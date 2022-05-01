U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,119.50
    -8.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,856.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,823.25
    -28.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.70
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.51
    -0.18 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.10
    -13.60 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.30 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    +3.41 (+11.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2582
    +0.0123 (+0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0440
    -0.7930 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,266.50
    -70.93 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Apple orders season two of historical drama ‘Pachinko’

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Apple

Apple is moving forward with a second season of its critically-acclaimed adaption of Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel Pachinko. The company announced the renewal shortly before the show’s season one finale premiered this past Friday on Apple TV+.

Published in 2017, Lee’s multi-generational tale won accolades for its portrayal of a Korean family that immigrates to Japan before the outbreak of the Second World War. What’s striking about both the novel and Apple’s drama series is how they effortlessly weave history and the deeply personal stories of their characters together. From Japanese colonialism in Korea to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and later Japan’s economic boom in the 1980s, history has a profound effect on Pachinko’s characters and yet the story always feels intimate.

Friday’s season one finale pulled from a scene that occurs about a third through Lee’s approximately 500-page novel, so there’s plenty of story left for Apple’s TV+ series to adapt. The company didn’t say when season two will begin filming or when it plans to stream the new episodes. All of that just means you have time to catch up on Pachinko if you’ve been sleeping on it.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon ends paid COVID-19 leave policy for workers

    As of May 2nd, Amazon will no longer offer paid time off for workers who test positive for COVID-19.

  • Apple’s second-generation AirPods are back down to $100

    If you missed the chance to buy Apple’s second-generation AirPods when they were $100 a few weeks ago, Amazon has once again discounted them to that price.

  • Nicaragua convicts businessmen in latest phase of political crackdown

    Two top executives of Nicaragua's largest business association have been convicted of "undermining national integrity", in the latest of a series of judicial actions against political opponents of President Daniel Ortega. More than 40 of Ortega's opponents have been convicted of crimes such as treason and money laundering since the lead-up to presidential elections in November that handily won him a fourth consecutive term in office. Friday's convictions of Michael Healy, president of the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (COSEP), and its vice president, Alvaro Vargas, came on charges comparable to treason under Nicaraguan law, a rights body said.

  • Hitting the Books: Dodge, Detroit and the Revolutionary Union Movement of 1968

    In the excerpt below from Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor, journalist Kim Kelly recalls the wildcat strikes across the American auto industry in 1967, coinciding with the emergence of DRUM, the Dodge Revolutionary Union Movement.

  • Amazon's Echo Show 8 returns to an all-time low of $90

    Amazon has discounted both its Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 15 models.

  • Pelosi Meets With Zelensky, Vows Support for Ukraine ‘Until the Fight is Done’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv on Saturday. She is the highest level American politician to travel to Ukraine since the start of the Russian offensive. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

  • CinemaCon Puts Elvis, Tom Cruise & Harvey Weinstein In Early Oscar Contention – Yes, That’s Right

    After spending the entire week trapped in the bowels of a smoke-filled, maskless, jam-packed Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, and after sitting through the various studio presentations in search of possible clues to what might be in play for the 95th annual Academy Awards, I can say two of the names we are […]

  • Tesla Investors Beware: Bad NIO, Li, XPeng April Deliveries Hit by Covid.

    Combined, the three delivered about 18,000 vehicles in April. That's the worse monthly result since May 2021.

  • ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ drops to a new low of $40

    Amazon has discounted Animal Crossing: New Horizons to $40.

  • War in Ukraine having 'catastrophic effect' on global food supply, prices: USAID administrator

    Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, said the costs of the war in Ukraine include global food and fertilizer shortages, impacting prices for consumers and farmers around the world. "It is just another catastrophic effect of Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Power told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. Food prices have risen 34% compared to this time last year, Power said, "aided substantially, again, by this invasion."

  • India seizes $725 million from Xiaomi

    India has seized assets worth approximately $725 million from Xiaomi India after the country’s anti-money laundering agency found the subsidiary had broken local foreign exchange laws.

  • HSBC defends its global span to fend off Ping An's break-up call as it doubles down on its Asia pivot

    HSBC, in the midst of the latest reorganisation of its worldwide banking operations, has gone on the defensive to fend off its largest shareholder's call to break up its business. The London-headquartered bank, which traces its roots to Hong Kong and earns almost two-thirds of its pre-tax profit in Asia, said it has the right strategy as the global financier for trade between the East and the West. "First and foremost, we remain a global institution serving our clients on a global basis, but [wi

  • China's Xi vows stronger antimonopoly efforts, healthy capital market

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation should strengthen its antimonopoly efforts and prevent a disorderly expansion of capital, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. Xi called on Friday for a healthy development of China's capital markets, preventing financial risks and focussing on tackling risks from non-performing assets and bubbles, Xinhua said. "Capital is an important force to promote social productive forces," Xi was quoted as saying as he chaired a study session after a Politburo meeting.

  • Ukrainian troops defending Azovstal hope that critically wounded soldiers will be evacuated

    Sunday, 1 May 2022, 19:48 Ukrainian troops defending Mariupol from the Azovstal steelworks are hoping that the Ukrainian government and international organisations will be able to negotiate the safe evacuation of critically wounded soldiers.

  • 'A huge demand': Ukrainian women train to clear landmines

    Learning to identify and defuse explosives is something Anastasiia Minchukova never thought she would have to do as an English teacher in Ukraine. Russia's war in Ukraine took Minchukova, 20, and five other women to Kosovo, where they are attending a hands-on course in clearing landmines and other dangers that may remain hidden across their country once combat ends. “There is a huge demand on people who know how to do demining because the war will be over soon,” Minchukova said.

  • 17 New Packable Lunches to Make for Work This Week

    Don't let yourself fall prey to a disappointing desk lunch. These recipes—from sandwiches and salads to grain bowls and bento boxes—are sure to elevate your usual lunch al desko. Pack a microwaveable rice bowl for days stuck in the chilly office or bring along a cool veggie sandwich that will keep you refreshed as you get some fresh air.

  • Do Gamers Even Like Facebook's Metaverse?

    From its rebranding as a metaverse company to opening what Zuckerberg calls "metaverse stores" (what are even in those?), no one is more desperate to make the metaverse relevant than the Meta CEO. But to do that with any degree of success, Meta will have to be able to coerce people that working in the metaverse has significant advantages.

  • Ukrainian resistance may destroy Russia's plans to create sham republic in Kherson Oblast

    The resistance of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories may disrupt a sham referendum in Kherson Oblast and Russia's plans to create a so-called "Kherson People's Republic" Vadym Skibitsky, a spokesman for Ukraine's Defense Ministry, told the Current Time television channel on April 30.

  • New York lawmakers want to limit warehouse productivity quotas

    It expands upon a similar bill that was signed into law in California last year.

  • Not even Duchess Meghan is safe from Netflix cutbacks: Streamer drops her TV series

    Netflix has dropped the former Meghan Markle's forthcoming animated series 'Pearl' after laying off some of its marketing staff.