U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,985.40
    -125.01 (-3.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.55
    -880.79 (-2.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,786.80
    -479.61 (-3.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.67
    -58.42 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.74
    -2.04 (-2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.80
    -25.80 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    -0.44 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    -0.0121 (-1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    +0.0790 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1525
    -0.0157 (-1.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2970
    +1.4970 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,803.27
    -1,430.82 (-6.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.11
    -31.59 (-6.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Apple releases iOS and macOS fixes to patch a new zero-day under attack

Carly Page
·1 min read

Apple has released another round of security updates to address vulnerabilities in iOS and macOS, including a new zero-day flaw that is being actively exploited by attackers.

The zero-day flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-32917, allows a malicious app to run arbitrary code on an affected device with kernel privileges, Apple said in a security advisory on Monday, which means full access to the device and its data. Apple warned that it is aware that this flaw “may have been actively exploited," believed to be the eighth zero-day vulnerability fixed by Apple since the start of the year.

Apple says it fixed the bug in updates for iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, macOS Monterey 12.6 and macOS Big Sur 11.7.

Apple hasn’t revealed any further information about CVE-2022-32917 or how it is being exploited by cybercriminals. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Apple this week back-ported a patch for another exploited zero-day, tracked as CVE-2022-32894, to Macs running macOS Big Sur 11.7. This comes weeks after the company patched the same vulnerability — described by Apple as a remotely exploitable WebKit zero-day that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on unpatched devices — in older iPhones and iPads.

In addition to these fixes, Apple released a number of other security updates on Monday, including a Safari flaw that could lead to address bar spoofing, an issue in Maps that could enable an attacker to read sensitive location information, and a Contacts vulnerability that may enable apps to bypass privacy preferences.

The security fixes were released alongside iOS 16, which brings with it a number of security and privacy enhancements, including support for Apple Passkeys and Lockdown Mode.

iOS 16 lands today with these five new security and privacy features

Recommended Stories

  • Apple releases new phone operating system

    Apple released its long-awaited iOS 16 update to most iPhone users across the globe. It contains new security and user interface features.

  • iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download

    Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone. Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. Every previous year, those new operating systems have arrived at the same time – but Apple announced in recent weeks that the tablet version was not yet ready, and it is expect to arrive this month.

  • Here Are 10 of the Best New Features of iOS 16 for Your iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s that time of year again when your iPhone gets an upgrade, giving you a slew of new features to tinker with. Apple’s iOS 16 is available for download now for owners of the iPhone 8 and onwards. Apple says the new operating system offers “all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and more seamless ways to communicate and share.”Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful

  • Ancient skeleton found in Mexico cave threatened by train

    A prehistoric human skeleton has been found in a cave system that was flooded at the end of the last ice age 8,000 years ago, according to a cave-diving archaeologist on Mexico’s Caribbean coast. Archaeologist Octavio del Rio said he and fellow diver Peter Broger saw the shattered skull and skeleton partly covered by sediment in a cave near where the Mexican government plans to build a high-speed tourist train through the jungle.

  • Steph Curry To Ink $1 Billion Lifetime Contract With Under Armour

    The 4-time NBA champion's current deal with Under Armor ends in 2024.

  • Nintendo stock soars on ‘Splatoon 3’ launch

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss Nintendo stock performance amid 'Splatoon 3' video game launch.

  • Tractor Giant John Deere Eyes 10% of Revenue from Software Fees

    Farming is perhaps the only industry where you could say every worker is out standing in their field. The world's largest farming equipment...

  • Chip tech startup SiFive launches products aimed at automotive market

    Silicon Valley startup SiFive Inc on Tuesday launched three new products aimed at the automotive market, which is emerging as one of the hottest areas for chip makers with electric and self-driving cars expected to boost the number of chips needed. The new chip designs launched are the E6-A series for digital control applications like steering, S7-A for so-called "safety islands" that act as a failsafe for other critical applications, and X280-A to manage data from image sensors and do machine learning work, including for autonomous driving. Before SiFive, Little helped build Qualcomm’s automotive business, and said both Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp could be great customers and partners for SiFive.

  • Why Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses haven’t caught on a year after launch

    To the casual observer, Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer smart glasses look nearly identical to a common pair of fashionable Wayfarer sunglasses, the model made famous by the likes of Hollywood legends James Dean and Tom Cruise.

  • 1 Green Flag for Verizon -- and 1 Red Flag

    The telecom giant has a massive subscriber base, but it's also carrying a big weight that could make it harder to keep up.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Reporting Season Wraps Up

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apple Rallies Most Since May on Strong iPhone Pre-Order Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares rallied the most since May as pre-order data showed the iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best selling model, surpassing what the older version did in a similar timeframe.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rock

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? $14 Billion Buyback Announced

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • AT&T CEO Says Early Apple iPhone 14 Demand Meets Expectations

    AT&T's chief also said the telecom giant isn't seeing any additional softening of consumer-payment cycles.

  • iOS 16 Is Here. The iPhone Update Brings a Screen Makeover, Message Editing and More.

    Apple finally lets you customize your lock screen with layouts, colors and fonts. Plus, new messaging tools improve everyday use.

  • Leaked video shows Meta’s upcoming ‘Quest Pro’ VR headset before launch event

    A label on the box notes the device is ‘Not for resale’ and is an ‘engineering sample’

  • Wallet Service of Top Bitcoin Mining Pool, Poolin, Will Issue 'IOU' Tokens After Suspending Withdrawals

    Poolin acknowledged liquidity issues last week and halted withdrawals on its wallet service the next day.

  • Linux Foundation announces the OpenWallet Foundation to develop interoperable digital wallets

    The Linux Foundation has announced plans for a new collaborative initiative designed to support interoperability across digital wallets, built on an open source bedrock. The OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), as the new effort is called, is the brainchild of Daniel Goldscheider, CEO of open banking startup Yes.com, though today's announcement reveals a broad gamut of buy-ins from multiple industry players including Okta, Ping Identity, Accenture, CVS Health, OpenID Foundation, among several other public and private bodies. With the Linux Foundation serving as the project's host, this gives OWF sizeable clout as it strives to enable what Goldscheider calls a "plurarity of wallets based on a common core," according to a press release.

  • Google introduces a set of iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets for your iPhone

    Google announced this morning it will bring access to a number of its popular apps, including Search, Maps, Gmail and more, to the iPhone's Lock Screen. With the updated version of Apple's mobile operating system -- iOS 16, releasing today -- iPhone owners are now able to customize their device by adding widgets to their Lock Screen, instead of only their Home Screen, as before. Google's widgets will take advantage of all three formats.