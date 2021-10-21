U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.87
    -2.32 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,504.96
    -104.38 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,166.11
    +44.43 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.91
    +9.14 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.88
    -0.54 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.10
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.26 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6710
    +0.0350 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7890
    -0.5400 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,786.30
    -1,236.12 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,535.75
    +1.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.49
    -30.61 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Apple will require unvaccinated employees to test for COVID-19 daily

Mariella Moon
·1 min read

Apple has yet to issue a mandate similar to Google's that would require all employees to be vaccinated, but it's tightening its COVID-19 protocols nonetheless. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant will start requiring all unvaccinated corporate employees to be tested for COVID-19 every time they have to work in the office instead of working from home. Back in September, Bloomberg reported that Apple asked employees to share their vaccination status voluntarily. Those who refuse to share their vaccine status will also have to undergo daily testing, while vaccinated office workers will only have to do rapid testing once a week.

The company's retail store employees, however, won't be subjected to daily tests despite having consumer-facing jobs. Unvaccinated staff members are required to be tested twice a week. Like Apple's office workers, vaccinated staff will only have to undergo weekly rapid testing. It's unclear if the tech giant will ever issue a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but the Biden administration previously gave all federal contractors a December 8th deadline to require all their employees to be inoculated against the virus. As Bloomberg notes, Apple sells products to the US government.

For now, Apple has reportedly given employees an October 24th deadline to report and show proof of their vaccination status, so it could implement the new rules starting on November 1st. Unvaccinated employees will have to pick-up at-home rapid tests from Apple offices and stores, do the test themselves and then report their results through an internal app.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • Vax mandate for NYC cops, firefighters, city workers

    New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who’ve refused. (Oct. 20)

  • NYC extends vaccine mandate to all public employees, eliminates test-out option

    All New York City public employees will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the option of testing out no longer permitted as an alternative, according to the mayor's office.

  • JPMorgan Warns Boom for Bitcoin Futures ETFs May Come at a Cost

    (Bloomberg) -- Before the game-changing launch of the first ever Bitcoin-linked ETF in the U.S., plenty on Wall Street cautioned the derivatives-powered trade was no free lunch, given the holding costs. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to

  • Landlocked states with shark attacks

    After Colorado Governor Jared Polis shared a map of shark attacks last week, many were curious about the landlocked states that reported sole shark attacks.

  • Column: The IRS wanted a new tool to go after tax cheats. Republicans and bankers blocked it

    President Biden wants to step up the war on tax cheats, so of course the GOP and banks object.

  • Walgreens will deploy Wing drone deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

    Alphabet today announced that Walgreens is partnering with Wing to bring drone-based deliveries to a portion of Texas’s Dallas-Forth Worth region. In the lead up to this week’s announcement, Wing has been testing drone flights at the Fort Worth-based Hillwoods AllianceTexas Flight Test Center. In the coming weeks, it will begin test flights in the city of Frisco and town of Little Elm in the surrounding region, with further commercial expansion expected in the coming months.

  • White House has weighed tapping National Guard to address mounting supply chain backlog

    WASHINGTON - White House officials have explored in recent weeks whether the National Guard could be deployed to help address the nation's mounting supply chain backlog, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The idea appears unlikely to proceed as of now, the people said, but reflects the extent to which internal administration deliberations about America's overwhelmed supply chain have sparked outside-the-box proposals to leverage government resources to address the issue.Subscribe to

  • FAA demanding more transparency from U.S. airplane manufacturers -testimony

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the Federal Aviation Administration will tell U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that the agency is taking a new stance in overseeing the safety efforts of airplane manufacturers like Boeing Co. Congress in December approved legislation boosting FAA oversight of aircraft manufacturers, requiring disclosure of critical safety information and providing new whistleblower protections in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people and led to the plane's 19-month U.S. grounding.

  • The CFTC Was Proved Right on Bitcoin Futures. What’s Next for the Agency?

    On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced it had filed 14 complaints against various crypto trading platforms. It was the busiest day of action for the nation’s top commodities regulator and a noted departure from its usual course. Between 2015 and the end of June 2020 the watchdog had only brought 19 separate enforcement actions related to crypto businesses.

  • FDA proposes rule for over-the-counter hearing aids

    When it's finalized, the measure should make it easier for people to access affordable hearing aids.

  • Opinion | The Cannabis Industry is Rife with Fraudsters. The FDA is AWOL.

    The FDA’s failure to regulate a multibillion-dollar market is a detriment to consumers and businesses alike.

  • USDA looks to cut salmonella contamination in poultry after repeated failures

    More than 1 million Americans fall ill each year from salmonella.

  • FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

    U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month. The latest moves would expand by tens of millions the number of Americans eligible for boosters and formally allow “mixing and matching” of shots — making it simpler to get another dose, especially for people who had a side effect from one brand but still want the proven protection of vaccination.

  • NTSB investigating Houston jet crash and fire

    Investigators for the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at an airport just outside of Houston, the agency confirmed on Wednesday, one day after a jet carrying 21 people ran off the runway and burst into flames. The agency will join the investigation into the incident, which everyone on board survived.

  • Former Calif. regulator tapped to run highway safety agency

    A former California pollution regulator is being nominated to run the nation's highway safety agency. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intention to nominate Steven Cliff, who has served as deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since February, to become the agency's administrator. If confirmed by the Senate, Cliff would take over the agency at a crucial juncture.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As Las Vegas Casino Revenue Roars Back?

    MGM Resorts stands to benefit from a jump in Las Vegas casino revenue as they reopen to full capacity. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As First Bitcoin Futures ETF Begins Trading? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Avalara acquires property tax software company CrowdReason

    The Seattle-based tax software company has been on a buying spree over the past year. CrowdReason is its second this month.