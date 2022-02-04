U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.99
    +1.72 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1453
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0073 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1890
    +0.2280 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,575.61
    +3,613.70 (+9.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

Apple will reportedly hold its next hardware event in early March

Igor Bonifacic
·1 min read

Apple will host its next hardware event sometime on or around March 8th, according to Bloomberg. At the event, the company will reportedly announce the third-generation iPhone SE, a refresh of the 2020 iPad Air and a new Mac computer that will feature an Apple Silicon chip. The date aligns with the March to April timeframe Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said Apple had set for the SE’s debut but warned potential production delays could force the company to change its plans.

As before, the new phone will reportedly feature a 5G modem, a first for the SE line. It’s also expected to include a faster processor and a better camera. However, it will retain the iPhone 8-era design of the current model. As for the new iPad Air, it too will get a processor refresh and the addition of 5G connectivity. Bloomberg didn’t say much about the new Mac that Apple may announce at the same event, but most recent reports point to the company unveiling a new 27-inch iMac Pro model.

If the idea of a new iPhone SE isn’t too exciting for you, the good news is Bloomberg reports Apple also plans to release iOS 15.4 sometime in the first half of March. Among other enhancements, the update is expected to add a feature that will allow you to unlock your iPhone with Face ID even while wearing a mask.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: BlackBerry vs. Apple

    BlackBerry stopped manufacturing its own smartphones in 2016, licensed its brand to third-party Android device makers, and expanded its enterprise, security, and embedded software businesses. Today, Apple is the world's second largest smartphone brand after Samsung. Its QNX operating system still powers most of the world's connected vehicles, and it continues to expand its cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Apple plans to debut low cost 5G iPhone in March - Bloomberg News

    According to the report, the new iPhone will be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and will feature 5G network capabilities, an improved camera and a faster processor. Apple in October announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips. With the expected launch still more than a month away, Apple's plans may change in the face of production delays or other changes, the report added.

  • This Analyst Sees Nothing the “Matter” With Matterport’s Stock Price Decline

    In a stock market where tech stocks have been destroyed over these past couple of months -- and unprofitable tech stocks that began as "SPACs" suffered more than most -- few stocks have suffered quite as much devastation as 3D "digitization" company Matterport (MTTR). Over the course of January, shares of Matterport got cut in half -- down 53% -- and February isn't looking like it's going to be a whole lot kinder to Matterport. Over just the first couple days of trading this month, Matterport is

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the trading app that popularized commission-free stock trades for younger retail investors, served 17.3 million monthly active users during its latest quarter. Robinhood's app is often associated with riskier meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, but investors using its platform are also buying plenty of evergreen stocks that can easily be held forever. Let's take a closer look at three top Robinhood stocks that fit that description: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • 2 Stocks to Watch as the Nasdaq Falls

    The stock market has been trying to put in a solid recovery after a particularly bad January for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Meta's news had some implications for programmatic advertising specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which saw its stock move lower in the premarket session. Will Meta's Apple issues cost The Trade Desk, too?

  • Bitcoin Price Recovers as Lightning Network Capacity hits ATH

    The Bitcoin lightning network capacity just hit an all-time high indicative of BTC network adoption as the price seems to head north.

  • Apple privacy changes hammer social media stocks beyond Meta

    The blast radius from Apple's privacy changes is enveloping more than Facebook parent Meta, as Twitter, Snap, and Pinterest shares sink.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Weakens Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Snap and Pinterest Soar After Results Dispel Facebook Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. surged Friday after upbeat results eased fears that a slowdown at rival Facebook reflected an industrywide social media slump. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk Of

  • Apple Makes Progress in India as iPhone Sales Rise 34% to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. had its strongest quarter for iPhone sales in India yet, a sign the Cupertino, Calif.-based company is finally making progress in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout as Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himsel

  • Many Leading Coins Are One Step Away From Another Sell-Off

    Bitcoin’s recent move towards $39,000 failed to provide enough support to many leading coins, which continue to consolidate near multi-month lows.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Traditionally, organizations have stored sensitive data and applications in private data centers. Many of those sensitive corporate resources now live in the public cloud, and routing all traffic through a private data center causes network performance to deteriorate. Zscaler solves that problem.

  • The Best Android Phones Not Made by Samsung

    Looking for a smartphone with premium features? Models from Google, LG, OnePlus, and Sony have a lot to offer, too.By Melanie PinolaThough Samsung is the global leader in smartphone sales, you do...

  • Sony Drops After Disappointing PlayStation Sales and Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. fell as much as 8.6% in Tokyo on Thursday after cutting its PlayStation 5 sales forecast and announcing weaker-than-expected results from its gaming division over the holiday period.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainGiuliani’s ‘Mask

  • You'll never have to look at ugly power cords again, thanks to this brilliant $24 Amazon find

    This genius invention has over 24,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.

  • New price drop! Grab a 50-pack of top-rated KN95s for $50 at Amazon

    Your much-cooler wear-with-anything mask pack has arrived.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft?

    One of the biggest winners has been Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), up 374% over the past five years, nearly quadrupling the return of the S&P 500. Microsoft has proved itself a safe and durable grower, and perhaps the best tech stock to own for older investors and those near retirement. It wasn't that long ago that Microsoft was thought of as a relic of the 1980s.

  • Sony shares slide as gaming concerns re-emerge

    Shares in Sony Group Corp slid as much as 8.8% in early trade in Tokyo on Thursday after four consecutive days of gains as concerns about its gaming business re-emerge amid component shortages and competition from heavyweight rivals. Sony fell almost 13% last month after rival Microsoft announced it was buying "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard, but more recently recovered some ground as the group made its own deal for "Destiny" developer Bungie. Sony is struggling to produce enough PlayStation 5 (PS5) units to meet demand amid component shortages and logistics snarl-ups.

  • The Fourth Industrial Revolution's Massive Acceleration Of Progress

    The Fourth Industrial Revolution is dramatically reshaping how companies operate and altering the way people live and work.