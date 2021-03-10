U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,898.81
    +23.37 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,297.02
    +464.28 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,068.83
    -4.99 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.68
    +40.62 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.65
    +0.21 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.50
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.15 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1932
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.3630
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,755.61
    +1,068.47 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.96
    +59.85 (+5.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.60
    -4.74 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     

Apple rejected Parler's latest attempt to come back to the App Store

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

It looks like Parler’s App Store exile will continue. Bloomberg reports that Apple recently rejected the app’s bid to get back onto iPhones, citing “highly objectionable content.”

Apple had originally kicked Parler out of the App Store in January, shortly after the riots at the U.S Capitol. Apple said at the time that the app needed to improve its content moderation and make a bigger effort to keep dangerous and hateful content off its platform. The company said the suspension would be in place “until we receive an update that is compliant with the App Store Review Guidelines and you have demonstrated your ability to effectively moderate and filter the dangerous and harmful content on your service.”

According to Bloomberg, Apple rejected Parler's latest bid to rejoin the App Store late last month. Apple reportedly told Parler that the latest iteration of its policies were not “sufficient to comply with App Store Review guidelines.”

At issue is not just Parler’s policies, but the fact that the app is still filled with the kind of “highly objectionable content” Apple wanted it to address. ““n fact, simple searches reveal highly objectionable content, including easily identified offensive uses of derogatory terms regarding race, religion and sexual orientation, as well as Nazi symbols,” Apple told Parler.

Parler didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The “free speech” app is still trying to find a path forward after being kicked out of Apple and Google’s app stores and being cut off from Amazon Web Services. Parler’s website is now back up and running, but its future remains uncertain. CEO John Matze was fired in February, and Bloomberg now reports seven other staffers, including all its iOS developers, were also let go.

