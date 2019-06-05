Apple's most important product isn't the iPhone anymore

At its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple (AAPL) unveiled a slew of new software features ranging from its iOS 13 to an operating system dedicated to the iPad to improvements to the Apple Watch and Mac. But the common thread linking all of those products together, and something Apple is pushing harder than any single offering, is privacy.

From Maps not tracking your location data and Siri keeping your voice searches on the device, to security camera feeds remaining private and a new sign-in method for websites, Apple is banking on privacy as a key differentiator for consumers who are tired of their data being collected, leaked, or stolen.

"It seems like a never-ending job," Apple VP of product marketing for iOS, iPad, iPhone, Greg Joswiak, told Yahoo Finance.

"I think we've done more by far than any others in building privacy. But our job's not done. We still have more and more to do to protect your information and give you the control over what information you want to release to people."

All in on privacy

Apple has been pushing privacy as a major product feature for some time now. CEO Tim Cook has specifically called out privacy as a major issue his company is dedicated to tackling, and lamented the use of user data as an advertising tool for companies like Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for their part, have pushed back against such assertions, with Zuckerberg calling Cook's criticisms "extremely glib and not at all aligned with the truth" and Pichai saying privacy should not be a luxury good.

But with reports of information collection and data leaks seemingly hitting the news every day, Apple made sure to hammer home its stance on data collection and use.

"People oftentimes have no idea the kind of information they are exposing to people, and they certainly don't have the control over not providing it," Joswiak told Yahoo Finance. "We are of the mind to provide you with both of those."

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, speaks about the Sign in with Apple feature at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) More

Apple's biggest privacy announcement, and perhaps its hardest swipe at Facebook and Google, came in the form of a new feature called Sign in with Apple. An alternative to sign in features for apps and websites offered by Google and Facebook that let you connect via your Google or Facebook log-in information, Sign in with Apple promises that it doesn't collect or share any of your sign in data for sale to third-parties.

The feature works by letting you sign in to services and websites using your Apple ID credentials. Apple then gives you the option of using your actual email address tied to your Apple ID, or instead, using a fake address that ties back to your Apple ID. With the fake address, websites that you log into won't be able to track your private data. Google and Facebook won't have access either, since you're not using their products to log in.

With Sign in with Apple, the company acts as an intermediary for your communication with the site or app you're logging into. When you enter your Apple ID information, it sends a signal to Apple that you want to use your fake email account. It then sends that email account information to the site or app and logs you in. As a result, none of your personal data goes to the site or app.

"Today developers really if they want to enable a quick, one-tap sign in for their apps, really are forced to use one of the social networking sign in buttons, and what that actually does is exposes a lot of personal information from their customers to these social networks in a way that can allow them to be tracked and expose information they don't oftentimes even know they're exposing just by tapping that button," Joswiak said.