U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,026.12
    -1.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,347.03
    +152.93 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,226.36
    -58.94 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.19
    +5.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.55
    +0.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.00
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0380
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    -0.0150 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2430
    +0.6530 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,590.19
    +76.23 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.97
    +4.32 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.07 (-0.35%)
     

Apple restricted AirDrop capabilities in China ahead of anti-government protests, leaving dissenters without key communication tool as demonstrations spread

Bethany Biron
·2 min read
Protesters hold up blank papers and hold flowers and candles as they march in protest in Beijing
Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party.AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

  • Apple limited the use of AirDrop tools in China earlier this month ahead of anti-government protests.

  • The restrictions, which limit sharing via AirDrop to up to 10 minutes, are exclusive to China.

  • Demonstrations erupted across the country this weekend in response to strict zero-COVID policies.

As anti-government protests continue to swell across China, a key communication tool used by dissenters for organizing and sharing information has now been curbed — Apple's AirDrop feature.

Restrictions to AirDrop were enacted exclusively in China earlier this month after it was used to share posters opposing President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government, and just weeks before widescale protests against the state's strict zero-COVID policies began this weekend.

The changes, which were first reported by 9to5Mac on November 7, include limiting the amount of time an iPhone user can use the "Everyone" setting to receive content from anyone — both contacts and non-contacts — to just 10 minutes.

Typically, users can opt to receive AirDrop content from everyone for an unlimited period of time. The tool has been used among protesters to disseminate information about demonstrations, and was pivotal to organizing protests in Hong Kong and bypassing China's "Great Firewall" in 2019, Quartz reported.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request to comment.

Earlier this month, the company told Bloomberg it intends to roll out the setting globally to prevent unwanted file sharing.

For now, changes to the feature remain exclusive to China, and some say they may be impeding mass protests that erupted across the country this weekend in response to COVID-19 measures after 10 people died in an apartment fire in Urumqi city, Xinjiang.

Some locals are blaming virus control barriers for the deaths of the residents, as videos emerged depicting a far-away firetruck failing to properly extinguish the flames, Insider reported.

Tension escalated on Saturday when a vigil for the victims of the fire morphed into a full-fledged protest, with attendees yelling "we don't want PCR tests" and decrying the government, according to The Financial Times.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Elon Musk Has Great News For Tesla Investors. He Has Advice For Managers, Too.

    An email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk surfaced on Twitter Saturday. It has some information for Tesla investors about the current quarter and pricing policies. It also has some advice for large corporations.

  • Elon Musk Sends Special Invitation to Bill Gates

    Elon Musk does not forgive those who doubt him. Last May, Musk protested because Gates had a short position of $500 million against Tesla. "Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla the company doing the most to solve climate change," Musk wrote to Gates.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May End Up in Jail, Says Mark Cuban

    FTX lied. Regulators in the United States and the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried lives and where FTX was headquartered, have launched investigations. The Bankman-Fried regime has been heavily criticized by the new FTX CEO in charge of the restructuring John Ray, who said that the former trader and his two associates have failed on every level.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • Another Reason a Quick End to the Fed’s Rate Hikes Looks Unlikely

    Although growth of the U.S. money supply is slowing, employment trends are strong, lots of cash is left over from the pandemic stimulus, and using credit cards is easy. That has put many people in a buying mood, inflation or no inflation.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields of Over 3%

    Don't believe for one second that Warren Buffett doesn't think about dividends. In his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders, he mentioned that the company received $785 million in dividends from just one stock in 2021 (it was Apple). Buffett's recent buys for Berkshire's portfolio also hints that dividends might have been on his mind.

  • Should You Invest in Ford in 2023?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of the most recognizable brands in America. There's a culmination of factors that could work against Ford in 2023. Vehicles are big-ticket items for consumers and businesses that purchase them -- the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $45,844 as of June 2022.

  • The Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market is zeroing in on a US recession next year, with traders betting that the longer-term trajectory for interest rates will be down even as the Federal Reserve is still busy raising its policy rate.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsLong-dated Treasury yields are already below the Fed’s overnight benc

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom: Market Rally Strong, But Here's Why You Should Be Cautious

    The Dow Jones hit its best level since April while more stocks are near buy points. But the S&P 500 faces a big test with Fed-critical economic data on tap.

  • Elon Musk Threatens Apple

    Elon Musk is preparing for an almost inevitable showdown with Apple and Alphabet , the parent company of Google. The billionaire CEO of Tesla , who completed the acquisition of Twitter on October 27 at a hefty price of $44 billion, was quick to reshape the platform in his image. To achieve this, the Techno King, who describes himself as a "free speech absolutist", has opted for a lenient content moderation policy.

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • 3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Now

    These high-octane dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10%, can really pad investors' pocketbooks.