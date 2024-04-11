Apple readies M4 chips for Macs, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris

(Reuters) - Apple is nearing the production of next generation M4 computer processors and plans to update every Mac model with it, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is aiming to release the updated computers beginning late this year and extending into early next year, the report said.

They will include new iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis — all with M4 chips, the report said, adding that Apple's plans could change.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)