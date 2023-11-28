Apple rolls out fourth watchOS developer beta

Developers can download the new watchOS beta

Apple has made the fourth developer beta of watchOS 10.2 available for testing by beta participants.



Developers taking part in the beta program can acquire the latest build via the Apple Developer Center or by updating hardware already running the beta software. Public beta versions are typically offered a brief period after the developer releases, via the Apple Beta Software Program.



The fourth developer beta for watchOS 10.2 arrives after the third beta, which landed on November 14. The second appeared on November 9, while the first became available on October 26.



The fourth build of watchOS 10.2 is number 21S5358a, replacing the third, 21S5349e.





So far, it's been found in the betas that watchOS 10.2 lets users ask Siri Health requests that are dealt with entirely on-device, albeit for select Apple Watch models like the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.



AppleInsider and Apple strongly advise that users avoid installing beta operating systems or other beta software on "mission-critical" or primary devices, as there is the minor chance of problems that could result in the loss of data. Testers should instead use secondary or non-essential hardware, and make sure they have sufficient backups of their critical data at all times.



