U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.4790 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,061.36
    +928.05 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Apple releases iPhone, iPad, and Watch security patches for zero-day bug under active attack

Zack Whittaker
·1 min read

Apple has released an update for iPhones, iPads and Watches to patch a security vulnerability under active attack by hackers.

The security update lands as iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2, which also covers a patch to older devices as iOS 12.5.2. watchOS also updates to 7.3.3.

Apple said the vulnerability, discovered by security researchers at Google's Project Zero, may have been "actively exploited" by hackers. The bug is found in WebKit, the browser engine that powers the Safari browser across all Apple devices.

It’s not known who is actively exploiting the vulnerabilities, or who might have fallen victim. Apple did not say if the attack was targeted against a small subset of users or if it was a wider attack. It's the third time (by our count) that Apple has pushed out a security-only update this year to fix flaws under active attack. Earlier this month the company released patches for similar vulnerabilities in WebKit.

Update today.

Facebook caught Chinese hackers using fake personas to target Uyghurs abroad

Recommended Stories

  • The right man for the job: Mattingly takes root in Miami

    The former New York Yankees' American League batting champion knows his place now is in the dugout. As manager of the Miami Marlins, Don Mattingly finds it easy to resist any temptation to step to the plate and show his pitchers who he is — or was. “And try and hit them?” Mattingly says, sounding slightly horrified by the idea.

  • How I Podcast: Science Vs's Rose Rimler

    This week, producer Rose Rimler joins us to detail how the show has evolved during the pandemic. Before COVID, we worked out of an office in Brooklyn that had 10+ recording studios and a number of small, glass-walled meeting rooms set up for the table reads we call “edits.”

  • The new vaccine waiting game

    Congratulations! You're about to be eligible to ... wait some more for the vaccine.The big picture: States are expanding eligibility for COVID vaccines by broad age groups — and some are opening it to all adults. But that doesn't always mean they have enough vaccine supplies to offer appointments to everyone in the new groups.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.So even though the vaccine supplies are ramping up, many local leaders and health officials are trying to lower people's expectations so they don't get disappointed when their long wait for the vaccine isn't actually over.That's the reality check many newly eligible people will face throughout the country even as President Biden ups his goal to 200 million shots in his first 100 days.What they're saying: “The problem is not the eligibility standards. The problem is the supply," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a local TV interview this week after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded eligibility to everyone 50 and over."As you add more eligibility, it's going to mean people in some cases will wait longer, because we still don't have the supply we need.”After Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan opened vaccinations to everyone 60 and over, Marc Elrich, the county executive of Montgomery County, Md., warned Wednesday that “being told you’re eligible does not mean that when you preregister, that you’re going to get an appointment ... The number of vaccines is behind the number of people who are eligible.”Other local health officials are sending similar messages.“The thing that’s holding us back is just the number of doses," Gary Edwards, executive director of the Salt Lake County health department, told Axios after Utah expanded vaccinations this week to everyone 16 and over.“We have staff in clinics ready to do more. They’re not busy enough," he said.Here's how Dizhi Marlow, a spokesperson for the Harris County public health department in Texas, described Houston's readiness after the state announced that all adults will be eligible next week: “As of right now, we do not know if we will get more vaccines next week. However, we are preparing to administer more if we get more.” And Mitzi Kline, a health department spokesperson in Franklin County, Ohio, which includes Columbus, said, “We do expect the demand to outweigh the supply" after the state opened vaccines to everyone 40 and over and prepares to expand them to all adults next week."We continue to ask residents to be patient as we expect the vaccine supply to continue to increase over the coming weeks," she said.The other side: Russ Schwartz and Katherine Quirk, who launched a Facebook group to help Florida seniors find vaccines, say the state — which is expanding by age groups — has steadily increased its vaccine supplies and sites to the point where it's easier to help people find options now."We’re not seeing that people in the [age 50 and over] group are saying, 'I can’t get an appointment anywhere,'" said Quirk. "It makes you think this is a good, progressive way to open it to the age groups."Between the lines: Some states are moving a lot faster than Biden's goal of making all Americans eligible for vaccinations by May 1. The latest include Florida and California; all Florida adults will be eligible to get the shots as of April 5, and California will be open to all adults on April 15.So far, 40 states have announced dates when the vaccines will be open to all adults, and most of them are doing it before May 1, according to Jennifer Kates, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation who's tracking the vaccine rollout across the states.The bottom line: "It could put some states and governors in a difficult position if they say 'yes, we’re opening the gates' and a lot of people can’t get appointments," Kates said."It’s going to be a balancing act, and the messaging is going to be very important."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • BBC Head Of Comedy Kate Daughton Quits Amid Changes To Commissioning Team Behind ‘Fleabag’

    EXCLUSIVE: The BBC’s head of comedy Kate Daughton and comedy commissioner Sarah Asante are both leaving the British broadcaster after more than five years, Deadline hears. Daughton is stepping down after first joining the BBC in April 2016. She declined to comment on her next move, but there is speculation that she could return to […]

  • Lebanon PM warns of 'dangerous chemicals' in southern oil facility

    Lebanon's outgoing prime minister said on Friday that experts had found "dangerous chemicals" at a warehouse at the Zahrani oil installations in the south. Hassan Diab said the country's atomic energy authority identified the substances as "nuclear" after reviewing a report by German company Combi Lift, which Lebanon had tasked with clearing hazardous material at Beirut port. A Combi Lift spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the firm was in talks with Lebanon over potential recovery projects in Tripoli and Zahrani refineries but said there were no concrete results yet.

  • Charlotte native finds tooth of 11-foot prehistoric beast in South Carolina river

    Diver Eric Proulx was in black waters deep in the Cooper River when he found the tooth.

  • D﻿avid Eigenberg on the Possibility of Steve Brady Returning for the Sex and the City Revival

    Here's what we know about the reboot for HBO Max so far.

  • Kendall Jenner Jokes That Mom Kris Jenner's KUWTK Tweet 'Looks Like a Pregnancy Announcement'

    The hilarious exchange happened as the family live-tweeted Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

  • How to guarantee retirement income for people without savings

    Kevin Hassett, a former senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump, has a plan to improve retirement savings for the 50% of Americans who have very little to no savings.

  • A Cathie Wood ETF Has Bought Into a Serena Williams-Backed SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics exchange-traded fund has bought shares of a blank-check company backed by tennis star Serena Williams.In recent days the ARKQ ETF purchased about 800,000 shares in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp., according to data from ARK Investment Management LLC. Jaws Spitfire, which counts Williams as a board member and Starwood Capital LLC Chief Executive Officer Barry Sternlicht as its chairman, on Tuesday entered a merger deal with 3D printing company Velo3D Inc. to take it public, sending shares of the special-purpose acquisition company down more than 5% that day.Wood and SPACs are both having a bit of a rough moment. SPACs tumbled on Thursday in the wake of a report that U.S. regulators will be scrutinizing the blank-check phenomenon, which has exploded in recent months and attracted celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal, Alex Rodriguez and Williams. Wood, who manages multiple funds that returned over 100% in 2020, is now sitting on a year-to-date loss in her flagship ARK Innovation ETF. The ARKQ ETF that bought into Jaws Spitfire is up 5.4%.Read more: Cathie Wood Says She Has No Second Thoughts: Matthew WinklerSternlicht said in a CNBC interview Wednesday that the SPAC market is “out of control.”Williams also made headlines in the financial world recently when her Serena Ventures joined a $5 million pre-Series A funding round for Bitcoin rewards company Lolli, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital fund Seven Seven Six.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Fraud-Claim Case Will Test Supreme Court Shaped by Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares tumbling by 13% in a single day in 2010, when it accused the firm of defrauding customers by selling them a mortgage-backed investment that was secretly designed to fail.Eleven years later, shareholders who lost money that April day are before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could deal an even more sweeping blow to investors. In an argument set for Monday, Goldman Sachs will urge the court to put new limits on class action shareholder suits, and toss out a case that seeks to recoup potentially billions of dollars.Investor advocates say they’re nervous ahead of the first Supreme Court clash over shareholder lawsuits since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices and created a 6-3 conservative majority. The court is scheduled to rule by late June.“I am very concerned, and very concerned where this particular court might come out,” said Lynn Turner, a former SEC chief accountant.The investors, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, say they were deceived by Goldman Sachs’ repeated public assurances that it was being vigilant about avoiding conflicts of interests. They say the assurances proved to be false, as details emerged about a group of so-called collateralized debt obligations, known as CDOs, including the Abacus portfolio that was at the center of the SEC suit.The SEC said in its lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created and sold Abacus without disclosing that the hedge fund Paulson & Co. helped pick the underlying securities and bet against the vehicle.Later that year, Goldman paid $550 million to settle with the SEC, a record amount for a Wall Street firm. Though Goldman didn’t admit wrongdoing, the firm said it made a “mistake” in not disclosing the Paulson & Co. role, an unusual acknowledgment in an SEC case.Blunt EmailWall Street’s peddling of CDOs remains a touchstone of the global financial crisis, evidence to many that clients’ interests came second to the massive profits bankers were making for themselves. Much of the 2008 economic collapse was fueled by losses suffered by banks and hedge funds that owned the complex securities. Ultimately, the U.S. government was forced to provide a $700 billion taxpayer-financed bailout for the financial industry.Investigations by the SEC, Congress and the Department of Justice quickly followed, causing a drop in the share prices of Goldman Sachs and other banks at the time.Goldman was featured in a scathing report on CDOs by a Senate panel, and former Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was among several employees hauled up to Capitol Hill to testify. At a 2010 hearing, the panel’s now-retired chairman, Michigan Democrat Carl Levin, blasted the executives over an internal email that labeled one of the securities Goldman was selling as “one sh**ty deal.”“Your people think it’s a piece of crap and go out and sell it,” Levin said at the hearing. “We’re talking about betting against the very thing that you’re selling, without disclosing that to your client.”The Supreme Court case centers on the rules the court has crafted to determine whether shareholders have enough in common with one another to press a securities-fraud suit as a class action.Stock ImpactIn 1988, the top court said judges can presume that investors all relied on any public misrepresentations when they bought shares. But that ruling also said defendants can rebut that presumption -- and block certification of the class action -- by showing that the statements had no impact on the share prices.Goldman Sachs says its assurances about conflicts were so “generic” they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for propping up the stock price. The statements included promises in regulatory filings that the firm had “extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest” and that “our clients’ interests always come first.”The “extreme generality of the alleged misstatements makes it exceedingly unlikely that the statements had any impact on the stock price,” Goldman told the Supreme Court in court papers.But a divided federal appeals court said the bank had to wait to make that argument and couldn’t use it as a reason to block class action status. A two-judge majority said Goldman was improperly “smuggling” an argument about the materiality of its statements into the class-action analysis.Biden in the MiddleThe suing investors have partial support from President Joe Biden’s administration and the SEC. The government says the appeals court should have considered Goldman’s contention that its assurances were too generic to prop up the share price. But the U.S. also says Goldman and its allies are going too far in seeking a categorical rule that some types of statements are legally incapable of affecting stocks.“Courts considering particular facts may appropriately credit evidence that seemingly generic statements would have been significant to the trading decisions of reasonable investors,” acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers.Investor advocates say a ruling in Goldman Sachs’ favor could leave companies free to mislead investors with impunity.“It runs to whether or not when you’re investing your money into the markets, you can trust them, you can have confidence that they’re giving you accurate, complete information, and they’re not omitting any facts,” said Turner, the former SEC accountant. “All too often, we’ve seen where management has put out false facts to hype their stock.”University of Michigan law professor Adam Pritchard, a former SEC official who joined a brief supporting Goldman, called the shareholder activists’ concerns “nonsense,” and said the court is likely at most to take a middle ground in its decision. Part of the problem, he said, is that the case focuses on “trivial, procedural questions” that the justices, with little expertise in securities law, won’t fully comprehend.“They will not do anything useful,” said Pritchard, who’s recently written a book on the Supreme Court and securities law. “They are in over their heads.”The case is Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 20-222.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Firm Trade as Markets Adjust to Potential for Lower Supply

    At this time, fears of supply tightness are outweighing concerns over weak demand due to lockdowns in Europe and Asia.

  • Deutsche Bank’s Campelli Leads Race for Investment Bank Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing is set to relinquish his role overseeing the lender’s sprawling investment bank, with Fabrizio Campelli seen as the lead candidate to replace him.Germany’s largest lender will likely decide on a successor over the next couple of months, said people familiar with the plans. While Chief Transformation Officer Campelli is most likely to succeed Sewing, U.S. head Christiana Riley and Asia head Alexander von zur Muehlen are also potential candidates, the people said.Sewing took on the dual role of CEO and investment banking head as part of his decision in 2019 to pull out of equities trading and slash the division’s headcount. The decision was seen with skepticism by the bank’s regulators, who told Sewing soon after they’d prefer him to give up the role out of concern it overburdens him. While the bank returned to profit last year as it benefited from a broad trading rally, the regulators’ view hasn’t changed, the people said.A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment. Handelsblatt earlier reported that Sewing will soon give up the investment banking role.For Sewing, handing over the investment bank would come at an opportune time. Revenue at the unit jumped by almost a third last year as clients sought to navigate the volatility cause by the Covid-19 pandemic. Both fixed-income trading, led by Ram Nayak, and underwriting of debt issues and equity capital raises, led by Mark Fedorcik, soared amid buoyant global capital markets.That sets a high bar for the new head of the investment bank. While Deutsche Bank has said the unit is off to a strong start this year, it expects investment banking revenue to decline from the unusually high volumes last year. The lender has vowed to hold on to market share gains made in the second half of last year.Campelli last week gave an upbeat outlook for the investment bank at a conference, sending shares of the lender higher. A British and Italian citizen, he has been with Deutsche Bank since 2004 and first worked in the investment bank for about five years before moving on to run the lender’s strategy division and then its wealth management.Sewing took over the investment bank from Garth Ritchie, a Deutsche Bank veteran who had overseen the business for years until he left in the 2019 restructuring. The bank was also considering hiring an outside executive for the job at the time, Bloomberg News has reported.Since then, the investment bank has become an increasingly important part in Sewing’s turnaround strategy. A former corporate banker, the CEO had initially planned more aggressive cuts to trading but soon pinned his hopes on the business when it became clear that negative interest rates would weigh on the bank’s other operations for longer.Sewing has said he wants to focus on investments this year to drive revenue growth. The investment bank was previously the division suffering the deepest headcount reductions among the lender’s core units but the lender is now re-hiring in some areas such as Asian Equity Capital Markets.(Updates with details of Campelli’s career in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Green Campaign Leaves Metals Braced for More Ructions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s heavy-industry heartlands are steeling for tougher measures to tackle smog and slash carbon emissions after high-profile crackdowns and a ramp-up in President Xi Jinping’s green rhetoric.Metals have rocketed higher -- with some markets now at the highest in a decade -- on signs that a more centralized push to rein in pollution and target profligate energy use will curb production. Recent crackdowns in major hubs for aluminum and steel point to a stiffer approach to those flouting rules, even after the government unveiled more moderate environmental goals than expected in its latest Five-Year Plan.“It’s the start of a battle between competing interests,” Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst for the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said by phone. “The Five-Year Plan outlined a very business-as-usual model, but there is clearly a push from many other important actors for more meaningful progress on emissions.”China’s construction-heavy comeback from the pandemic drove up emissions in 2020. Now, policy makers have to thread between the need to meet a growth target of more than 6%, while paying heed to leadership calls for cleaner development. For metals, that puts decades of supply growth at risk.Concerns are already feeding through to markets. Steel coil, used in everything from fridges to cars, is at the highest since 2008. Aluminum futures in Shanghai are near the highest in a decade, while zinc’s at an almost two-year high. At the same time, iron ore has slumped on concerns production curbs at steel plants will hurt demand for the raw material.Energy HungryMetals production is an energy-intensive process. Steel accounts for 15% of China’s carbon emissions, the biggest chunk among manufacturers, with the bulk of pollution generated in high-temperature furnaces where iron ore is melted with coal. Aluminum accounts for 3.6%, largely because of its heavy reliance on coal stations to power its refineries.China’s environment minister personally led a swoop on the steel city of Tangshan, responsible for 14% of national production, this month. His team’s discovery that multiple plants were flouting curbs and faking records was swiftly followed by the extension of restrictions through the rest of this year.In Inner Mongolia, authorities have set their sights on a series of targets affecting multiple industries including aluminum and zinc after the autonomous region was upbraided by President Xi for using too much energy. U.S. aluminum supplier Alcoa Corp. sees curbs as a “game-changer” for the industry that’s struggled with years of supply gluts.Read more: Xi’s green drive heralds speedy end to aluminum’s era of plentyThe more bullish next step would be a widening of the campaign against dirty industries that caps supply more broadly across the country. There’s already signs that no target will be too big. Aluminum Corp. of China, the world’s top producer, was specifically called out by authorities for insufficient controls.“China’s green push is adding fuel to the commodity rally amid the global recovery from the pandemic,” Zhu Yi, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence said by phone. “It is going to slow down output growth of its giant metals market, and shift into high-value added products. Both of which will lead to increases in prices.”Restriction RisksStill, there’s a risk of less bullish outcomes if the current wave of restrictions prove localized or ineffective. And plants elsewhere in the country could simply ramp up output to offset the targeted areas, potentially handing more clout to larger, state-owned producers.China’s steel production has surged to a record despite a multiyear push to rein in excess capacity. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. expects output to rise this year in part due to expectations that the global economic recovery will boost demand.“We remain skeptical as to the level of adherence and expect steelmakers outside of Tangshan to make up for any supply shortfalls,” Malan Wu, research director at consultancy Wood Mackenzie Ltd. said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Wall Street rallies on strong recovery hopes

    The S&P 500 and Dow rose in a broad-based rally on Friday with technology, healthcare and financial stocks providing the biggest lift as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to deliver the fastest economic growth since 1984. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended a seesaw week higher as investors rebalancing their portfolios at the quarter's end continued to buy stocks that stand to benefit from a growing economy while they added some beaten-down technology shares. The Nasdaq also ended higher as less popular tech shares advanced, but the composite index posted its second weekly decline in a row.

  • WeWork Attempts To Rise From The Ashes With IPO Via SPAC Merger

    WeWork announced plans to go public with an initial public offering that values the shared-office provider at $9 billion, far below where it once stood before IPO plans collapsed.

  • Elon Musk Boasts Tesla Will Be the Biggest Company in the World. Or Maybe Not.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle pioneer took to Twitter to make his out-on-a-limb prediction. Later, he deleted his tweet.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • Relaxed loan terms from the Small Business Administration offer a ray of hope for small businesses

    The dominant narrative around U.S. small businesses throughout the pandemic has been one of doom and gloom. The good news is that these businesses have some very attractive financing options through the Small Business Administration (SBA) thanks to the stimulus package passed in December. The bill enhanced three key loan programs that are part of the SBA’s traditional offerings, creating very generous lending terms.