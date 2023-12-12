Apple provides first watchOS 10.3 developer beta

Developers can download the new watchOS beta

Apple has distributed the first beta build of watchOS 10.3 to participants of its developer beta.



Developers can download the new watchOS beta



Developers taking part in the beta program can acquire the latest versions via the Apple Developer Center or by updating their devices with the beta software. Public beta versions are typically available a short time after the developer releases, via the Apple Beta Software Program.



The first developer beta for watchOS 10.3 arrives after the release of watchOS 10.2 to the public on December 11



The initial build of watchOS 10.3 is number 21S5625c.





Subscribe to AppleInsider on YouTube



It is unclear at this time what initial changes are being made in this beta generation, but it is highly probable that new elements and features will be uncovered shortly after it gets installed by developer beta testers.



AppleInsider and Apple strongly suggest users don't install beta operating systems or other beta software on "mission-critical" or primary devices, as there is the small chance of issues that could result in the loss of data. Testers should instead use secondary or non-essential hardware and ensure they have sufficient backups of their critical data at all times.



Find any changes in the new betas? Reach out to us on Twitter at @AppleInsider or @Andrew_OSU, or send Andrew an email at andrew@AppleInsider.com.