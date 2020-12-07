U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

Apple reportedly testing Intel-beating high core count Apple Silicon chips for high-end Macs

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Apple is reportedly developing a number of Apple Silicon chip variants with significantly higher core counts relative to the M1 chips that it uses in today's MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini computers based on its own ARM processor designs. According to Bloomberg, the new chips include designs that have 16 power cores and hour high-efficiency cores, intended for future iMacs and more powerful MacBook Pro models, as well as a 32-performance core top-end version that would eventually power the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro.

The current M1 Mac has four performance cores, along with four high-efficiency cores. It also uses either seven or eight dedicated graphics cores, depending on the Mac model. Apple's next-gen chips could leap right to 16 performance cores, or Bloomberg says they could opt to use eight or 12-core versions of the same, depending primarily on what kinds of yields they see from manufacturing processes. Chipmaking, particularly in the early stages of new designs, often has error rates that render a number of the cores on each new chip unusable, so manufacturers often just 'bin' those chips, offering them to the market as lower max core count designs until manufacturing success rates improve.

Apple's M1 system on a chip.

Regardless of whether next-gen Apple Silicon Macs use 16, 12 or eight-performance core designs, they should provide ample competition for their Intel equivalents. Apple's debut M1 line has won the praise of critics and reviewers for significant performance benefits over not only their predecessors, but also much more expensive and powerful Mac powered by higher-end Intel chips.

The report also says that Apple is developing new graphics processors that include both 16- and 32-core designs for future iMacs and pro notebooks, and that it even has 64- and 128-core designs in development for use in high-end pro machines like the Mac Pro. These should offer performance that can rival even dedicated GPU designs from Nvidia and AMD for some applications, though they aren't likely to appear in any shipping machines before either late 2021 or 2022 according to the report.

Apple has said from the start that it plans to transition its entire line to its own Apple Silicon processors by 2022. The M1 Macs now available are the first generation, and Apple has begun with its lowest-power dedicated Macs, with a chip design that hews closely to the design of the top-end A-series chips that power its iPhone and iPad line. Next-generation M-series chips look like they'll be further differentiated from Apple's mobile processors, with significant performance advantages to handle the needs of demanding professional workloads.

Latest Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Sometimes, the experts will tell us what we already know. Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has built a legendary reputation in financial circles, for taking his firm from a home business in his two-bedroom apartment to the international hedge fund giant, employing over 1,500 people and managing more than $138 billion in total assets. But when questioned on how he did it, or how today’s investors can survive the ongoing pandemic crisis, his advice can sound downright ordinary.Dalio’s advice for investing during the pandemic can be summed up easily enough. First, he says to diversify the portfolio. Diversification means spreading out the risk, which in turn will reduce your losses should one – or even several – investments turn south. Second, Dalio tells us not to bother trying to ‘time the market.’ Even the pros don’t usually get this right, and Dalio says that simply buying into a stock you like, and holding it long term, is a better strategy then trying to buy in at the right time. The stock market is a risky place to put your money, and Dalio understands that. His tactics for mitigating that risk are age-old – and have arguably brought him great success. Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Bridgewater's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks Dalio's fund picked up during Q3 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.Baxter International (BAX)We will start with Baxter International, a healthcare company based outside of Chicago. Baxter produces medical devices and other products for the treatment of acute and chronic conditions, particularly blood, immune, and kidney diseases. The company markets mainly to healthcare professionals and institutions, rather than the open market, and boasts over $11 billion in annual revenue.The company’s revenues through 2020 have been stable, and in-line with historical values. Baxter ended 2019 with a $3 billion quarter; that slipped to $2.72 billion 1Q20, but had risen steadily to $2.97 billion by 3Q20. The company pays out a modest dividend for investors, which at 24.5 cents per common share gives a yield of 1.3%.Dalio’s position in Baxter is a new one for him. His firm bought up 124,701 shares of the stock, a holding that is worth $9.73 million at current prices.5-star analyst Danielle Antalffy, of SVB Leerink, writes of Baxter, “[We] see BAX's underlying fundamentals -- accelerating sales growth, meaningful margin expansion -- as unchanged. One of the most meaningful datapoints in this quarter was 6% peritoneal dialysis patient growth… well ahead of the mid-single-digit long-term growth outlook for the Renal business that the Street is modeling. As the COVID pressures begin to lift, visibility into the long-term growth drivers should improve, and we would expect the shares to move meaningfully higher.”In line with her bullish comments, Antalffy rates BAX shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $105 price target implies a 34% one-year upside potential. (To watch Antalffy’s track record, click here)Overall, the analyst consensus rating on Baxter is a Strong Buy, based on 12 reviews that include 11 Buys against just a single Hold. The stock is selling for $78, and its $95 average price target suggest it has room for ~22% upside growth in 2021. (See BAX stock analysis on TipRanks)CVS Health Corporation (CVS)The next stock is another healthcare company, but where Baxter, above, markets to the professional side of that sector, CVS aims squarely at the consumer healthcare market. This company is best known as the CVS pharmacy chain, and is a staple of the retail scene. CVS stores offer a range of home healthcare and hygiene products, along with basic groceries, pharmacy services, and some more specialized prescription medical equipment. The company has brought in more than $130 billion in annual revenues for the past three years.CVS’ revenues showed a slight dip this year, during Q2, when economic conditions deteriorated, but quickly rebounded. The sequence of quarterly earnings in 2020, $66.7 billion, $65.3 billion, and $67.1 billion, show a steady sales base, to be expected from a retailer dealing in products mainly deemed essential during the shutdown policies. Q3 EPS came in at $1.66, well ahead of consensus expectations of $1.33.The dividend here is 50 cents per share, and has been held steady at that level for over three years now. The payment annualizes to $2, and gives a yield of 2.7%.Dalio’s Bridgewater bought 320,039 shares of CVS stock last quarter, expanding a test position that the firm already held. The buy boosted the total holding dramatically, to 333,804 shares, which are now worth $24.87 million.Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill notes that CVS looks set for a ‘peaceful transition of power’ when the current CEO, Larry Merlo, steps down next year. "While we believe Ms. Lynch will likely consider executing upon CVS’ vertically integrated care delivery strategy, we do expect her to take a fresh look at the business and have little fear of exploring new directions. We believe Mr. Merlo’s legacy will be having the courage to try to reshape and better utilize the struggling retail pharmacy with the Aetna deal," Hill noted."CVS is in the early innings on delivering against its vision of a vertically integrated healthcare services company with outsized consumer engagement," the analyst concluded.To this end, Hill rates CVS shares as a Buy, and gives them a $101 price target, indicating his confidence in 35% growth potential over the next months. (To watch Hill’s track record, click here)Overall, CVS has 7 recent Buy reviews and 2 Holds, giving the stock a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The average price target is $83.29, suggesting an 11% upside from the current share price of $74.50. (See CVS stock analysis on TipRanks)Darling Ingredients (DAR)With the last stock, we move from healthcare to the food industry. Darling Ingredients recycles the waste products of the restaurant industry and the animal-processing industry – namely, oils, fats, and grease – and manufactures usable meat and bone meals, yellow grease, and tallow. The company’s products are used in pet foods, animal feeds, bioenergy, and fertilizers. Darling has delivered strong performance through 2020. The company’s quarterly earnings have held between $848 million and $852 million during the corona crisis, while earnings have been shown year-over-year gains in each quarter. The Q3 results included 61 cents EPS on $850 million in top line revenues. DAR stock has been rising steadily since last winter’s market crash, and is up ~77% year-to-date.This is another new holding for Dalio and Bridgewater. During Q3, the fund pulled the trigger on 69,392 shares, which are now worth $3.46 million. Covering the stock for Wolfe Research, 5-star analyst Sam Margolin is impressed by Darling’s combination of cutting-edge renewable fuels and mature feed segments. “We rate DAR Outperform because of its rapid growth in the Renewable Diesel segment (Diamond Green Diesel JV), supported by its feedstock/manufacturing advantage sourced largely from the base business… DAR’s other segments are Food and Feed ingredients, which are relatively mature compared to Fuels. While we do not expect material growth in Food and Feed, we note that margins in the segments have been remarkably steady over recent years…”These comments support Margolin’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $67 price target implies 34% upside growth next year. (To watch Margolin’s track record, click here)Other analysts are on the same page. With 5 Buys and 1 Hold received in the last three months, the word on the Street is that DAR is a Strong Buy. Shares are currently priced at $49.87, and the $58.83 average price target suggests double-digit growth of 18%. (See DAR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘Urgent’ Stimulus Package Isn’t That Urgent

    It’s hard to believe that the economy could survive and thrive during the state lockdowns preferred by Democrats in the last eight months, but it cannot scrape by for eight weeks until Bidenomics arrives and the spending floodgates reopen.

  • I’m 38 with $315,000 saved for retirement, but have $30,000 in debt. Should I lower my 401(k) contributions to get rid of that debt?

    Your issue is a common one: The average personal debt load (that’s debt excluding mortgages) of people with debt is about $38,000, according to research from Northwestern Mutual. “He is still contributing 15% (10% employer, 5% employee) toward retirement with a long runway being only 38 years old.” Frankly, you might even be able to contribute less to retirement if that meant you could pay down debt faster: “Saving money for retirement is incredibly important, but between your savings to date and your company’s 10% contribution (which is amazing — kudos to them), your retirement fund should continue to grow steadily — even if you take a pause from saving altogether and drop your contribution rate down to 0%,” says Amy Ouellette, director of retirement services at Betterment for Business — adding that’s true only “as long as you’re truly ready to be focused on paying down your debt as rapidly as possible.”

  • Steve Wozniak's Blockchain Venture Lists Cryptocurrency Token, Reaches $950M In 13 Minutes

    Steve Wozniak's blockchain venture Efforce has listed its cryptocurrency token on the HBTC exchange.What Happened: Efforce listed the token under the symbol WOZX on Dec. 3. It reached "$950M in the first 13 minutes, 10 times the listing price," according to a company press release. The company says investors have given it a valuation of $80 million valuation in private sales.The WOZX/USDT pair was trading at 1.5250 (approximately 1.48 USD) as of Sunday afternoon, gaining 38,93% over the previous 24 hours at the HBTC exchange.Why It Matters: Wozniak first mentioned Efforce in July 2019 at the Delta Summit in Malta, according to news publication The Malta Independent.The company's goal is to use blockchain to "improve the way we use energy and lower energy consumption without changing our habits," Wozniak said at the summit.Efforce plans to become a marketplace to help fund energy efficiency projects using blockchain. The projects will be able to get funded, getting crowd contributions from investors using Efforce's token WOZX. The company is registered in Malta because the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder said he had long wanted to invest in the region."It has been on my mind for decades. Like no other place in the world," he said.Image: Gage Skidmore via WikiCommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * MicroStrategy Buys Million Worth Of Bitcoin, Topping Up Holdings To 6M * Guggenheim Fund Mulls Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • XPeng stock drops to extend selloff after public share offering

    Shares of XPeng Inc. dropped Monday, to extend last week's selloff, after the China-based electric vehicle maker disclosed a public offering of 40 million shares.

  • Ford Motor Co. cuts contract workers effective immediately, ends buyout period for salaried employees

    After confirming the new Ford Bronco would be delayed, the automaker trims jobs to adjust staffing to better align with work priorities.

  • The Likely Fifth $1 Trillion Company Has 13% Upside, Analysts Say

    Four companies busted past the $1 trillion valuation barrier in the S&P 500's run this year. But now, all eyes are on the fifth stock to do it.

  • ‘We are only in the middle of the bull market’ and a buying opportunity could come soon, JPMorgan says

    In our call of the day, JPMorgan strategists said any near-term equity correction would be a buying opportunity, as “we are only in the middle of the current bull market.”

  • Why It Might Be Time To Pay Attention To These 3 Red-Hot Health Stocks

    The best health care stocks to watch have several commonalities including a streak of earnings growth. It's important to keep tabs on high-ranking health care stocks with strong metrics.

  • Better Due Diligence Would Have Turned Up More Clues About Nikola Founder Trevor Milton: Financial Times

    Investors may have found warning signs about Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) founder Trevor Milton if they had bothered to look, Financial Times reported today in one of its regular "Big Read" features.Due Diligence Gaps: The British newspaper dug into Milton's business history, speaking with with past employees, customers, advisers and investors, who said Nikola was the latest in a string of Milton's business failures. "It is a tale of company failures and lawsuits that beg the question of why investors did not look more closely at Mr Milton's business history," FT reported.Milton's previous company, dHybrid Inc., a maker of hybrid fuel systems for diesel trucks, ran into quality problems and lawsuits. Workers were sent across the country to fix the "under-engineered" systems, former employees said.A major customer sued dHybrid for misrepresenting its products' capabilities. The case was dismissed.Milton's earlier ventures included a failed home security business and an ecommerce website.One Nikola investor said his company did not undertake due diligence because of the credibility it placed one of Nikola's existing investors.Why It Matters: Nikola and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) announced a deal in September, but it quickly unraveled after short seller Hindenburg Research published a report questioning Nikola's product claims. This famously led to the revelation that Nikola had rolled one of its hydrogen-powered vehicles downhill in a promo video to make it appear the vehicle was operating.Milton subsequently resigned as executive chairman, though he remains the largest shareholder. (FT reports that it was personal allegations, accompanied by sexually-charged screenshots posted on Twitter, that led Milton to quit, not Nikola's falling share price.) GM last week dropped its earlier agreement to take an 11% stake in Nikola. It also will not manufacture Nikola's Badger truck. GM will still provide some fuel-cell technology to Nikola.The fallout also has raised questions about the use of SPACs to take a company public, the listing vehicle used by Nikola.Price Action: Nikola's share price fell 14.6% last week on news of the much-reduced deal with GM, ending at $18.88. GM's was down just under 1% at $44.40 to end the week.Meanwhile, short-sellers are cleaning up on Nikola's travails.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Google Accuses Ask.com Owner IAC Of Browser Hijacking: Wall Street Journal * FTSE Russell To Drop 8 Chinese Companies From Some Indices, In Response To US Blacklist(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Kodak Soars as Probe Indicates No Wrongdoing in Covid Loan

    Shares of Eastman Kodak surge after regulators reportedly find no wrongdoing in the process that created a loan to produce chemicals for Covid-19 fighting drugs.

  • Ford Postpones Bronco SUV Launch Again

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is delaying the launch of its Bronco SUV again.What Happened: The company is pushing back the vehicle launch to summer 2021 instead of spring because of "coronavirus-related issues with its suppliers," Reuters reported, quoting a company spokesperson. This is the second delay this year. In May, Ford announced the first postponement after the production site had shut down for two months to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported at the time.Separately, Ford sold 22 units of the smaller Bronco Sport model in November, when it went on sale in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.Why It Matters: When asked if there might be more delays ahead, the spokesperson said the company is monitoring the situation closely.The company plans to build the Bronco at its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.Price Action: Ford shares fell 0.75% and closed at 9.27% in post-market trading.Image: Courtesy of FordSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Describes Itself As 'Majority-Minority' Company In First US Diversity Report * Wall Street Braces As Tesla Addition To S&P 500 Could Put 0 Billion Into Play: WSJ(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The 3 Hottest Electric Car Stocks For 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken over the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • Not Everyone Needs to Buy Long-Term Care Insurance. Here Are Some Considerations.

    “If you’re in long-term care for a month, three months, even six months, that will cost a lot, but it’s not ruinous,” says Steve Weisbart, chief economist for Insurance Information Institute. “The ruinous thing is if you need seven years of long-term care.”

  • Dow Industrials, Futures Slip As Apple Targets Intel; Boeing Rises On First 737 Max Flight

    Stock futures dipped and Boeing led the Dow industrials as the U.K. roll-out of vaccines and details of a U.S. pandemic relief deal overshadowed early news.

  • What Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Means for 45 Million Borrowers

    For some, erasing $10,000 of student debt will be a clean slate, for others, it's just a drop in the bucket

  • Could you get your second stimulus check by New Year's?

    President-elect Biden says a round of immediate $1,200 payments "may still be in play."

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Vaccinations Set To Start: Stock Market Rally Outlook; Apple, Google Are Buys Now

    Dow Jones futures: After another strong week, there are reasons to bullish or cautious about the stock market rally. Apple and Google are in buy zones.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Covid-19 And Remote Work Speed Shift To Cloud

    The best cybersecurity stocks are well-positioned in cloud-delivered services. Amid Covid-19, more companies are instructing employees to work from home, creating new computer security issues.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Boeing, Fiverr And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" on Friday, Jim Cramer said Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is still a buy, even though the Dreamliner numbers weren't that good and the stock went down.Instead of Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR), Cramer would rather buy Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR).Cramer prefers Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) over Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS).Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) is too speculative for Cramer. He would not buy it.Cramer would buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) under $500.Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is good, said Cramer.He wants to stay long BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK).Cramer is confused by Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK). He thinks the company is finally getting some love, but something has to happen soon or otherwise it will die again. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Mike Khouw Is Bearish On US Dollar * 'Fast Money' Picks For December 7(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.