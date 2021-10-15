U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,461.66
    +23.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,184.28
    +271.72 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,862.17
    +38.74 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.78
    +15.60 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.16
    +0.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.00
    -28.90 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0510 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0080 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3040
    +0.6270 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,948.23
    +2,604.45 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,418.10
    +11.36 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Apple removes a popular Quran app in China after request from local regulators

Kate Park
·2 min read

Apple has removed Quran Majeed, a popular app for reading the Islamic religious text and other prayer-related information, in China, in compliance with Chinese government requests, according to a report by BBC. The move comes as part of a bigger shift in the country to crack down on foreign content, or simply making it harder for that content to exist within the Great Firewall. Just yesterday, LinkedIn said that it would be removing the Chinese version of its site by the end of this year in the face of growing compliance requirements by the state.

One of the most popular religious apps in China, Quran Majeed is available globally and has approximately 35 million users.

The Quran Majeed app remains available in other countries on the App Store, and on Google Play -- although Google Play is technically also not available in China (people can access it via a VPN, however).

The Apple Censorship website, which monitors apps on Apple’s App Store, was the first to notice that Quran Majeed was recently deleted.

China officially recognizes Islam as a religion but it has also faced criticism for human rights violations and genocide against the Muslim-majority Uyghur population in Xinjiang.

We have contacted Apple for a comment on this story and will update this post as we learn more.

Apple has faced a lot of controversy over the years over how it complies with local rules. Critics believe many local content-focused regulations in certain countries amount to censorship, and Apple is too quick to comply. Apple argues that its first priority is to respect laws of the countries in which it operates, irrespective of whether or not it agrees with the regulations.

Apple’s human rights policy states: “We’re required to comply with local laws, and at times there are complex issues about which we may disagree with governments.”

There is consistency in what Apple will do, it seems. According to a report in The New York Times in May, Apple will take down an app in China if the app in question discusses certain banned topics, including Tiananmen Square, the Chinese spiritual movement Falun Gong, the Dalai Lama, and independence for Tibet and Taiwan.

There are added complications for Apple as a business that point to the company continuing to follow state rules: China is one of Apple’s biggest markets, and Apple also heavily relies on the country to keep its hardware supply chain running.

Quran Majeed is not the only app to face removal from China's Apple App Store. Olive Tree’s Bible App was also withdrawn in China this week. Olive Tree claims that Apple proactively took it down.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple takes down Koran app in China

    The popular Islamic app was removed in the country, after an official request.

  • The 'man who broke the Bank of England' finally likes Bitcoin — here are 3 easy ways to hop on

    George Soros has come around on crypto. Maybe you should, too?

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors' Big EV Ambitions Are About To Get Real

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors' massive EV ambitions are about to cross the starting line, with the first two Ultium vehicles set to launch this year.

  • U.S. consumer sentiment slips to near decade lows as confidence in Biden policies ‘significantly’ declines

    The University of Michigan's gauge of consumer sentiment fell to a preliminary October reading of 71.4 from a final September reading of 72.8. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 73.

  • The fight to save China’s only Tiananmen monument: ‘When you destroy art, you make it stronger’

    A vast pillar confronts visitors to Haking Wong Building at the University of Hong Kong. Towering eight metres high and tapering to a point, the fibreglass and concrete sculpture depicts a nightmarish pile of bodies and faces wrenched in pain. Carved into its base are the words: “The old cannot kill the young forever.” It's called The Pillar of Shame.

  • Afghan Taliban delegation in Turkey for high-level talks

    Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday met with a high-level delegation of Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, officials said, the first such talks since the Taliban takeover of the country in August as U.S. forces pulled out after two decades of war. The meeting in Ankara between Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban-appointed foreign minister, comes after Taliban leaders held a series of talks with the United States, 10 European nations and European Union representatives in Qatar earlier this week.

  • The Morning After: Apple Watch Series 7, reviewed

    Today’s headlines: Apple may be exploring ways to use AirPods as health devices, Facebook’s latest effort to curtail leaks immediately leaked, William Shatner becomes the oldest person to reach space.

  • Spanish court allows extradition to US of Venezuelan suspect

    Spain’s National Court consented Friday to the extradition to the United States of ex-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez’s former nurse, who is charged in Miami with money laundering. The court’s magistrates “consider that all requirements are met” for the extradition of Claudia Díaz to proceed, the court said in a statement. The court rejected Díaz’s arguments against extradition that she is being investigated in Spain on the same charges and that she obtained Spanish nationality last April.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • Bank of England Deputy Governor Warns Crypto Could Cause 2008-Level Meltdown

    Jon Cunliffe, the Bank of England's deputy governor for financial stability, warns that cryptocurrencies could spark a global financial crisis. "The Hash" hosts challenge his arguments. "Crypto is not the problem," host Naomi Brockwell said. "Crypto is the solution."

  • Couple gets to airport to find luggage is overweight because of stowaway dog

    The couple suspect Icky sneaked into their bag during final round of packing morning of their flight

  • Lord Frost: EU must agree 'significant change' on European judges in Northern Ireland

    The EU must agree to “significant change” of the European Court of Justice’s role in Northern Ireland, Lord Frost has said, ahead of the talks over a revised Brexit agreement.

  • Apple October 2021 event: What to expect

    Apple will host a major hardware event on Monday, Oct. 18. Here's what to expect.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in October

    From memory chips to mobile gaming, these three companies will benefit from growing demand for all things 5G.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 15th, 2021

    Following another positive day for the majors on Thursday, a return to Thursday’s highs would be needed to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Rising

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are trading higher amid a drop in yields, which has lifted growth stock valuations. Stocks across sectors have gained as investors weigh US unemployment data and recent corporate earnings. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 1.507% Thursday morning before rising to around the 1.512% level. The 10-year note was volatile in September after the Federal Reserve spoke on winding down its ongoing asse

  • Nintendo Dips After New Switch Disappoints in Japan Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co.’s pricier new Switch console sold less than half its predecessor managed during its opening weekend in Japan, suggesting supply constraints were hampering the company’s biggest product launch in years.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popul

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that