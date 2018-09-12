Apple to reveal new iPhones and Apple Watch

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s (AAPL) headquarters on Wednesday to unveil its latest and greatest devices. Rumors point to the debut of three new iPhones with screens measuring 5.8 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.5 inches, respectively. The most expensive version, the 6.5-inch iPhone, could cost as much as $1,200, and may include a rear camera with three lenses.

We’re also expecting to see a new and improved Apple Watch with an edge-to-edge display; updated, waterproof AirPods; and the possibility of an improved MacBook Air. Follow along for all of the updates as they happen.