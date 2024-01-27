Apple Resolves Service Outage That Hit App Store and Music App

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. resolved a service outage that affected its App Store, music app and the ability to purchase AppleCare support, disrupting several popular offerings for some customers.

For more than an hour leading up to 7:42 p.m. New York time, “users may have been unable to make purchases in the iTunes Store, Mac App Store and App Store,” the company said on its system status page. Users of Apple Music, meanwhile, also suffered “intermittent issues with the service,” the iPhone maker said. The problems have now been fixed, Apple said.

The outages came the same week that Apple announced sweeping changes to the App Store in the European Union. That overhaul — coming in March as part of Apple’s iOS 17.4 operating system — is a direct response to the EU’s new Digital Markets Act, which imposes rigid restrictions on the largest tech firms.

Friday’s outages also included problems at Apple’s subscription purchase feature, which was having “intermittent issues.”

