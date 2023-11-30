Apple releases iOS 17.1.2, iPadOS 17.1.2, macOS Sonoma 14.1.2

Apple has released updates for three of its operating systems, bringing iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 up to 17.1.2, and macOS Sonoma to 14.1.2.



iOS 17



While the current beta-testing cycle has revolved around iOS 17.2, Apple has released a smaller update to the public in the form of iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2. Such releases are usually focused on smaller updates to the operating system, such as bug fixes or security issues.



The update to iOS 17.1.2 follows after Apple's release of another smaller update in November. iOS 17.1.1 made changes that fixed charging-related NFC issues and the weather Lock Screen widget.



The build numbers for iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2 are 21B101. The macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 release has build number 23B2091 or 23B92, depending on what hardware you own.



As Apple rarely details every bug in a release, it may be a while before the changes Apple made actually surface. So far, the release notes for both are simply listed as "security and bug fixes."



To manually update to iOS 17 or iPadOS 17, open the Settings app then select General, then Software Update. If the update is available for your device, tap it and follow the on-screen instructions.