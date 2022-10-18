Apple rolls out new lineup of iPads, updated Apple TV streaming device

Apple is adding a splash of color to the iPad.

The tech giant announced Tuesday a refreshed lineup of iPad devices, a new iPad Pro model and an upgraded Apple TV streaming device.

The latest iPad is available to order starting Tuesday at $449 for the Wi-Fi only model. It hits stores Oct. 26.

"The new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide arketing, in a statement.

The iPad Pro starting at $799 is available Oct. 26, while the new Apple TV launches Nov. 4. Both devices are available to pre-order Tuesday.

Apple's new line of iPads, available Oct. 26.

This story is developing.

