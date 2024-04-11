Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,195.25
    +34.61 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,497.86
    +36.35 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,385.43
    +215.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.98
    +12.59 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.47
    -0.74 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    2,372.50
    +24.10 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    28.24
    +0.18 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5620
    +0.0020 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2553
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.1600
    +0.2130 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,240.91
    +931.58 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.80
    -37.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,442.63
    -139.18 (-0.35%)
     

Apple readies M4 chips for Macs, Bloomberg News reports

2
Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris

(Reuters) - Apple is nearing the production of next generation M4 computer processors and plans to update every Mac model with it, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is aiming to release the updated computers beginning late this year and extending into early next year, the report said.

They will include new iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis — all with M4 chips, the report said, adding that Apple's plans could change.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement