U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,688.75
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,731.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,326.25
    +8.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,259.60
    +5.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.86
    -0.19 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4940
    +0.0140 (+0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    21.92
    -5.26 (-19.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3211
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8690
    +0.3290 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,629.66
    -1,411.54 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,298.18
    -23.10 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.99
    +9.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     

Apple was reportedly forced to halt iPhone and iPad assembly for the first time in a decade

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Apple was forced to cease iPhone and iPad production for several days when it was supposed to kick into high gear, according to a report from Nikkei Asia. It's no secret that Apple hasn't been immune to the global supply chain shortages despite its enormous purchasing power. The tech giant previously lowered its iPhone 13 production goals for the year and had to cut back on the iPad's production to allocate more parts for its mobile flagship devices. But this is reportedly the first time in a decade that the company had to cease operations at its factories during China's Golden Week. 

Apple factories typically ramp up production during the Chinese holidays that take place at the beginning of October, running 24 hour shifts so that it can keep up with holiday shopping demands. This year, though, it reportedly gave its workers some time off instead. A supply chain manager told the publication that it made no sense to pay workers overtime for working during the holidays when there were very limited component and chips to work with. As a result, people who may be thinking of getting a new iPad or a new iPhone as a Christmas gift for loved ones or themselves may not get it in time for the season. 

Nikkei Asia says that supply chain issues started way before the pandemic, when Chinese companies blacklisted by the United States hoarded inventories to survive crackdowns. That said, the COVID-19 lockdowns implemented in Malaysia and Vietnam due to the Delta variant heavily affected the production of numerous electrical components and chips. 

In many cases, bottlenecks weren't caused by the lack of a device's most expensive components, but its cheaper peripheral parts. Component manufacturers that don't have as much purchasing power as tech giants fall to the back of the list when it comes to raw materials, after all. For the iPhone 13 Max, for instance, tiny peripherals that only cost a few cents each are what's causing the delay. 

Apple chief Tim Cook previously said that the company lost $6 billion for the quarter ending in September due to supply chain constraints, and that he believes that it could lose more in the final quarter of the year. It still remains to be seen if Apple would still enjoy the same level of demand by the time it has the components to manufacture its devices. Nikkei Asia says Apple told suppliers that demand persists for the iPhone 13 and to reaccelerate their component production for November, December and January. According to a previous Bloomberg report, though, Apple warned suppliers that demand for its biggest revenue source has already weakened just before the holidays.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the huge free cash flow — with inflation at a 31-year high, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were soaring 24.1% higher as of 12:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday. European Medicines Agency head Emma Cooke told European Union health ministers on Tuesday that Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized in the "near future." Also, a study led by the University of Oxford found that a second dose of Novavax's vaccine following an initial dose of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) vaccine was significantly more effective than two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Looking for Good Stocks With Big Dividends? Here’s Our List.

    Our stock screen identifies companies that have paid a high dividend for at least 25 years and whose shares are rising this year.

  • Palantir's Q3 Earnings Highlight an Exciting Road Ahead

    After nearly two decades as a private company, Palantir's latest earnings highlight what it's been up to and where it's going.

  • Why Trupanion Stock Fetched a 39% Gain Today

    On a day when Wall Street is getting a relief rally as investors reassess a possibly less severe Omicron variant, pet insurance outfit Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) is up a whopping 39% as of 2:10 p.m. ET. The big news is that pet e-commerce leader Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is making its foray into pet insurance, and has decided to partner with Trupanion to do so. Chewy will offer its some 20 million customers access to wellness and insurance plans for accidents, illnesses, and chronic conditions for dogs and cats.

  • Stitch Fix Sinks, but This Little-Known Stock Is on the Rise Wednesday

    The stock market has found some upward momentum this week, and the trend appeared to remain favorable heading into Wednesday's trading session. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up another 61 points to 35,774, extending the huge gains on Monday and Tuesday. This morning, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are headed lower after the company reported its latest financial results late Tuesday.

  • Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

    It’s “a nightmare scenario that should send us all screaming to the polls,” one person hit back at the extremist Florida Republican on Twitter.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Sinking. Earnings Fell Short.

    ChargePoint posts a quarterly loss of $69.4 million, wider than a year-earlier loss of $40.9 million.

  • Tilray buys Breckenridge Distillery with plans for THC beverages upon federal legalization of cannabis

    Tilray Inc. said Wednesday it'll pay an undisclosed sum for Colorado-based bourbon whiskey and craft spirits maker Breckenridge Distillery. Tilray said the deal will add to its Ebitda, but it did not provide a dollar figure. Tilray CEO Irwin D. Simon said the acquisition by the cannabis company is aimed at leveraging its portfolio of U.S. brands to launch THC-based products upon federal legalization of cannabis in the U.S. Breckenridge Distillery founder and CEO Bryan Nolt said the company's suc

  • 10 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best hydrogen fuel stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks to Buy Today. Hydrogen fuel is an attractive source for power generation, transportation, domestic, and industrial applications, since it is a […]

  • Stitch Fix Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Getting Crushed.

    Personal styling website Stitch Fix beat analysts' sales estimates in the fiscal first quarter but it also trimmed its revenue outlook.

  • People are laughing at Trump’s new company

    Real money is at stake, but you wouldn't know it from a shoddy "investor presentation" for Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been a stellar performer on the market in 2021 as investors have applauded the tremendous growth in its revenue and earnings. Shares of the high-flying graphics specialist fell more than 4.4% on Dec. 3 as investors reacted negatively to the news. It looks like the bad times aren't over just yet; Nvidia stock was down another 2% on Dec. 6.

  • Is General Electric Company (GE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    Is General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to […]

  • 8 Beaten-Down Pharmaceutical Stocks That Could Skyrocket In 2022

    The market's "man with a hammer" attitude toward pharmaceutical stocks has arguably created some truly compelling buying opportunities for patient investors, however. Here is a brief overview of eight pharmaceutical stocks (listed alphabetically) that have fallen way too far this year, making them top buys leading into 2022. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP), a cellular immunotherapy company, has so far lost 47.4% of its value relative to its 52-week high in 2021.

  • I was making $100K a year, but racked up $85K in credit card debt. Now I shop at Aldi and drive a 2007 car, but am still struggling. How to get out of debt faster

    Personal loans for debt consolidation, credit counseling, and more: What is the right option for you?

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling AT&T Inc. (T)

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Steals Right Now

    Upstart and SEMrush have fallen about 47% and 28%, respectively, yet both companies have been executing and showed strength in their third-quarter reports. Upstart is bringing optimal credit to a segment of people that might have never received it before. The company partners with banks to determine credit worthiness in what some consider a radical way.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets; Elon Musk Lashes Out, Tesla Stock Jumps

    The Dow Jones rallied as Apple stock hit a record high. Tesla stock popped after CEO Elon Musk lashed out. The Donald Trump SPAC surged.

  • ‘I’m 59, work six days a week – people half my age couldn’t keep up’: Readers on the great retirement

    As the economy has steadily reopened, Matthew Lynn says one of the unexpected consequences of the pandemic has been a “great retirement” of older workers choosing not to return to work and instead to live comfortably on their savings and investments.