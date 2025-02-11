Own an Apple Watch? You Could Get Part of a $20 Million Settlement

Some Apple Watch models may have been damaged by swollen batteries.

Apple Watch owners might be owed some money. After a class-action lawsuit, Apple has agreed to a $20 million settlement; if you're eligible for a cash payout, you'll need to submit your claim before the deadline.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, alleged that the batteries in first-generation, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 models could expand within their tight compartments, causing malfunctions. Apple has denied any wrongdoing, but nevertheless chose to settle the case.

Read more: Make Your Apple Watch So Much Better by Tweaking These Settings

In a statement sent to CNET, Apple pushed back on the claims, stating the Apple Watch is "designed to be safe and reliable."

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is shown, displaying the Maritime text face.

"This settlement applies to purchasers of Original Apple Watch, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3, which are no longer available for purchase," the company said in a statement. "While we strongly disagree with the claims made against these early generation Apple Watch models, we agreed to settle to avoid further litigation."

Do you qualify for the Apple Watch payout?

To qualify for compensation, users must have owned an affected Apple Watch model in the US and reported issues related to battery swelling, such as filing a complaint with customer service, between April 24, 2015, and Feb. 6, 2024.

How much money could you get?

Users will find that they receive differing amounts according to a variety of factors. Compensation will range from $20 to $50, depending on the number of claims submitted. Some eligible users will receive a notice via email or postcard informing them of their eligibility for a class payment, according to WatchSettlement.com.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is one of the models included in the settlement.

How can you file a claim?

Users seeking a payout must submit their request by April 10, 2025, through the settlement website.

After visiting the settlement website, users must find the QR code and scan it with an app or built-in camera option. Users can then elect how they'd prefer to receive their payment: physical check, electronic check, ACH transfer or virtual prepaid Visa or MasterCard.

For users who did not receive a notice but still believe they're eligible, a claim may be filed via email.

By accepting the settlement payment, Apple customers waive their rights to pursue further legal action against Apple regarding the battery issue.