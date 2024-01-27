Apple Resolves Service Outage That Hit App Store and Music App
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. resolved a service outage that affected its App Store, music app and the ability to purchase AppleCare support, disrupting several popular offerings for some customers.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War Advantage
Giuliani Lists Yankees Loot, Trump Claim as Assets in Bankruptcy
One of World’s Richest Doctors Sees Fortune Surge to $12 Billion
For more than an hour leading up to 7:42 p.m. New York time, “users may have been unable to make purchases in the iTunes Store, Mac App Store and App Store,” the company said on its system status page. Users of Apple Music, meanwhile, also suffered “intermittent issues with the service,” the iPhone maker said. The problems have now been fixed, Apple said.
The outages came the same week that Apple announced sweeping changes to the App Store in the European Union. That overhaul — coming in March as part of Apple’s iOS 17.4 operating system — is a direct response to the EU’s new Digital Markets Act, which imposes rigid restrictions on the largest tech firms.
Friday’s outages also included problems at Apple’s subscription purchase feature, which was having “intermittent issues.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How a Lucky Break Fueled Eli Lilly’s $600 Billion Weight-Loss Empire
How the West’s Favorite Autocrat Engineered Africa’s Most Dramatic Turnaround
AI Needs So Much Power That Old Coal Plants Are Sticking Around
American Workers Come Out Winners in a Clash Between Economists Over a Curve
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.