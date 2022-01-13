U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

Apple removes Wordle clones from App Store

·3 min read

Multiple copycat versions of the hugely popular word game Wordle have been removed from the App Store, Apple has confirmed to BBC News.

BBC News found several similar-looking games still available, however. A different game with the same name has been on the store for five years.

On Google Play, the equivalent for Android phones, there were two games called Wordle but neither was similar.

The name is not believed to be trademarked or the design copyrighted.

Wordle challenges players to find a five-letter word in six guesses, with a new puzzle published every day.

It is available through a free website - but has no smartphone app.

Players begin by guessing any five-letter word.

  • If any of the letters are in that day's word but in the wrong place, they turn gold

  • If they are in the word in the right place, they turn green

  • If they are not in the word, they turn grey

Players can post how quickly they solved the colourful grid on social media - but in a way that does not spoil the answer for those still playing.

And this feature has helped propel the game from 90 users in November to more than two million, according to some estimates.

Someone playing Wordle on a phone
The game has become extremely popular in just a few months

Software engineer Josh Wardle originally created the game as a fun activity for him and his partner and then shared it on WhatsApp with his family.

He then shared it with his family on WhatsApp before opening it up to the public.

'Quite deliberate'

Mr Wardle told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he wanted the game to be antithesis of advert-laden, attention-grabbing mobile apps.

"I am a bit suspicious of mobile apps that demand your attention and send you push notifications to get more of your attention," Mr Wardle said.

"I like the idea of doing the opposite of that - what about a game that deliberately doesn't want much of your attention?

"Wordle is very simple and you can play it in three minutes - and that is all you get.

"There are also no ads and I am not doing anything with your data - and that is also quite deliberate."

But many of the copycat versions are seeking to charge users to play.

Appealing against

Zach Shakked tweeted about the overnight success of his, Wordle - the App, saying it had had "12,000 downloads" and hundreds of trial subscriptions.

It was later removed by Apple.

App Store policies prevent the "copying of another developer's work" - but as the web-based Wordle is not available as an app, it is unclear if it would be covered under this clause.

Mr Shakked initially said he had "crossed a line" and would not do the same thing again but later revealed he was appealing against Apple's decision, offering to change the design, the way the game worked and even the name.

Earlier games

"I can simply buy the Apple Search Ads slot for 'wordle' keyword and get cheap downloads - and eventually the app, even with a different name, would rank for Wordle, since there is no app," he said.

Mr Shakked defended his actions, saying Wordle was itself derivative and the title not trademarked.

And he revealed he had offered Mr Wardle "a huge licensing fee" to jointly develop an official app version of the game but he "wasn't interested in that".

Wordle itself is similar to earlier games, including TV gameshow Lingo and Mastermind, a code-breaking board game invented in 1970 by telecommunications expert Mordecai Meirowtiz.

Jotto, a word game released in the 1950s, also had similar gameplay, users tweeted.

Wordle faced further controversy this week - when the spelling of one of the answers divided players in the US and UK.

  • This device attaches magnetically to a face mask to monitor the wearer’s vitals

    Health-related face coverings have long been a fixture in a number of countries, like China, and are pretty much everywhere in this pandemic world. It’s hard to say whether mainstream adoption of masks will outlive COVID-19 in the U.S., but as the pandemic drags on, it seems increasingly likely that they’ll remain a part of daily lives for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, a team at Northwestern University is showing off FaceBit -- the “FitBit for the Face” -- which attaches to an N95, surgical or cloth mask via magnet.

  • Arc wants to build the de facto finance solution for SaaS startups

    A new company recently emerged that is targeting a popular startup niche, wanting to exclusively help early-stage SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies with their financial needs. Coming out of stealth today with $150 million in debt financing and $11 million in seed funding, Arc is building what it describes as “a community of premium software companies” that gives SaaS startups a way to borrow, save and spend “all on a single tech platform.” Put simply, Arc wants to help SaaS companies grow through alternative financing methods so that they don’t have to turn to venture capitalists to fund growth at the price of diluting their ownership.

  • Yahaha Studios, a platform for building no-code, immersive games, raised $50M in 3 rounds ahead of its launch this year

    The success of Roblox and other user-created gaming experiences like Overwolf have democratized the concept of making games and have taken it into the mainstream. Now, a startup founded by veterans from Unity, Microsoft and EA that is building a new platform for creators to build immersive games, and related communities around like-minded people, is gearing up to launch later this year. Yahaha Studios, an Espoo, Finland-based startup with R&D based in Shanghai, has yet to launch a commercial product.

  • PUBG Mobile maker Krafton sues Apple, Google and rival game developer Garena over clones

    The lawsuit alleges Garena's games copy numerous aspects of its own, including its opening, its game structure and play, the combination and selection of weapons, armor and unique objects, locations, and the overall color schemes, materials and textures. Google's YouTube is also named in the lawsuit for hosting videos of the infringing material.

  • State investigators: Apparent cremated remains of at least 89 people found at Akron church

    Court documents released Thursday include the names of 89 people whose apparent remains were discovered in boxes or biohazard bags inside Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Akron.

  • UK reviewing dorm access after employee entered, stole from rooms over winter break

    The University of Kentucky housing employee who allegedly burglarized hundreds of dorms over winter break still managed to gain access to rooms even after UK turned off his key card.

  • Explainer-Why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron

    A fast-spreading Omicron variant that causes milder illness compared with previous versions of the coronavirus has fueled the view that COVID-19 poses less of a risk than in the past. Research has indicated that Omicron may be more likely to lead to an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 than prior variants. For those who do have symptoms, a higher proportion experience very mild illness, such as sore throat or runny nose, without the breathing difficulties typical of earlier infections.

  • Tech Stocks Slide, Delta Is Climbing—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Thursday's December producer-price index missed expectations after a historic rise in the consumer-price index Wednesday.

  • U.S. Senator Sinema defends filibuster, despite Biden's plea to reform it

    Democratic U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday called the Senate's procedural rule known as a filibuster https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-senate-democrats-mull-ending-filibuster-pass-voting-rights-reform-2022-01-11 a necessary tool to ease political divisions, shortly before President Joe Biden was due to ask Democrats to end it to clear the way for a voting-rights bill. Sinema and fellow centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin oppose changing the filibuster, a rule that requires 60 votes in the 100-person chamber to end debate on legislation so it can be voted on.

  • Private equity firm TPG valued at over $10 billion in strong market debut

    (Reuters) -TPG shares rose nearly 12% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the 30-year-old private equity giant at more than $10 billion, after the company went public to cash in on a pandemic-driven boost to the buyout industry's profits. TPG will be looking at expanding its franchise into other areas such as credit and infrastructure, Chief Executive Officer Jon Winkelried told Reuters in an interview. TPG's stock market debut comes a decade after most of its major peers went public.

  • Apple loses another chip talent this month — this time to Microsoft

    Microsoft's latest hire — taken directly from Apple — is seen as part of a push to build its own chips for its Azure servers amid a global processor shortage.

  • Microsoft Is Heading for the Elusive $3 Trillion Market Capitalization

    Analysts see risks in the cloud software sector, which may be heading for a shock from more moderate spending. Not so for Microsoft.

  • Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

    “Ty for your service kind sir,” the athelete writes in the caption.

  • Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer to Work on Custom Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. lured away a veteran semiconductor designer from Apple Inc. as it looks to expand its own server-chips efforts, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • White House will meet execs from Apple, Amazon, IBM to discuss software security

    The White House will meet executives from leading tech firms, including Alphabet-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, on Thursday to discuss software security after the United States suffered several major cyberattacks last year. In December, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a letter to chief executives of tech firms after the discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications. In the letter, Sullivan noted that such open source software is broadly used and maintained by volunteers and is a " key national security concern."

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • China’s Startups Are Awash With Money as Beijing Shifts Focus to ‘Hard Tech’

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Top Video Game Stocks for Q1 2022

    The video game industry is involved in the development, marketing, and sale of video game hardware and software. Top companies include Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and Nintendo Co. Ltd. (NTDOY). Video game industry sales generally performed well early in the COVID-19 pandemic as business shutdowns and social-distancing measures limited peoples' entertainment options.