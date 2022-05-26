U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,986.71
    +225.93 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Apple to Boost Retail and Corporate Pay in Face of Inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Gurman and Josh Eidelson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAPL
  • SBUX
  • MSFT
  • AMZN
  • FB

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is raising salaries for retail workers in the US by 10% or more and upping its global companywide compensation budget as it faces a tight labor market and unionization efforts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company is hiking hourly pay for retail staff to at least $22 per hour, up from a previous $20 minimum, the company told employees on Wednesday. The move follows a pay bump in February after inflation grew more severe and some staffers complained about working conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple said the change for hourly workers “represents a 45% increase in starting rates since 2018, and reflects our deep gratitude for the extraordinary work of our valued team members.” The company also told both retail and some corporate teams that the increases will go into effect in July, about three months sooner than Apple typically issues annual raises.

Keeping workers happy has grown more difficult at a time of inflation, a resurgent pandemic and competition from other tech firms, which are eager to lure away Apple’s talent. The Cupertino, California-based company also has irked some employees by demanding that they return to the office three days a week, though it recently put that requirement on hold.

In its retail division, Apple is contending with unionization efforts in many US states. The company’s retail chief, Deirdre O’Brien, recently warned employees about taking such a step.

“We have a relationship that is based on an open and collaborative and direct engagement,” she said in a video to staff. “I worry about what it would mean to put another organization in the middle of our relationship.”

Companies often announce improvements while battling unionization campaigns, but doing so may interfere with employees’ free choice, Seattle University labor law professor Charlotte Garden said.

“The risk is that workers perceive that keeping the improvements is contingent on voting against union representation, and that if they vote for the union, the company will play hardball,” Garden said in an email.

In the corporate world, Apple is facing angst from some employees over falling share prices. Competitors like Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc., meanwhile, are trying to poach staff with strong compensation packages.

Companies are suffering a shortage of talent after many employees chose flexible options or left the workforce during the pandemic. Rivals like Microsoft are spending more aggressively to stay competitive. It has plans to nearly double its budget for salary increases this year in an effort to retain employees.

Apple’s corporate compensation packages are typically a combination of base cash pay, cash bonuses and stock. The company’s shares have fallen about 20% this year, dealing a blow to what workers can expect to make. Apple also gives some equity to retail employees, but those packages are relatively small, typically ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 in shares annually.

Inflation is playing a role in driving up pay expectations as well, with US consumer prices rising an annual 8.3% in April, according to government data released Wednesday.

Apple has about 170,000 employees, including retail workers, AppleCare technical-support staff and its corporate workforce. The company’s starting retail wage is comfortably above the US nationwide minimum, which has been $7.25 since 2009. In California, companies with at least 26 employees are required to pay $15 an hour. New York City also has a $15 wage floor.

Increasing pay isn’t Apple’s only recent move to improving working conditions. The company has expanded its vacation, sick leave and child-care perks for both full-time and part-time retail employees. The company has about 270 retail stores in the U.S.

Like other leading tech firms, the company has so far operated without a formal worker organization; however, successful moves to unionize at a New York Amazon.com Inc. warehouse and Starbucks Corp. cafes across the country have given impetus to new campaigns.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Steel Buyers Demand Huge Discounts From Russian Producers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian steelmakers were the most profitable across the global industry before the war in Ukraine, but now they’re being forced to sell to some buyers at heavy discounts.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerUkraine Latest: EU Leaders T

  • Shanghai residents out for brief release from Covid lockdown

    Shanghai residents gets haircuts and massages on the sidewalk, and wander around mostly-empty roads as they are released briefly from their Covid lockdowns as the city slowly starts to reopen. Some residents are given temporary entry-exit passes that allow them to leave their residential compounds for a few hours in a week, but remain locked down for the rest of the time.

  • US Consumer Sentiment Falls to Fresh Decade Low on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer sentiment deteriorated further in late May to a fresh decade low as escalating concerns over inflation dimmed the outlook for the economy. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New B

  • European Stocks Rally in Best Week Since March as Buyers Return

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced, posting their best weekly advance since mid-March as investors returned to risk assets, lured by cheaper valuations. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for S

  • Egypt Risks First Downgrade Since 2013 as Moody’s Turns Negative

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid for SanctionsEgypt risks having its credit rating downgrade

  • Apple Atlanta Workers Drop Bid for Union Vote Next Week, Claiming Intimidation

    (Bloomberg) -- The labor group trying to organize Apple Inc. employees at an Atlanta store is withdrawing its request for an election, citing what it alleges are illegal union-busting tactics by the company.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerUkrain

  • SEC Sent Query to Musk Last Month Over Major Twitter Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission sent a query last month to Elon Musk over how he disclosed his major stake in Twitter Inc. -- the clearest signal yet that the Wall Street regulator is scrutinizing his efforts to buy the social network.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes

  • Reckitt’s $7 Billion Formula Sale Draws Muted Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is struggling with the sale of its infant nutrition unit, with only a small number of private equity funds following through with bids, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit

  • Wall Street rallies, snaps longest weekly losing streak in decades

    Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday as signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency sent investors into the long holiday weekend with growing optimism that the Federal Reserve will be able to tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession. The S&P and the Nasdaq suffered seven consecutive weekly declines, the longest since the end of the dot-com bust, while the blue-chip Dow's eight-week selloff was its longest since 1932. "The market has now discounted a lot of the negative news, a lot (of which) hit all at once," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta.

  • Russia Faces Biggest Debt Test Yet After US Ban on Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s ability to sidestep its first foreign default in a century is turning more fraught as another payment comes due on the warring nation’s debt.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bi

  • Energy bills: More help may be expected next year, says think tank

    The government will face pressure to give more support if energy prices do not fall, a think tank says.

  • Baidu’s Shares Soar After Surprise Revenue Gain From AI Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. shares jumped more than 12% on Friday after the Chinese internet search leader posted a surprise quarterly revenue gain, reassuring investors spooked by the impact of Covid lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerUkra

  • Alibaba Share Surges as Sales Beats Boost Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares jumped as two of the biggest Internet giants reported sales that topped estimates, lifting some of the gloom that had beset the sector following Covid-19 lockdowns and regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict an

  • 2023 Acura Integra, Nissan Z and a special 4Runner | Autoblog Podcast #731

    On the Autoblog Podcast, we discuss the 2023 Acura Integra, Nissan Z and more sports cars. We also cover a special edition Toyota 4Runner and M3 CSL.

  • How Broadcom CEO Tan shaped a tech giant through acquisitions

    Once a poor "skinny kid" from Malaysia, Hock Tan was going head-to-head with a legendary U.S. technology mogul for a transformative acquisition. Tan placed a call earlier this month to VMware Inc Chairman Michael Dell, also the chief executive of computer maker Dell Technologies Inc. Broadcom Inc, the chip maker that Tan leads, was willing to acquire VMware, a cloud software company for $61 billion.

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short Position

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk t

  • I’m 60, a school bus driver and bartender with $165,000 saved for retirement and a spender mentality – ‘is there any hope for me?’

    While doing this exercise, you may find you’re paying for stuff you actually have no use for, like a magazine or streaming service subscription, or you may find that you’ve been spending so much money on things you don’t care about that you’re not able to put money toward the stuff you actually care about, including your retirement savings. You might want to claim as early as you can to get extra cash flow, which would be 62, or you might find you can afford to hold out a little longer while you’re working, in which case, you’d see how much you’d get later.

  • I’m 67 and retired with $57,000 left on my mortgage and $600,000 saved for retirement — should I pay off my home now?

    Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement? Many other retirees wonder the same thing as you, and may be in similar financial circumstances where they’re able to pay the bills and have money saved in their retirement accounts. Your interest rate is fantastic, you’re capable of making the monthly payment from just your pension and Social Security without tapping into your 401(k) and you have so much of your home already paid off — all wins.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.