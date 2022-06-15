APPLE REGAINS WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE BRAND STATUS WHILE CANADIAN BANKS SHOOT UP THE RANKINGS

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Apple sits on top of the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 ranking and is on track to become the first trillion-dollar brand. With a brand value of $947.1bn USD, Apple stands out for its high degree of differentiation and continued diversification across its hardware, software and services portfolio. Google moves up to second place and is one of the fastest risers in the ranking, increasing its brand value by 79% to $819.6bn USD. Google's suite of work and productivity apps have made it an essential part of consumers' lives worldwide.

The combined value of the world's Top 100 most valuable brands has increased by 23% to $8.7 trillion USD over the past year, highlighting the importance of brand strength in navigating an unsettled global economy.

Thirty-seven brands improved their ranking this year. In 2022, over three quarters of brand value originated from US companies. Media & Entertainment, Business Solutions & Technology Providers and Retail categories account for over half of the total value of the Top 100 ranking.

Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 Rank

2022 Rank

change Brand Country of

Origin Brand

Value

2022 ($Mil

USD) Brand

Value

2021 ($Mil

USD) % Brand

Value Change

2022 vs 2021 1 1 Apple US 947,062 611,997 55 % 2 1 Google US 819,573 457,998 79 % 3 -2 Amazon US 705,646 683,852 3 % 4 0 Microsoft US 611,460 410,271 49 % 5 0 Tencent China 214,023 240,931 -11 % 6 3 McDonald's US 196,526 154,921 27 % 7 1 Visa US 191,032 191,285 0 % 8 -2 Facebook US 186,421 226,744 -18 % 9 -2 Alibaba China 169,966 196,912 -14 % 10 11 Louis Vuitton France 124,273 75,730 64 %

Three Canadians brands appeared in the 2022 ranking. RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) continues to command the position of the most valuable Canadian brand, coming in at #57. Valued at $39.5bn USD (a 43% increase from last year), RBC moved up six positions in the Global Top 100 and is now in second position among Global Banks.

TD retains its position as the second most valuable Canadian brand, and with a value of $29.7bn USD (up 47% from 2021), it ranks as the 72nd most valuable global brand and the eighth most valuable bank. It was among the fastest risers in the study, moving up 18 positions in the ranking.

Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Bank Brands 2022 Rank

2022 Rank

change Brand Country of

Origin Brand

Value

2022

($ Mil.

USD) Brand

Value

2021

($ Mil.

USD) % Brand

Value Change

2022 vs 2021 1 1 Wells Fargo US 43,052 27,995 54 % 2 1 RBC Canada 39,522 27,607 43 % 3 2 J.P. Morgan US 37,412 24,105 55 % 4 0 HDFC Bank India 35,603 26,369 35 % 5 -4 ICBC China 35,315 37,765 -6 % 6 0 Chase US 32,098 21,830 47 % 7 3 Bank of America US 30,846 19,315 60 % 8 -1 TD Canada 29,720 20,208 47 % 9 0 Commonwealth Bank of

Australia Australia 26,601 19,468 37 % 10 N/A Morgan Stanley US 21,219 N/A N/A

With a Brand Value of $20.4bn USD, Lululemon again ranks as the fourth most valuable apparel brand.

Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Apparel Brands 2022 Rank

2022 Rank

change Brand Country of

Origin Brand

Value

2022

($ Mil.

USD) Brand

Value

2021

($ Mil.

USD) % Brand

Value Change

2022 vs 2021 1 0 Nike US 109,601 83,709 31 % 2 1 Zara Spain 25,400 21,382 19 % 3 -1 Adidas Germany 23,791 22,344 6 % 4 0 Lululemon Canada 20,424 17,893 14 % 5 0 Uniqlo Japan 14,156 15,443 -8 % 6 0 H&M Sweden 7,232 6,871 5 % 7 0 Puma Germany 5,169 3,607 43 % 8 0 ANTA China 3,772 3,005 26 % 9 N/A Li Ning China 3,767 N/A N/A 10 N/A Under Armour US 3,284 N/A N/A

"Our 2022 rankings demonstrate both the resilience of our Canadian Banking brands and their ability to create Brand Value by connecting with consumers to outperform other brands on the world stage," observes Scott Megginson, President of Kantar Canada. "They are leaders among brands in the global Financial Services sector and the number one position is coming within reach for RBC.

"It is also encouraging to see how Lululemon has continued to build Brand Value as people return to work," adds Megginson. "Its reputation for innovation, quality and reliability allows them to command a premium in the market."

Sector leaders come from a mix of industry sectors

Technology and Luxury brands grew the fastest; 46% for Consumer Technology and 45% for Luxury. Bank and Automotive brands also demonstrated impressive growth; Automotive by 34% and Banks by +30%. This compares to growth across sectors such as Apparel (20%) and Personal Care (17%). At a category level, Wells Fargo was the only new No.1 brand, moving from second to first place in the Banking category and replacing China's ICBC.

Category Leaders: Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 Rank

2022 Category Brand Country of

Origin Brand

Value

2022

($M

USD) Brand

Value

2021

($M

USD) Brand

Value

Change 1 Alcohol Moutai China 103,380 109,330 -5 % 1 Apparel Nike US 109,601 83,709 31 % 1 Banks Wells Fargo US 43,052 27,995 54 % 1 Business Solutions and

Technology Providers Microsoft US 611,460 410,271 49 % 1 Cars Tesla US 75,933 42,606 78 % 1 Consumer Technology Apple US 947,062 611,997 55 % 1 Fast Food McDonald's US 196,526 154,921 27 % 1 Food and Beverages Coca-Cola US 89,985 80,484 12 % 1 Luxury Louis Vuitton France 124,273 75,730 64 % 1 Media and Entertainment Google US 766,779 N/A N/A 1 Personal Care L'Oréal Paris France 47,480 38,309 24 % 1 Retail Amazon US 281,695 N/A N/A 1 Telecom Providers Verizon US 101,962 101,943 0 %



*In Retail, the value of Amazon includes its retail businesses only; For Media & Entertainment, Google includes Google branded services and products, excluding Google Cloud.

"Strong brand affinity underpins a customer's willingness to pay and has never been more important for organizations looking to offset spiking inflation," explains Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ. "This year's results show us the value of continued investment in brand and marketing capabilities, as a means of maximizing business returns, irrespective of market conditions."

Focus on brand-building, product and market diversification maximizes business returns:

The pandemic has further accelerated growth of e-commerce in the retail category, hence brands with stronger connections to consumers were able to sustain their growth online and beyond.

Portfolio brands that continue to innovate and diversify their offer continue to grow, especially evident with Apple, Google and Amazon, amongst others, as their services cross technology, entertainment and payment services. Brands reliant on one category or market have the greatest risk profile, whereas brands that have diversified into multiple categories and markets showed faster brand value growth in 2022 and have a better chance of above-average growth.

To navigate a disruptive market, brands must lock down trust as a means of driving stability and safety. More than in the past, brands today must build trust on the basis of societal performance, not just product performance. Sometimes, this means a social purpose that is integrated into the entire organization. Nike is a good example with its ongoing commitment to inspire and innovate for everyone, not just high-performance athletes, particularly girls and minority communities.

"Kantar BrandZ's 2022 global report, the 17th edition, uncovers the importance of brand-building to help survive market disruption", continues Guerrieria. "Brands are typically the biggest assets businesses have, adding massive value to the balance sheet. In uncertain times, management decisions on marketing investment can be supported by proven metrics. Kantar BrandZ's brand valuations clearly show how great marketing connects to brand value in both the short and long-term."

In October 2022, Kantar will unveil the third edition of the Kantar BrandZ Top 40 Most Valuable Canadian Brands ranking and report, which will share key insights and highlight the success of Canadian-originated brands.

The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 ranking, report and extensive analysis are available now via www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/global

About Kantar BrandZ: Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business' financial performance. Kantar's annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analyzed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.1 million consumers, for 19,250 brands in 51 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here .

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks and our innovative analytics and technology, we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.

