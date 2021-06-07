U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.00
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,604.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,850.00
    +45.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,321.10
    +3.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.68
    -0.55 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4171
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3810
    +0.1520 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,523.46
    -3,093.79 (-8.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.62
    -81.84 (-8.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,051.76
    +32.52 (+0.11%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple will show you how often apps track you, and who they share your info with

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apple (AAPL), on Monday, announced a slew of major privacy improvements across its product lines during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021. The changes include the ability to prevent third-parties from tracking your online activity, a new App Privacy Report, and enhanced privacy when browsing the web as part of the company's new iCloud+.

The changes follow Apple's release of its App Tracking Transparency feature, which allows users to choose whether the apps they use can track their activity across apps and the web. The company's new anti-tracking capabilities include the ability to prevent email senders from knowing if you open their messages in the Mail app. You'll also be able to prevent senders from tracking your IP address, so they can't track you as you navigate the web.

That could prove troublesome for online marketers, and the burgeoning newsletter business, which rely on information about whether readers open emails or not. In Safari, Apple is adding the ability to hide your IP addresses from third-party trackers, which prevents them from being able to create advertising profiles on you based on your activity online.

More interesting is the new App Privacy Report feature. This will allow users to see how often apps are accessing the data and sensors they've previously given them permission to use. For instance, if you've given an app the ability to track your location, you'll be able to see how often the app is checking in on you. Think the app knows a little bit too much about where you are? You can turn location tracking off.

What's more, the report will provide you with a list of the various third-party domains your apps are sharing your information with. That's sure to rankle the feathers of developers who rely on the ability to share user information to generate revenue.

Apple&#39;s new App Privacy Report will tell you how often apps are tracking you, and who they share your information with. (Image: Apple)
Apple's new App Privacy Report will tell you how often apps are tracking you, and who they share your information with. (Image: Apple)

iCloud+ let's you browse with less tracking

Then there's Apple's new iCloud+. The service, which is the same price as current paid iCloud subscriptions, includes three new features that help improve your privacy online. First is Apple's new Private Relay, a virtual private network, that routes your web traffic through two, well, relays, that ensure your exact location is hidden from trackers and prevents trackers from knowing what websites you visit.

The second iCloud+ feature includes the ability to use burner email addresses when signing into or signing up for sites that you don't necessarily trust not to spam your inbox. When you sign up for a site using a burner address, emails sent to the fake address will be forwarded to your actual address. Get tired of receiving emails from a site? Simply delete the burner email and you're off their grid. Apple offers a similar feature as part of its Sign in with Apple.

Finally, iCloud+ will let users connect more HomeKit Secure Video cameras to their iCloud accounts and save as much footage as they like with end-to-end encryption without counting against their iCloud storage limit. The company says that HomeKitSecure Video ensures that any activity detected by a security camera is analyzed and encrypted on their Apple devices before being sent to be stored in the cloud, ensuring it can't be viewed by others.

Apple also said it is rolling out the ability to share your location with apps just once, so you can't be tracked, as well as a new secure paste function that prevents apps from being able to access anything you copy until you specifically paste it into an app. This will keep apps from seeing what's in your clipboard before you paste or if you don't intend to paste content.

It will be interesting to see how app developers respond to Apple's privacy changes. The company's relationship with the likes of Facebook has soured significantly over the years, and increased privacy settings haven't helped. But for the average user, they should be welcome updates. 

Read more from WWDC 2021

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Fresh GM union vote in Mexico headed for delay - sources

    A key workers' vote at a General Motors Co plant in Mexico that has drawn scrutiny from the Biden administration over alleged rights violations is slated to be delayed past a deadline set by Mexican authorities. The date for the contract ratification vote in the central city of Silao will likely be announced this week, two people familiar with the matter said. Mexico's labor ministry scrapped an initial union-led vote in April, citing "serious irregularities" in the process, and later ordered the GM union to hold a new ballot within 30 days of its May 11 statement on the veto.

  • Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Monday said a new "private relay" feature designed to obscure a user's web browsing behavior from internet service providers and advertisers will not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple's decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country that accounts for nearly 15% of its revenue.

  • Apple unveils new iOS 15 privacy features at WWDC

    Apple kicked off its global annual developer conference, WWDC, with a ton of new features and technologies. TechCrunch has all the coverage here from the keynote. As with previous years, Apple has dropped a number of new security and privacy features.

  • Apple debuts watchOS 8 and new health features at WWDC 2021

    Your Apple Watch is getting new features thanks to Apple's new watchOS 8.

  • U.S. SEC to consider new restrictions on company insiders' trading plans

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday he has asked staff to tighten up a legal safe-harbor that allows corporate executives to buy or sell company stock without running afoul of insider trading laws. The "Rule 10b5-1" trading plans allow insiders to execute trades in the company's stock on a pre-determined future date, providing legal protection against potential allegations of insider trading on material nonpublic information. Progressive Democrats and consumer advocates have long complained the rules for adopting, amending or canceling trades are far too lax, allowing insiders to game the system and reap windfalls at the expense of ordinary investors.

  • Analysis: More Chinese companies could fall under Biden's broader investment ban

    President Joe Biden's order last week banning U.S. investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later. Legal experts say it also may help the administration avoid embarrassing defeats in court after a ban imposed near the end of the Trump administration failed to hold up against legal challenges. "It's broader in scope and it's a much lower standard for listing," said Washington lawyer Kevin Wolf, a former Commerce Department official, adding it should better withstand legal scrutiny.

  • Surging meme stocks like AMC and GameStop send Russell 2000 skyrocketing

    Meme stock mania sends the small-cap Russell 2000 skyrocketing. Here's the hottest new data.

  • iPadOS 15: How it changes the iPad and what it still doesn't do

    Apple's newest version of iPadOS doesn't arrive until the fall. It's got some possibly helpful changes, but does it go far enough?

  • Wages in low-wage service jobs are rising faster than expected, study finds

    Wages for new hires employed in low-wage service industry jobs were 7.7% percent higher than expected in the first quarter.

  • Analysis-Market for U.S. oil acreage booms along with crude price recovery

    A recovery in the price of oil to more than two-year highs is offering a long-awaited opening to companies and private equity firms to shed unloved assets in the U.S. oil patch. Sales of land parcels worth $6.9 billion have been announced in the first five months of 2021, almost eclipsing the $7 billion recorded in all of 2020, according to data vendor Enverus. Last year was the worst for U.S. acreage sales since at least 2006, after energy prices plunged due to coronavirus-related demand destruction.

  • Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month

    Bezos, who is due to step down as Amazon's chief on July 5, will join the winner of an auction for a seat on the first space flight from Blue Origin. Bezos, fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Richard Branson have been investing billions of dollars on their rocket startups, but Bezos will be the first of the three to actually travel into space on a rocket developed by his own company.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • WWDC 2021 live stream: Watch Apple reveal iOS 15 and more right here

    For the second year in a row, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be entirely digital without any in-person attendance, but just like last year’s event, we expect WWDC 2021 to be packed with news about the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, as rumors are …

  • Gold gains as dollar dips; focus on U.S. inflation data, Fed

    Gold held on to gains as the dollar slid on Monday, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week for clarity on when the Federal Reserve might start tapering economic support measures. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4% at $1,898.80. Gold rose over 1% on Friday after a weaker-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report calmed fears about the Fed reining in monetary stimulus in the near future.

  • Lightspeed Bets $925 Million on M&A to Beef Up E-Commerce Wares

    (Bloomberg) -- Lightspeed POS Inc., a software company catering to the retail and hospitality industries that has emerged as one of Canada’s large tech successes, will spend $925 million on two acquisitions to beef up its e-commerce offerings.The Montreal-based company said Monday that it would pay about $500 million in cash and shares to acquire Ecwid Inc., which helps small companies set up an e-commerce site in a few clicks. Its purchase of NuOrder Inc., for about $425 million, half of it in

  • Gold Rebounds as Dollar Drop Blunts Yellen Inflation Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second straight gain, recovering from earlier losses that came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments on interest rates.Gold fell as much as 0.5% earlier after Yellen’s said Sunday that a slightly higher interest-rate environment would be a plus for the U.S. and the Federal Reserve. Higher rates diminish demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3% after dropping 0.5% on Friday.Gold has been hovering arou

  • UPDATE 1-Switzerland must adjust to remain business-friendly after G7 tax deal, experts say

    Switzerland will have to find new ways to remain attractive to business, experts said on Monday, after Group of Seven (G7) nations reached a landmark deal to reduce the incentive of multinational companies to shift profits to tax havens. G7 finance ministers agreed on Saturday to back a global corporate tax rate of at least 15% to squeeze more money out of sprawling companies such as Amazon and Google..

  • AMC, GameStop, Blackberry Poised For A Quiet Start

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets has a new favorite stock

    As GameStop and AMC continue their rocket ship ride, individual investors are looking for the next big thing.

  • ‘Warren Buffett of crypto’ Mike Novogratz sees looming bitcoin price catalysts

    Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz still sees catalysts ahead for bitcoin to regain its footing.