney told Yahoo Finance Live.

For companies like Meta, Snap, Twitter, and Pinterest, however, the future is looking cloudier. And until they can address the loss of data from Apple’s privacy changes, that will remain so for some time.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. service sector slows in January; input prices remain elevated - ISM survey

    A measure of U.S. services industry activity dropped to an 11-month low in January as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections hurt demand at high contact businesses and kept workers at home. The Institute for Supply Management said on Thursday its non-manufacturing activity index fell to 59.9 last month, the lowest reading since February 2021, from 62.3 in December. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks tumble following Facebook earnings miss

    A recent winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, sending the Nasdaq down more than 2% at Thursday's open.

  • Jobless claims: Another 238,000 American filed new claims last week

    Jobless claims likely trended slightly lower in the latest weekly data, as virus-related disruptions continued to exert pressure on the labor market.

  • Why Facebook parent Meta’s stock is getting crushed

    Facebook parent company Meta's stock is getting hammered as Apple's iOS privacy changes bite into revenue.

  • Market check: Stocks fall as Meta earnings weigh on tech

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Thursday.

  • U.S. economic recovery entering ‘strange, tumultuous time,’ strategist says

    Tony Dwyer, Chief Market Strategist at Canaccord Genuity, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect with the economic recovery, mega cap tech stocks, and Fed policy.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Bitcoin is ‘the answer to Meta’s problem’: Microstrategy CEO

    Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect when investing in the cryptocurrency market, how to account for bitcoin, and Meta's missed crypto opportunity.

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • Meta Slump Accounts for Half of Nasdaq 100 Futures Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is fueling losses on Nasdaq 100 futures contracts as it plunges in premarket trading after disappointing results, signaling the return of the technology-stock selloff on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftFacebook Owner Meta Set for $195 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market H

  • Succession scramble grips Italian family firms after COVID scare

    For years Dionisio Archiutti had seen his father toy with the idea of bringing a new investor into the family business, but he knew time would not necessarily help the 80-year-old decide. "Italian entrepreneurs often tighten their grip on their firms as they get older, fearing there may not be a future without them at the helm," he said. Yet a year into the pandemic, Giacomo Carlo Archiutti sold 30% of the kitchen manufacturer he founded in 1967 in Italy's industrial north east to a private equity firm.

  • It’s Not Just Meta Stock Hurting the Market

    Shares of Facebook's parent Meta are tumbling, hurting the indexes. But it's far from the only culprit.

  • Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth dropped as much as $31 billion, among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.’s fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts’ expectations.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftFacebook Owner Meta Set for $195 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryTesla, Who? Biden C

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Meta stock presenting ‘very good buying opportunity’ for long-term investors: Strategist

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director and Head of Internet Research Mark Mahaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech stocks following Meta and Spotify earnings.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.