Apple Q3 earnings preview: iPhone sales expected to slow as revenue declines

Apple (AAPL) is set to report quarterly earnings after the bell on Thursday in what Wall Street expects to be a third straight period of sliding revenue as sales dip for the iPhone and other marquee hardware.

The $3 trillion tech giant will offer further insight into global consumer demand and another window into the performance of a US tech sector grappling with inflation and higher interest rates.

Apple is coming off two straight quarters of declining revenue as Mac and iPad sales have flagged. But boosted international demand for the flagship iPhone have proven Apple's resilience, alongside a services segment that continues to grow. How Cupertino has dealt with a less forgiving economy and what it sees for the months ahead will serve as a barometer for big tech and beyond.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting for some of Apple's most significant metrics in the company’s fiscal third quarter, according to data from Bloomberg:

Revenue: $81.55 billion expected ($82.96 billion in Q3 2022)

Adj. EPS: $1.20 expected ($1.20 in Q3 2022)

iPhone revenue: $39.79 billion expected ($40.67 billion in Q3 2022)

Services revenue: $20.77 billion expected ($19.60 billion in Q3 2022)

Mac revenue: $6.37 billion expected ($7.38 billion in Q3 2022)

iPad revenue: $6.33 billion expected ($7.22 billion in Q3 2022)

Wearables revenue: $8.38 billion expected ($8.08 billion in Q3 2022)

Apple stock, like much of the tech world, has ballooned heading into the report, rising more than 50% for the year.

Chief among the figures to watch are iPhone sales, which account for about half of the company’s overall revenue. The quarterly report is expected to arrive just weeks ahead of Apple’s new hardware lineup, including the iPhone 15 and the next slate of smartwatches.

Earlier this year, the company highlighted its robust growth in emerging markets. CEO Tim Cook noted in a call with analysts the rise of the middle class in India and an untapped market for new iPhone users. Customers in Mumbai and New Delhi began to visit Apple's first physical stores in the country earlier this year.

Apple’s growing iPhone user base will allow the company to squeeze more money per customer, Goldman Sachs said in a preview note. That potential monetization is driven by the rise in the average price of iPhones, the growing number of Apple devices per user, and opportunity for market share growth in services, the research note said.

“We believe overall the Services business is worth $1.3 trillion to $1.4 trillion for Apple's sum-of-the parts valuation and remains an underappreciated asset by the Street,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, in a note ahead of earnings.

Analysts expect Apple's services revenue to surge back to almost double-digit percentage growth by the end of the fiscal year.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and China, an important partner for Apple, are also top of mind for analysts. “The political winds are blowing hot,” said Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, during an interview with Yahoo Finance Live. “But I think it hasn’t come to a point where it’s going to totally disrupt their business in China.”

Ives struck a similar tone: "Despite Beijing tensions Cupertino is gaining market share in China."

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is said to be planning a trip to China later this month, as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Apple’s earnings, which arrive alongside Amazon’s, round out the quarterly reports from the major tech companies, following better-than-expected results from Meta (META) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and a revenue miss from Microsoft last week. The tech sector has surged this year, riding optimism on cutting-edge AI technology, the resiliency of online advertising, and growth in cloud services. After wrapping up July, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) won its fifth straight month of gains, and is up almost 40% for the year.

