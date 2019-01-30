Apple really wants you to know that Apple News is dominating

Twitter More

It turns out Apple products are good for more than just spying on people.

In an otherwise dreary Jan. 29 earnings call, Apple executives had one standout bit of cheery news for wary investors: Apple News supposedly has the largest audience of any news app. Specifically, according to Apple, the service has 85 million monthly active users.

That number, up from 70 million unique users in 2016, paints a picture of a growing service that is slowly rising to challenge Facebook's hold on the media ecosystem. But it still has a long way to go before it manages to dethrone the Boy King of Silicon Valley. Read more...

