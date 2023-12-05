Apple rolls out fifth macOS 14.2 developer beta

macOS Sonoma

Apple's fifth developer beta build for macOS Sonoma 14.2 has been issued to test participants, with the operating system hitting release candidate status.



macOS Sonoma



Developers partaking in the beta program can pick up the latest build by visiting the Apple Developer Center or updating Macs running the beta to the newest build. Public beta versions are generally available via the Apple Beta Software Program not long after the developer versions are released.



The fifth beta arrives after the fourth, which Apple released on November 28, while the third appeared on November 14. The second build landed on November 9, while the first arrived on October 26.



The fifth build is number 23C63, replacing the fourth, build 23C5055b.



Reported changes found in the betas have so far included iMessage sticker reactions, a Favorites Apple Music Playlist, collaborative Apple Music playlists, and iMessage Contact Key Verification.



AppleInsider and Apple strongly suggest users don't install beta operating systems or other beta software on "mission-critical" or primary devices, as there is the small chance of issues that could result in the loss of data. Testers should instead use secondary or non-essential hardware and ensure they have sufficient backups of their critical data at all times.



Find any changes in the new betas? Reach out to us on Twitter at @AppleInsider or @Andrew_OSU, or send Andrew an email at andrew@AppleInsider.com.