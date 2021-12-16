U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,691.96
    -17.89 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,031.20
    +103.77 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,284.80
    -280.79 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.85
    -9.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.60
    +1.73 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.99 (+4.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    -0.0390 (-2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    +0.0057 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    -0.4300 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,203.07
    +959.42 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.02
    -3.72 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.61
    +89.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.32
    +606.60 (+2.13%)
     

Apple releases Swift Playgrounds 4 with support for app development on iPad

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Apple announced that it has officially released Swift Playgrounds 4. The tech giant first announced the upcoming launch of the new software at WWDC earlier this year. With this latest launch, the software now lets users build iPhone and iPad apps directly on their iPad. It also allows you to preview apps in real time as you make changes to your app. Apple notes that developers are now able to upload their finished app to the App Store with its "App Store Connect" integration.

"Swift Playgrounds is the best and easiest way to learn how to code," Apple said in a blog post. "Code is immediately reflected in the live preview as you build apps, and you can run your apps full screen to test them out. A new open project format based on Swift packages can be opened and edited in Swift Playgrounds for iPad, as well as within Xcode on Mac, offering you even more versatility to develop apps across iPad and Mac."

Image Credits: Apple

Apple notes that the software also includes inline code suggestions to make it easier for developers to write code quickly and accurately. There's also an enhanced project-wide search feature that finds results across multiple files. The company also says the software's Swift package support lets users include publicly-available code to enhance their apps. Lastly, the software's "Snippets Library" provides users with hundreds of SwiftUI controls, symbols and colors.

The new app aims to make it easier for new iPhone and iPad developers to try out their ideas without needing to use a Mac. To take advantage of the new features in Swift Playgrounds 4, users are required to have iPadOS 15.2 or later. Swift Playground 4 is now accessible on the App Store for iPad.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks I'm Buying To Kick Off 2022

    After an incredible showing for growth stocks in 2020 -- in which many names doubled in value or more -- 2021 was unsurprisingly a much tougher go. Lapping massive growth from the first year of the pandemic, companies driving the digital economy forward were due for some pullbacks. It's now been well over a year since Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock reached its all-time high.

  • Why analysts love Apple right now

    Analysts are falling in love with Apple again, pushing up their price targets on hopes for the company's future products.

  • My 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cloud computing and digital advertising have already reshaped the world, creating significant wealth in the process. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) are two stocks that check those boxes, and both look like savvy long-term investments. Programmatic technology (like The Trade Desk's platform) solves those problems by automating the process with real-time bidding.

  • Apple delays office return plans for employees indefinitely over Omicron surge

    Employees will reportedly also be getting $1,000 to spend on home office equipment

  • China-Backed Hackers Manipulate Microsoft Server Software Security Glitch: WSJ

    Cybersecurity firms and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) see hackers linked to China and other governments among a growing mix of cyberattackers seeking to exploit a widespread and severe vulnerability in computer server software, the Wall Street Journal reports. Both Microsoft and cybersecurity firm Mandiant observed hacking groups linked to China and Iran launching attacks that exploit the flaw in Log4j, a free bit of code that logs activity in computer networks and applications. Microsoft also s

  • Metaverse will need ‘a 1,000-times increase’ in computing power, Intel executive says

    The metaverse represents a ‘utopian convergence of digital experiences’, the executive claimed, but we are unlikely to reach anything near that soon

  • Phone batteries could last a week with new chip, IBM and Samsung says

    The chip could also reduce the carbon footprint of technologies that use huge amounts of electricity, such as crypto mining

  • Apple is close to hitting $3T — now it has to prove investors made the right call

    Apple is closing in on $3 trillion, and now it needs to prove investors made the right call.

  • Apple: ‘A big driver’ of the iPhone 5G upgrade cycle will be ‘switchers,’ analyst says

    Samik Chatterjee, Head of J.P. Morgan’s Telecom & Networking Equipment/IT Hardware team, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss J.P. Morgan's boosted price target for Apple, the iPhone developer's ability to market to Android users, its performance in foreign markets, and Apple nearing a $3 trillion market cap.

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been one of the most talked about meme tokens of 2021. Today, Dogecoin is trading at about $0.17. It's important to remember that Dogecoin has also slipped 76% from its peak.

  • Microsoft Targets Cloud Laggards in Broader Industry Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is ratcheting up its effort to build products catered to specific industry professionals in a bid to penetrate markets that have lagged behind other sectors when it comes to adopting more advanced software.Most Read from BloombergFed Doubles Taper, Signals Three 2022 Hikes in Inflation PivotCrypto Prices Go Haywire on Coinbase, CoinMarketCap.comOmicron Infects 70 Times Faster But Is Less Severe, Study SaysU.K. Travelers to France Face Stricter Rules to Slow Omicron

  • Apple’s augmented-reality ambitions could be a ‘game changer,’ Bank of America says in upgrade

    Apple Inc. may be planning to add to its product arsenal with a device for augmented reality, and that could help its stock, in the view of one analyst.

  • Buy RingCentral Over Zoom in Cloud Telephony Market, Goldman Says

    Analyst Kash Rangan set Buy ratings on both RingCentral, with a $240 price target, and Twilio, with a $350 target, both potential returns of more than 30% from current levels.

  • Huawei's foldable P50 Pocket phone revealed in 'Harper's Bazaar'

    A photoshoot in 'Harper's Bazaar China' shows what the Huawei P50 Pocket looks like.

  • 2 Top Software Stocks To Buy for the Long Haul

    Superior margins allow software companies to expand quickly and return significant capital to shareholders once the market has been developed and profits optimized. Two software companies to buy for the long haul are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR). As the business grows, Shopify offers more advanced tools to fit its evolving needs, like marketing and order fulfillment. More than $162 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) was processed by Shopify over the last 12 months.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past month; many have dropped noticeably off highs, and investors are trying to figure out when there might be a rebound. Cash App is also aggressively marketed to millennials in an attempt to build a money relationship with individuals earlier on, so that it can pay off when they enter their prime earning years.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? 3 Unstoppable Cryptocurrencies to Buy Instead

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) took the investing world by storm over the last couple of months as its price soared, reminiscent of Dogecoin's astronomical gains earlier this year. Like Dogecoin, however, Shiba Inu's surge was short-lived, and its price has dropped by more than 60% since its peak in October. If you missed out on buying Shiba Inu, there are plenty of other cryptocurrencies to choose from.

  • 15 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

    Treat the tech-head in your life to something special from our round-up packed with the latest launches

  • Tencent-Backed Voodoo Targets Mobile Blockchain Video Games

    Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) -backed mobile video game maker and publisher, Voodoo is preparing to offer non-fungible tokens with plans to open a blockchain division next year, Bloomberg reports. Voodoo looks to invest over $200 million to develop the technology. Known for its easy-to-play offerings like “Paper.io” and “Helix Jump,” Voodoo will focus on approaches that allow players to win digital assets as they get better at a game. “Blockchain is not going to kill other types of games, bu

  • Your iPhone can now tell you if apps are spying on you – here’s how to turn it on

    Apple’s latest update gives users the power to watch the apps that might be watching them. Along with a range of other changes in the iOS 15.2 update, which arrived this week, is the introduction of the App Privacy Report. It is intended as a way of keeping apps’ tracking in check, and of removing any apps that might be using information in unnecessary or dangerous ways.