U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.09
    -11.17 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,566.55
    -29.79 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,955.37
    -59.52 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.89
    +2.32 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.24
    -2.01 (-2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +18.60 (+1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.62 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    -0.0740 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    +0.0077 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3660
    -0.5940 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,799.67
    -185.71 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.44
    -7.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     
5

Apple is ready to leave China as COVID-19 protests delay iPhones past Christmas. That could take a decade and cost billions.

Emilia David
·5 min read
People hold iPhone14 mobile phones at an Apple store in Shanghai, China.
People look at iPhone 14s at an Apple store in Shanghai on November 11.CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • China's "zero COVID" policy has hit Apple's supply chain, causing delays on iPhone production.

  • Apple plans to expand production into India and Vietnam and eventually use a factory in Arizona.

  • But relocating an entire supply chain is expensive, and it could cut into Apple's enormous margins.

When Apple's manufacturing hub in Zhengzhou, China, temporarily shut down in November, it was clear Apple needed to rethink its supply chain.

The shutdown, which Bloomberg reported could result in a shortage of 6 million iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max units, means wait times are now stretching past the holiday season. On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported Apple was accelerating the expansion of its manufacturing base outside China.

But any shift out of China won't be quick, with over 35% of the factories supplying Apple located in China. Some estimates say it will take until the end of the decade to move 10% of Apple's iPhone manufacturing out of the country. Moreover, it's unclear what would happen to Apple's enormous hardware margins if it attempted to leave China.

Breaking up is hard to do

While Apple sources its microchips from several factories in India, Vietnam, and China, the largest supplier is the Chinese Foxconn factory that shut down after protests over China's "zero COVID" policy.

Apple began making plans to move more of its production outside China in May after experiencing a bout of supply-chain delays after shutdowns over the zero-COVID policy and protests surrounding it.

Dan Ives, a Wedbush analyst, said in an analyst note that the zero-COVID policy was the last straw for the company.

"The reality is that Apple is extremely limited in their options for the holiday season and are at the mercy of China's zero-COVID policy," Ives said. "Now it's the painful waiting game to see what ramped production looks like over the next week for Apple to ease some iPhone shortages that are building globally."

But any move will take time. Ives and Wedbush estimated it would take until 2025 or 2026 for 50% of Apple's iPhone production to move to India and Vietnam if Apple moved "aggressively."

In a September report, Bloomberg Intelligence was even more pessimistic, saying it would take eight years, or until 2030, to move 10% of Apple's production capacity out of China, or 20% if Apple moved more aggressively. Bloomberg Intelligence estimated 98% of iPhones were assembled in China, thanks to the supply chain Apple has built over the past 20 years.

Based on Insider's analysis of Apple's supplier list from the 2021 fiscal year, which cataloged the 191 suppliers in 744 locations, Apple has 262 suppliers in mainland China, which comprise 35.2% of all listed suppliers. (In addition, it has 71 in Taiwan, and US-China tensions could also hamper Taiwanese production.)

Apple's list includes only supplier locations and does not specify manufacturing capacity.

There are 28 Apple suppliers in Vietnam, or 3.8% of the total listed by Apple. India has just 11, or 1.5%. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple wants to bring its iPhone production to 40 to 45% in India and increase manufacturing of AirPods, laptops, and Apple Watches from Vietnam.

But both countries need more reliable infrastructure, The Wall Street Journal reported. Vietnam's population is far, far smaller than China's, and Apple faces challenges navigating India's bureaucracy.

Onshoring iPhone production?

There is another alternative: the US, which has 84 locations supplying Apple already.

On Tuesday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announced it's investing $40 billion to open two chip-fabrication plants in Arizona that could eventually produce 600,000 advanced chips a year. Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted that the factory "marks a new era of advanced manufacturing in the U.S. — and we are proud to become the site's largest customer."

Bloomberg reported TSMC would start making 4-nanometer chips in its planned Arizona plant at the urging of companies like Apple. TSMC added that it wanted to make more-advanced 3-nanometer chips in a second planned factory.

But TSMC's 4-nanometer-chip plant won't begin production until 2024, and its 3-nanometer-chip plant won't open until 2026. Even once opened, ramping up production in a new plant takes several years as the factory works out its kinks and slowly builds up its workforce. And TSMC estimated chips made in the US would cost 50% more than those made in Taiwan.

If Apple wants to rely less on China, it can do it. The world's most valuable company is a sharp and savvy supply-chain operator. Before Cook took over at Apple in 2011, he spent a decade managing its logistics — including shutting down Apple-owned factories and replacing them with contractors that make up Apple's modern supply chain.

Shifting away from China would require Apple to sacrifice time and money on a long-term project involving hundreds of moving parts. Last quarter, Apple maintained 43% gross margins, one of the reasons its stock has stayed relatively more resilient than its Big Tech peers. Swapping out the largest part of its supply chain would inevitably introduce inefficiencies that would shrink those margins.
 
Apple is also big enough to take the hit — it just needs to wait things out. The question is, would investors?

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed

    Duke Energy said Wednesday that it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged when it was shot up and that it expects power to be fully restored by the evening.

  • Apple offers hacking targets new options to secure data, chats

    Apple Inc plans to allow users to more tightly lock down photos and notes stored on its iCloud service and require a physical security key when logging in from a new device, it said on Wednesday. The forthcoming options, along with another security measure for Apple's iMessage chat program, are particularly aimed at celebrities, journalists, activists, politicians and other high-profile individuals heavily targeted by hackers, the company said. U.S. users will be able to activate the free Advanced Data Protection for iCloud storage by the end of the year.

  • Under China's 'zero COVID,' uncertainty reigns and unsettles

    As coronavirus cases rose in Shanghai earlier this year and the city's lockdown stretched from weeks to months, Leah Zhang’s feeling of suffocation grew. When her boyfriend told her he would “always trust” Shanghai’s government, she broke up with him. After censors took down a video compilation called Voices of April with some of the most defining moments of the lockdown, including crying infants being separated from their parents during quarantine, Zhang broke down.

  • Juul settles over 5,000 vaping lawsuits, settlement not disclosed

    JUUL on Tuesday announced it has settled over 5,000 lawsuits with roughly 10,000 individual plaintiffs against the e-cigarette maker.

  • Stock Market Closes Sharply Lower For Second Straight Day On Interest-Rate Worries

    The stock market extended losses to another day as more strong U.S. economic data pointed to more Fed hikes. Oil and tech stocks fell.

  • Why Is Lucid Stock Plunging Since November?

    The electric vehicle (EV) stock crashed 29% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, and has dived another 10.6% in December so far. Its steep fall in recent weeks now means Lucid stock is -- hold your breath – down a staggering 77% in 2022. Lucid produced a record number of vehicles in its third quarter and reiterated its annual production guidance of 6,000 to 7,000 Lucid Air cars.

  • Justin Reid apologizes to Hayden Hurst: I didn’t give him proper respect

    Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played only nine snaps Sunday, making two catches for 12 yards on three targets. But he still received an apology from Chiefs safety Justin Reid. Reid said he apologized to Hurst for dissing him before the game. “I feel bad that I didn’t know — I didn’t give the proper [more]

  • Croatia coach Dalic says Brazil World Cup squad 'scary'

    Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic called Brazil's squad "scary" but says his team are not big underdogs in Friday's quarter-final against the World Cup favourites.

  • United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template

    United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines and its pilots union would set an industry pattern. "It's a rich contract but I think the really good news is it means we'll all get deals done essentially on the same terms and can move forward," Kirby told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Washington late Monday. Delta struck a tentative deal Friday to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract.

  • Snowmobiler stranded in dark, frigid Alaska wilderness — until iPhone feature saved him

    The feature allowed troopers to “make quick decisions that helped this story have a happy ending,” they told news outlets.

  • $20 million stolen from COVID relief funds by Chinese government-linked hackers, Secret Service says

    The U.S. Secret Service accused a group of hackers previously linked to the Chinese government of stealing at least $20 million from the U.S. government’s COVID-19 relief funds. The hacking group, known as APT41, stole unemployment insurance funds and Small Business Administration loan money in over a dozen U.S. states, according to Secret Service spokesperson Justine Whelan. The Secret Service’s national pandemic fraud recovery coordinator Roy Dotson noted the group has surfaced as a “notable player” in over “1,000 ongoing investigations involving transnational and domestic criminal actors defrauding public benefits programs.”

  • Chiefs fans were not happy after Justin Reid defended his comment that motivated Bengals

    The Chiefs safety who motivated the Bengals with his comments last week was back to declare he wasn’t wrong.

  • China to Ease Quarantine, Mass Testing in Nationwide Covid Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set to announce a further relaxation of Covid control measures as soon as today — including allowing some infected people to home quarantine as a nationwide policy, and reining in unnecessary testing — according to people familiar with the matter, as the government continues to quickly ease its zero-tolerance strategy amid growing public discontent. Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillio

  • Can a High-Yield Dividend Stock Still Be Safe?

    Often, once payouts hit 4% or higher, investors question if they're sustainable. When a stock reaches this range, investors would be wise to evaluate the payout in case a potential cut or falling stock price spells trouble on the horizon. High-yield stocks can be safe, but investors need to do a bit of looking under the hood before coming to that conclusion.

  • Apple speeds up plans to ship manufacturing away from China

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses Apple's plans to iron out global supply chains after unrest in China disrupted iPhone production.

  • China's trade suffers worst slump in 2-1/2 years as COVID woes, feeble demand take toll

    China's exports and imports shrank at their steepest pace in at least 2-1/2 years in November, as feeble global and domestic demand, COVID-led production disruptions and a property slump at home piled pressure on the world's second-biggest economy. The downturn was much worse than markets had forecast, and economists are predicting a further period of declining exports, underlining a sharp retreat in world trade as consumers and businesses slash spending in response to central banks' aggressive moves to tame inflation. Beijing is moving to ease some of its stringent pandemic-era restrictions, but outbound shipments have been losing steam since August as surging inflation, sweeping interest rate increases across many countries and the Ukraine crisis have pushed the global economy to the brink of recession.

  • Most Americans aren’t worrying about COVID this holiday season

    More than 80% of people in the U.S. say 'we are in a better place than we were a year ago,' according to the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus index

  • Trudeau’s Tilt Away From China Resonates in Poll on Trade Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian public opinion has turned against trade with China as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government promises to pivot toward democratic allies in Asia.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays

  • US futures point to continued slump this week on Wall Street

    Wall Street futures edged lower Wednesday ahead of new employment and wholesale price data with the Federal Reserve gauging its next step in its fight to cool inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.7% just over an hour before the opening bell. Stronger-than-expected economic data this week has dragged U.S. markets lower on the expectation that the Federal Reserve will be forced to remain aggressive with interest rates during its last policy meeting of 2022.

  • Apple CEO Cook Confirms Made-in-US Chips Push at Arizona Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said Apple will build chips in the US for the first time in nearly a decade, a key step in reducing its reliance on Asia-based manufacturing. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut Until 2026China Eases Curbs in Major